Agatha All Along Cast: Meet the Witches in the New MCU Miniseries

The Agatha All Along cast delivers spellbinding performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) new television series. The miniseries focuses on Marvel Comics’ powerful witch character, Agatha Harkness. Having made her debut in the WandaVision miniseries, Agatha Harkness returns with her spin-off show.
Like several other television series before it, Agatha All Along will share continuity with the MCU films. While a few cast members will reprise roles, the series will introduce new cast and characters into the MCU. Here are the Agatha All Along cast and the characters they portray.
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness
Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as the powerful witch Agatha Harkness. In WandaVision, Agatha Harkness concealed her identity as Wanda’s nosey neighbor, Agnes. After her reveal and intention, Wanda traps Agatha Harkness in the Agnes persona. In Agatha All Along, Harkness awakens to find she’s got several powerful witches after her, seeking revenge.
To regain her powers, she must form a new coven and begin the journey down the Witches Road to reclaim her powers. Actress and comedian Kathryn Hahn is known for her roles in Crossing Jordan (2001–2007), Parks and Recreation (2012–2015), Transparent (2014–2019), Bad Moms (2016), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022), and Tiny Beautiful Things (2023).
Joe Locke as “Teen”
Manx Actor Joe Locke joins the Agatha All Along cast as the gay familiar “Teen.” With a hex placed on him, the character is unable to say his name or give any information about himself. He’s referred to as “Teen” by Agatha Harkness, with other coven members also calling him by the name. Teen breaks Harkness’s hex and seeks to have her point him toward the Witches Road to attain power to become a witch. Seeing their desires align, Harkness takes Teen along as her assistant. Joe Locke made his screen debut in 2022, playing Charlie Spring in Netflix’s coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama Heartstopper.
Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal
Actress Aubrey Plaza is one of the interesting cast additions to the MCU. Plaza joins the Agatha All Along cast, playing the warrior witch Rio Vidal. Although initially introduced as an antagonist, Rio Vidal joins Agatha Harkness’ newly formed coven to walk the Witches Road. Aubrey Plaza has had a growing fanbase since the late 2000s, when she played April Ludgate in NBC’s Parks and Recreation (2009–2015). Plaza is also known for her roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), Dirty Grandpa (2016), Legion (2017–2019), and The White Lotus (2022).
Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis
Actress Debra Jo Rupp is another familiar face in the Agatha All Along cast. Rupp reprises her role as Sharon Davis, a Westview resident. In the WandaVision fictional sitcom, Sharon Davis was cast as Mrs. Hart. In Agatha All Along, Sharon Davis is Agatha Harkness’ neighbor, who she convinces to join the coven as the Earth magic. Besides her work in the MCU, Debra Jo Rupp is known for her roles in Friends (1997–1998), That ‘70s Show (1998–2006), Teacher’s Pet (2000–2002), and That ‘90s Show.
Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale
Actress and stand-up comedian Sasheer Zamata joins the Agatha All Along cast, portraying Marvel’s sorceress Jennifer Kale. Although part of the Marvel Comics book universe, Jennifer Kale is a relatively obscure but powerful figure. Agatha Harkness recruits Jennifer Kale as a member of her coven as a potions expert and witch. Sasheer Zamata’s first breakout project was in 2014 when she became a tenured member of Saturday Night Live. After her exit in 2017, Zamata is known for roles in Woke (2020–2022) and Home Economics (2021–2023).
Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu
Legendary theater actress Patti LuPone also joins the Agatha All Along cast as one of Agatha Harkness’ coven members. LuPone plays Lilia Calderu, a witch who was added to the coven for her divination skills. Although most of Patti LuPone’s work has been in theater, she’s also known for her screen performances in Life Goes On (1989–1993), American Horror Story: Coven (2013–2014), Penny Dreadful (2016), American Horror Story: NYC (2022), and The School for Good and Evil (2022).
Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver
Completing Agatha Harkness’ coven is protector witch Alice Wu-Gulliver. Actress Ali Ahn also joins the MCU with her casting as Alice Wu-Gulliver. Ali Ahn has starred in several notable TV shows, including The Path (2016–2018), Billions (2016–2018), Supernatural (2017), and Orange Is the New Black (2018). She’s also known for her roles in Raising Dion (2019–2022) and Next (2020) and plays Eidra Park on Netflix’s The Diplomat.
Besides these main cast members, Agatha All Along introduces several other familiar and new faces. As a spin-off of WandaVision, several characters, like Emma Caulfield’s Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones and David Payton’s John Collins/Herb Feltman, also make appearances. Also, Kate Forbes reprises her role as Agatha Harkness’s mother, Evanora Harkness. While several of the Agatha All Along cast members are making their introduction into the MCU, these actors have successfully moved on from the universe.
