Over the years, there have been MCU actors who joined the universe and have moved on to have a successful career. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) grew to become the most successful superhero universe in film history. Having grossed over $29.8 billion at the Box Office, the MCU isn’t only the most successful in the superhero genre but also the highest-grossing film franchise of all time.
Several actors have portrayed Marvel Comics-based characters since its first original film in 2008 (Iron Man). Over time, MCU audiences grew to love the characters and their associated actors. However, adapting the films from the comics has seen several characters killed off or dropped. Whether a one-time performance or the end of their character arc, the list features actors who no longer portray their MCU characters in film or television or provide voiceovers in any project within the MCU. These are 9 MCU actors who have moved on to have successful careers outside the universe.
Edward Norton
True or old-time MCU fans and audiences would know Edward Norton was the first actor to play Bruce Banner/Hulk. Norton was cast as the character in the 2008 The Incredible Hulk. It was the only time the actor played the character. While the bulk of the script (structure, plot, and characters) was written by Zak Penn, Edward Norton helped with the script but in an uncredited role. Edward Norton and Marvel disagreed with the final edit of The Incredible Hulk (2008), causing them to part ways. This led to Edward Norton being replaced by Mark Ruffalo. Since then, Edward Norton has starred in several other box office successes. These include Moonrise Kingdom (2012), The Bourne Legacy (2012), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014). Norton also starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) and Asteroid City (2023).
Mickey Rourke
Actor Mickey Rourke is one of the MCU actors who quickly moved on from the franchise. His character has only appeared in one MCU production, whether in film or television. However, Ivan Vanko/Whiplash is one character MCU fans would not forget quickly. Playing the villain in Iron Man 2 (2010), Whiplash was one of Iron Man’s toughest antagonists. Since then, Mickey Rourke has moved on to star in several other films. Although these films may not have been as successful as Iron Man 2, Rourke has long moved on from rejoining the MCU.
Tommy Lee Jones
Not many MCU audiences may remember Tommy Lee Jones was once cast in the universe. Jones portrayed Colonel Chester Phillips in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). It was the first time the Marvel character appeared in a live-action film. Besides being a Colonel, Chester Phillips was a leader of the Strategic Scientific Reserve (SSR), and a co-founder of S.H.I.E.L.D. He’s instrumental in Steve Rogers’ receiving the serum and becoming Captain America.
The next time the character appears in the MCU is in the What If…? episode “What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?” but Jones didn’t voice it. Tommy Lee Jones is definitely one of the MCU actors who moved on to have a successful career after exiting the franchise. Tommy Lee Jones starred in notable films like Lincoln (2012), Jason Bourne (2016), Mechanic: Resurrection (2016), Ad Astra (2019), and The Burial (2023).
Guy Pearce
Australian actor Guy Pearce played the supervillain, Aldrich Killian, in Iron Man 3 (2013). The character created the Extremis virus in the movie to cure his disability. However, his experiment turns him into Iron Man’s archnemesis. Guy Pearce is one of the MCU actors who moved on from the franchise. Iron Man 3 is the only time the character has been featured in a live-action movie or any other MCU project. After Iron Man 3, Guy Pearce starred in movies like Genius (2016), Without Remorse (2021), Mare of Easttown (2021), and Memory (2022).
Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins joined the MCU in Thor (2011), portraying Thor’s father Odin. He reprised the role in Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017) before the character was killed in the latter movie. Hopkins was already a successful actor before joining the MCU. As such, it’s no surprise he’s one of the MCU actors who would have moved on successfully with their career after their exit. After Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Anthony Hopkins’ acting credits include King Lear (2018), The Two Popes (2019), The Father (2020), The Son (2022), and Rebel Moon (2023).
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker may have had a short screen time on Black Panther (2018), but his role cannot be soon forgotten. Whitaker portrayed Zuri, a spiritual and religious figure for the people of Wakanda. Erik Killmonger kills Zuri before fighting and throwing T’Challa off the mountaintop. Forest Whitaker is one of the MCU actors who moved on without looking back. He has not reprised his role or made any appearance in the MCU. After Black Panther (2018), Forest Whitaker starred in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020), Respect (2021), Big George Foreman (2023), Extrapolations (2023), and Godfather of Harlem.
Jake Gyllenhaal
Yet another iconic MCU villain was Quentin Beck/Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). It was the first time Jake Gyllenhaal appeared in any MCU movie. Sadly, he’s also one of the MCU actors who have long moved on. Jake Gyllenhaal has not worked in or starred in any other MCU project. Jake Gyllenhaal went on to star in notable movies like The Guilty (2021) and Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023).
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.’s exit from the MCU has been the most shocking exit for fans and audiences. Downey Jr. embodied the character of Iron Man, making several appearances across multiple franchises within the universe. With Iron Man’s death in Avengers: Endgame (2019), Robert Downey Jr. became one of the MCU actors who moved on without looking back. Unlike some other actors who have returned to voice their characters in the MCU TV series What If…?, Robert Downey Jr. has not worked in any capacity with the MCU. After Avengers: Endgame (2019), Robert Downey Jr. starred in Dolittle (2020) and Oppenheimer (2023).
Scarlett Johansson
Although MCU fans were shocked by Black Widow’s death in Avengers: Endgame (2019), they were relieved to see the superhero back in her film Black Widow (2021). Expectations were cut short with her exit at the end of the movie. Although there were speculations she may return in more prequels to Avengers: Endgame (2019), her lawsuit case against Marvel at the outcome of events put it all to rest. Since Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson has not appeared in any MCU project. Scarlett starred in two films in 2023, Asteroid City and North Star. If you enjoyed 9 MCU Actors Who Have Successfully Moved On From the Universe, read 6 MCU mistakes that can’t happen again in new films.
