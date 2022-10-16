How Edward Norton’s Fortune Reached $300 Million

Edward Norton is an American actor and also producer. He was born on 18th August 1969 to Edward Mower and Lydia Robinson. Mower was once a Marine Lieutenant but later became an environmental lawyer and federal prosecutor. His mother was a simple English teacher who raised him and his two younger siblings. Before we see the lavish life of this extraordinary person, let’s see how on Earth the star became one of the wealthiest actors in Hollywood.
Edward Norton’s Career and Investments
Edward is more than just an actor with undeniable talent; he’s brilliant too. The actor graduated from Yale in 1991 with a degree in history. For about five months after his graduation, Edward moved to Japan to work at his grandfather’s company. Acting was just in his blood, so he left everything and went to try his luck in New York. Norton made theater look effortless, and many people soon began to appreciate his talent. He started with roles in one-act plays and soon began heading Broadway shows. After only five years in his acting journey, Edward got nominated for an Oscar and even got privileged enough to star for icons such as Milos Forman and Woody Allen.
Now at 53, the actor doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Edward has accomplished producing his second film, Motherless Brooklyn, an adaptation of the acclaimed Jonathan Lethem novel. Edward, as an actor, is simply impressive owing to his committed performance. Motherless Brooklyn was an instant hit as it is an epic crime movie. Edward is also famous for his work in other hit films, such as 25th Hour, where we see him illustrate a frustrating mixture of good and bad. Each performance in Birdman, Primal Fear, and the thriller Fight Club is simply stellar; the actor never seizes to deliver to his worldwide fans.
The movies Edward Norton was in were very successful in the box office, too: The Bourne Legacy scored a modest $276 million, The Incredible Hulk – $263 million, and an estimated $211 million in the box office of Kingdom of Heaven. These are just a few of his long list of successes.
Aside from acting, Edward was smart enough to invest in technology. He was among the earliest investors of Uber and has funded many analytics companies such as Kensho and Edo.
Lifestyle Worth $300 Million
I’m sure you might all expect the sensation that is Edward to be a somewhat show-off and spendthrift. However, the actor cannot be further from that description. Edward Norton spends his money wisely, but he does slip a couple of times. Here’s a list of times the actor remembered his bank account was bottomless!
1. The Lavish Vacations Edward Norton Goes to
Over the years, the star has made quite an impression by traveling on extravagant getaway trips. The trips, of course, are full of luxury, and perhaps this is what the A-lister actor needs after hours of filming and directing. On more than one occasion, Edward has been seen enjoying the beautiful oceans by diving, riding jet skis, or sometimes just simply lazing around on an enormous yacht! Definitely for the chosen few. He went to Sardinia with his now beautiful wife, Shauna Robertson. The island is in Italy and is actually the largest; it’s go big or go home for Edward, especially when it’s charming your lady.
2. Buying Cars but Only for a Good Cause
Edward has the money to go for anything he wants, but the actor isn’t that shallow. He has a deep sense of the environment and would do just about anything to take care of it. Edward was among the first people in the world to own a BMW Hydrogen 7, a hydrogen-powered luxury sedan. He believes that hydrogen will soon become an excellent alternative to fossil fuel and the car manufacturer are more than interested in partnering with him.
3. Edward Norton’s Real Estate
Edward bought a highly coveted Malibu mansion, which proved to be among his most significant purchases. Malibu is the perfect place for an actor who cherishes his privacy but still needs to be reachable for his daily work. It certainly shields him from any paparazzi but still allows him a bit of spotlight for his work.
The John Lautner Stevens House cost him about $11.8 million since it was a precious architectural piece. The house has a beautiful beachfront of about 37 feet. The total land size is 3,366 square feet, and the exquisite interior is made of a perfect blend of concrete and wood. The total number of rooms is five along a hallway that leads to a step-down living room — an ideal home for the actor and his beautiful wife.