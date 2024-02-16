1923 Cast: Who Starred in the Period Western TV Series?

1923 is a star-studded series that delves into the challenges faced by The Dutton family in the early 20th century. Set against the backdrop of the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression, the show follows the Dutton family as they navigate a changing landscape fraught with peril and opportunity. The Duttons must confront not only external threats and conflicts but also internal struggles and secrets that threaten to tear the family apart.
After its release in 2022, 1923 served as the next instalment into Taylor Sheridan‘s expansive Yellowstone universe, and became the most-watched Paramount+ premiere of all time in the U.S., drawing in 7.4 million viewers. After this triumph, it was quickly green lit for a second season. So, ahead of Season 2, let’s break down the cast and characters of 1923.
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton
Hollywood titan and Oscar-nominee Harrison Ford likely needs no introduction. He has starred in two of the biggest franchises of all time with Stars Wars and Indiana Jones. In 2022, he joined the 1923 cast, marking his first major role in a television series. Ford’s portrayal of Jacob Dutton in 1923 introduces audiences to the patriarch of the iconic Yellowstone Ranch, setting the stage for the engrossing saga that unfolds in the Yellowstone universe. As the brother of James Dutton, played by Tim McGraw in the prequel series 1883, Jacob’s character brings depth and nuance to the Dutton family lineage. Through Ford’s captivating performance, viewers witness Jacob’s unwavering commitment to preserving his family’s legacy and protecting their land amidst the trials and tribulations of the changing American frontier.
Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton
Legendary actress Helen Mirren first rose to fame in the British TV series Prime Suspect where she portrayed the formidable female detective Jane Tennison. Mirren’s portrayal of Tennison earned her critical acclaim and solidified her reputation as a powerhouse in the acting world. Quickly transcending onto the Hollywood scene, Mirren delivered captivating performances in acclaimed films such as RED, Gosford Park, and The Queen, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress. In 2022, she joined the 1923 cast as Cara Dutton, the fiery matriarch of the Yellowstone Ranch. This role marked a major shift for Mirren, as in the very first scene, her character kills a man with a shotgun, totally stunning viewers and setting a precedent for the series.
Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton
Brandon Sklenar is a rapidly emerging talent in Hollywood who has been making waves with his impressive performances in various television shows. Sklenar gained recognition for his roles in hit series like Westworld and The Offer, showcasing his versatility and acting prowess. However, it was in 2022 when he truly made his mark with his breakout role as Spencer Dutton in 1923. Portraying a conflicted man who returns to the Yellowstone ranch after witnessing the horrors of World War I, Sklenar delivers a deeply nuanced and enthralling performance that highlights his talent and dynamic range as an actor.
Isabel May as Elsa Dutton
Although Isabel May is a relatively fresh face in the realm of entertainment, her exceptional performances in a number of television shows have helped her establish a solid reputation. Her appearances in hit television shows like Young Sheldon and Alex & Katie, in which she played one of the two title characters, initially drew attention from viewers. However, her portrayal as Elsa Dutton in the popular series 1883, which highlighted her acting prowess and adaptability, was what really shot her to fame. After this, May reappeared on television in the ensuing series 1923, but this time around she narrated the entire season, further demonstrating her versatility and command of the screen with her empowering voice.
Darren Mann as Jack Dutton
In 2022, Darren Mann joined the star-studded 1923 cast as Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr’s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. Jack is a dedicated and loyal member of the Dutton family and a rancher at Yellowstone. Much like Isabel May, Darren Mann is rather new to the Hollywood scene, but has captivated audiences with appearances in projects like the film The Minute You Wake Up Dead and the American TV revamp of Animal Kingdom.
Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton
Jerome Flynn is a highly acclaimed BAFTA-nominated acting talent from England, known for his performances in some of the biggest and most successful shows in television history. He gained immense popularity for his role as the cunning and sharp-witted Bronn in the iconic series Game of Thrones. Alongside this role, Flynn has also showcased his versatile acting skills in other acclaimed shows such as Ripper Street and Black Mirror. In 1923, Flynn plays Banner Creighton, a hard-nosed Scotsman and the leader of the local sheep men with a penchant for violence.
Robert Patrick as Sheriff McDowell
Robert Patrick is one of most well-known cinema villains in history, which all started with his iconic role as the unstoppable T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Since that blockbuster smash hit, Patrick took on a plethora of roles, however, he mostly stayed within the bad guy realm. In 2022, he joined the 1923 cast as Sheriff McDowell. But don’t let that fool you. He isn’t exactly a by-the-book law enforcer, as he often turns a blind eye to the ways of the Dutton family.
Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield
Timothy Dalton is a famed British actor who is most known for his role as James Bond in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill. After fading from the limelight somewhat in the 90s, he made a resurgence in Hot Fuzz, Edgar Wright‘s 2007 follow up to Shaun of the Dead. In 1923, Timothy Dalton starred as Donald Whitfield, a character Paramount describes as a “powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it.” Want to find out more about Timothy Dalton? Here’s our breakdown of his career.
