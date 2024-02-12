Few spin-off prequel series can pull off an amazing casting like the CBS Young Sheldon cast. With the success of the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created sitcom The Big Bang Theory for CBS, its spin-off sequel, Young Sheldon, has lived up to expectations. Audiences of the coming-of-age sitcom will watch Young Sheldon’s cast deliver a final season (season 7) when it premieres on February 15, 2024.
With The Big Bang Theory focusing on the adult life of theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon explores his life as a child prodigy. Starting in 1989 in the fictional town of Medford, Texas, Young Sheldon takes audiences on Sheldon Cooper’s coming-of-age journey to adulthood. These are the top characters in the series and the actors that make up the Young Sheldon cast.
Iain Armitage as Sheldon Lee Cooper
Portraying the eccentric character of Sheldon Cooper, whom The Big Bang Theory audiences had come to admire and adore, was no easy feat. However, nine-year-old Iain Armitage took on the role with grit and remarkable talent. Iain Armitage plays the academically gifted Sheldon Lee Cooper with a socially awkward personality. Like his adult self, his superior intellect often sees him act condescending and obnoxious towards others he deems less intelligent. Young Sheldon has been Iain Armitage’s biggest role of his career. Besides playing Sheldon Cooper, Armitage played Ziggy Chapman on HBO’s black comedy-drama series Big Little Lies.
Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper
Mary Cooper, née Tucker, is Sheldon Lee Cooper’s overprotective mother. She’s also the mother of Georgie and Missy and George Cooper Sr.’s wife. As a devout Southern Baptist Christian, Mary tries relentlessly to make her family religious. Although firm and tough with her two older children, she over-pampers Sheldon because she feels he’s different from everyone else.
Although they disagree a few times, this has made Mary Cooper Sheldon’s closest family relative. Actress Zoe Perry plays the character of Mary Cooper. She’s an interesting addition to the Young Sheldon cast, as her real-life mother, actress Laurie Metcalf, played Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) mother in the original The Big Bang Theory series. Zoe Perry is also known for her roles in The Family (2016) and Scandal (2017).
Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr.
Lance Barber is a top Young Sheldon cast member, portraying Sheldon Cooper’s father, George Cooper Sr. The character is introduced as the head football coach at Medford High. Knowing he doesn’t share Sheldon’s intelligence, George Sr. spends most of his time trying to avoid being around or being questioned by Sheldon. Although he seems distant, George Cooper Sr. cares greatly for his family. Although he’s known for his roles in The Comeback (2005, 2014), It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2010; 2012-2018), and Faking It (2014-2016), Young Sheldon has been his biggest, most successful project.
Montana Jordan as George Marshall “Georgie” Cooper Jr.
George Marshall “Georgie” Cooper Jr. is the oldest child of George Cooper Sr. and Mary Cooper. As Sheldon’s older brother, he shares intelligence (or lack of) with his father. The character is introduced as a typical American teenager. Although good-looking and athletic, he struggles academically. As a result, he doesn’t get along with Sheldon and considers school a waste of time. At 17, he finally summons the courage to drop out of school and discovers he has a remarkable talent in sales.
Montana Jordan joined the Young Sheldon cast when he was 14 and has played Georgie’s character ever since. Interestingly, Young Sheldon was Montana Jordan’s acting debut. Montana Jordan’s character adds a unique humor to Young Sheldon. Besides his appearance in an episode of The Big Bang Theory, Jordan’s only other role was his film debut, The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, in 2018.
Raegan Revord as Melissa “Missy” Cooper
Raegan Revord is another Young Sheldon cast member who stands out with her performance. The young actress plays Melissa “Missy” Cooper, a character that’s not just Sheldon’s sister but his twin. Although she initially enjoyed teasing Sheldon for his intelligence and social awkwardness, the two become closer as the series progresses. Missy may not be as intelligent as Sheldon, but she’s smart and very perceptive, a trait that Sheldon admires. Before playing sassy Missy, Raegen Revord had only made guest appearances in TV shows like Modern Family (2014, 2016) and Grace and Frankie (2016).
Annie Potts as Constance “Connie” Tucker
Veteran actress Annie Potts may be the oldest main Young Sheldon cast member, but her character is one of the series’ funniest. Annie Potts plays Constance “Connie” Tucker, the mother of Mary Cooper, George Cooper Sr.’s mother-in-law, and grandmother of Sheldon and his siblings. Connie is referred to as Meemaw by Sheldon, Georgie, and Missy. Her sarcastic remarks and constant teasing of Sheldon’s father add to the series comic relief. Besides Sheldon’s mother, Connie shares a close affection for Sheldon, although they sometimes disagree. Annie Potts has had several iconic roles in film and television. Some of her prominent roles include Designing Women (1986-1993), Love & War (1995), Any Day Now (1999-2002), The Fosters (2013-2018), and playing Janine Melnitz in two Ghostbusters films.
Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff Difford
Actor and comedian Matt Hobby may have only joined the Young Sheldon cast as a recurring character in seasons 1 and 2, but he has become a main character since season 3. Matt Hobby plays Mary Cooper’s upbeat Baptist Church pastor, Pastor Jeff Difford. Before being part of Young Sheldon‘s cast, Matt Hobby starred in Hart of Dixie (2013-2015) and The Grinder (2015-2016). However, Young Sheldon has been the biggest role of his acting career.
Emily Osment as Amanda “Mandy” McAllister
Actress, singer, and songwriter Emily Osment joined the Young Sheldon cast as a recurring character in season 5. Cast as Amanda “Mandy” McAllister, she began a romantic relationship with Georgie Cooper, thinking he was her age. Having lied about his age and they began dating, Georgie got Mandy pregnant. Since season 6, Mandy’s character has been upgraded to be part of the main cast. Emily Osment made her film debut in 1999, starring in The Secret Life of Girls.
Emily Osment played Gerti Giggles in Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) and its sequel, Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003). She also played the lead role in Soccer Mom (2008). On television, Emily Osment is known for playing Lilly Truscott/Lola Luftnagle in Hannah Montana (2006-2010), Roxie in Cleaners (2013-2014), and Gabi Diamond in Young & Hungry (2014-2018). She also played Theresa in The Kominsky Method (2018-2021), Roxy Doyle in Almost Family (2019-2020), and Chelsea in Pretty Smart (2021). If you liked the hilarious Young Sheldon cast, check out The Top 20 NBC Comedy Shows of All Time.
