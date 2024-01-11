6 Most Anticipated Shows of 2024

After the end of the writers and actors strike that affected several shows and movies towards the end of 2023, fans can finally relax because their favorite shows are now back on track. Unfortunately, shows like The White Lotus and Stranger Things won’t release any new episodes as planned until 2025. But worry not, there are plenty of good TV shows fans can look forward to in 2024 in various genres, from Sci-fi to romantic and animated live-action shows for viewers of all ages.
From new seasons of fan-favorite shows like House of the Dragon and The Umbrella Academy to fresh new shows like Batman’s The Penguin and Netflix’s Avatar the Last Airbender, there is much more to be excited about. 2024 is certainly shaping up to be one of most exciting years TV shows in recent history. Here are the most anticipated TV shows of 2024.
The Penguin
Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie was a surprise thrill for viewers craving something new and fresh in the Batman story. This noir investigative film followed a younger Bruce Wayne as he worked on getting rid of crime in Gotham. One of his most notable villains in the film was Penguin, aka Ozwald Cobblepot, played by the talented Colin Farrel. Reeve confirmed that there would be several spinoff shows and possibly films starring some of these characters from Batman’s world, and the first on the list is Penguin. The Penguin series will follow Cobblepot as he takes over the Gotham crime world from Falcone, who died in the 2022 film. This limited series will feature eight episodes and focus on his rise to becoming the new kingpin and possibly the mayor of Gotham. Robert Pattinson’s Batman will likely appear, but this hasn’t been confirmed. The Penguin will air on Max in 2024.
Netflix’s Avatar The Last Airbender
Nickelodeon’s hit animation series, Avatar the Last Airbender, was a modern-day success when released in 2005, featuring 61 entertaining, funny, and heartfelt episodes. While Netflix doesn’t always have the best reputation with its adaptations like Cowboy Bebop and the sling of shows it has canceled, One Piece was a hit worldwide, so fans were hopeful when news of this broke they were taking on this animated series. The teaser trailer and casting choices only added to fans’ confidence that the Netflix show will be faithful to the source material. With the original show’s creators being connected to the live-action series, Aang fans could actually get the show they’ve been waiting for. Netflix’s Avatar the Last Airbender live action TV show will be released on February 22, 2024.
Watch Avatar the Last Airbender on Netflix
The Boys Season 4
The final Season of Emmy Nominated series The Boys is coming to Prime Video in 2024. While a final date hasn’t been revealed yet, fans know that it will be another diabolical season as Butcher and his boys try to get rid of (Antony Starr) once and for all. With a deadly supe virus in the hands of Victoria Neuman, the future vice President, the world as they know it is about to change. Butcher only has a few months to live after taking the temporary compound V that gave him powers, and one thing is for certain: he won’t go down without taking Homelander with him. While The Boys is expected to end, the hit spinoff series, Gen V will show fans what will happen next because they are connected.
House of the Dragon Season 2
One of the highlights of 2022 was the return to the Game of Thrones fantasy world with the release of HBO’s House of the Dragon. The first season brought the world together with a world filled with dragons, princesses, and another fight for the iron throne. But now in House of the Dragon Season 2, it’s kin fighting kin, so there are bound to be more emotional scenes, bloodshed, and drama, which signals a return to peak TV. Aegon and the Hightowers rule the seven kingdoms, but Queen Rhaenyra is more than determined to get back what’s rightfully hers. With Aemond killing Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys, nothing is off the table when it comes to getting revenge. Writer George R.R Martin revealed that there will be more cast changes this season, but bigger and scarier dragons.
Watch House of the Dragon on Max
The Umbrella Academy Season 4
The Hargreeves family is making a comeback to Tv screens after almost two years. This Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy about a family of superhero children raised by Reginald Hargreaves, an alien from a different planet who came to Earth to recreate the world in his image. With time-traveling suitcases, sibling powers (which they lost at the end of Season 3), betrayal, and higher stakes now that the world is on the brink of domination once again, fans are in for a thrilling, dramatic, and wild ride. The entire cast will return in this final season of the acclaimed TV show, which is expected to premiere in 2024.
Watch Umbrella Academy on Netflix
Bridgerton Season 3
The third season of Bridgerton will be released in two parts on Netflix. Part One drops on May 16, while the final episodes will drop almost a month later on June 13. Bridgerton Season 3 is all about Lady Whistledown, who fans came to find out is Penelope, and her budding romance with Colin. It will take a lot to get Colin in the good books with Penelope again now that their friendship is no longer what it was. Season 2 stars Anthony and Kate will continue their romance now that they are married without much of the drama that plagued their first encounters. Fans should expect more of the same, if not steamier, romance, balls, and beautiful dresses in this Shondaland series.
