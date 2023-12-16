House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer Prepares Fans For War

The teaser trailer for HBO’s House of the Dragon Season 2 is here! With it, all the drama fans are eager to see. In this Game of Thrones prequel, it is kin against kin as the fight for the Iron Throne takes center stage. In Fire and Blood, the book that inspired this spin-off series, Queen Rhaenyra and her stepbrother Aegon start a civil war to get the throne after the death of King Viserys.
Season 2 begins moments after the events of The House of the Dragon Season 1. Fans can see in the first scene as Queen Rhaenyra stares out with a look of sadness in her eyes after the death of her son, Lucerys Velaryon. With Alicent Hightower’s narration in the trailer, she says many will die because of the coming war, and whoever wins will ascend the throne. Here is what fans can safely expect from House of The Dragon Season 2 thanks to the trailer.
The Epic Battles for the Iron Throne
In the trailer, the Green Army is marching to war, dragons are breathing fire onto a group of soldiers, and Queen Rhaenyra is planning her next steps. The Hightowers are now the rulers of the seven kingdoms and have seemingly forced everyone to accept King Aegon as the rightful king or suffer death. There are also moments when Aemond looks at the Iron Throne. Could he be willing to overthrow his brother because he thinks he can rule better and without cruelty?
Because the Cargyll twins are on opposite sides in this war, they will eventually have to fight each other. According to the trailer, their showdown could happen in the first few episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 or by the mid-season finale. Their fight was bound to happen, but will both brothers survive?
In one of the trailer’s final scenes, Alicent is whisked away by her king’s guard. This scene could be when the Blacks take Kings Landing or Queen Rhaenyra arrives to take back the Iron Throne. It could also be a moment where the common folk are angry at the Greens for taking the throne from Rhaenyra, the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.
Prince Daemon Goes to War
Since his introduction, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) has been hailed as a brilliant military commander and fighter. In season 2, he is putting those skills to work in service of his queen. One iconic scene in the House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer is when Prince Daemon picks up his helmet, seemingly in preparation for war. In the picture above, he is dressed for battle, and there are speculations that he is in the castle of Harrenhal. After the death of Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys, Daemon is on a mission to get revenge, and anyone on his path will suffer. Another scene in the trailer shows Daemon lifting a sword in the air, ready to kill someone. According to the books, Daemon will likely go to Harrenhal to claim the castle for Queen Rhaenyra, and it seems like he was successful. In the trailer, Daemon walks away from a room with Hightower banners. It could be after the war, and he has taken the castle for the Queen.
Blood and Cheese Arrive in Kings Landing
Fans who’ve read the Fire & Blood book or heard rumors about what happens during the events where these minor characters, Blood and Cheese, are introduced know these assassins signal death and tragedy. Prince Daemon hires these assassins to murder one of the two sons of King Aegon II to avenge Lucerys’ death. The killers find Helaena through a forgotten passageway in the Red Keep, and after tying up Queen Mother Alicent, they wait for her arrival in the dark. Blood takes one Prince while Cheese takes the other Prince and asks Queen Helaena to choose which son will live so that all her children aren’t killed. King Aegon would lose a child on this night, making the war much bloodier. The teaser trailer shows Helena in mourning, implying that the first two episodes will include this scene from the books.
The Appearance of the Dragonseeds
In Fire and Blood, the Dragonseeds are very important to the Dance of the Dragons storyline. The Blacks under Queen Rhaenyra realize they need more Dragon riders to stand a better chance at war to come. So what do they do? They go around looking for all the bastards with Targaryen blood because they may be the only ones who can ride the wild dragons in service of the Blacks. These Dragonseeds will be offered riches and even knighthood if they can tame the riderless dragons, and while most of these young candidates will fail and even lose their lives, some will succeed. So that will be exciting for fans to watch in House of the Dragon season 2. House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere in Summer 2024.
