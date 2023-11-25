House of the Dragon Season 2: Everything You Need To Know

Game of Thrones‘ highly successful prequel series, House of The Dragon, had one of the highest premieres in HBO history, drawing in over 10 million viewers on the first day. This series is set nearly two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, so GOT fans were more than excited to see what led to the fight for the Iron Throne in the first place. House of The Dragon captured fans’ attention and led to conversations about family, incest, love, and loyalty worldwide.
House of the Dragon Season 1 has everything fans loved from Game of Thrones and more. The talented cast, excellent writing, dragons, and pacing could be thanks to the series being largely based on the finished book Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin. While book fans already know what happens, the series is still exciting. The good news for the series fans is that the second season is almost here. Filming has already wrapped, and post-production is currently underway. So here is everything you need to know about House of The Dragon Season 2!
House of The Dragon Season 2 Release Date
While most Hollywood projects were shut down for nearly six months because of the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike, HBO’s House of the Dragon did not suffer the same fate and continued filming in 2023 because of its UK-based union contract. Filming started in April 2023 and reportedly wrapped in September 2023. The series is expected to debut in the summer of 2024. Unlike the first season, with ten episodes, the second season will only feature eight.
What Is the Plot of House of the Dragon Season 2?
This Game of Thrones spinoff is based on the finished novel Fire & Blood by R.R. Martin. So, it’s easy to predict where the story is going and what questions fans can expect answered in Season 2. However, that doesn’t stop fans from trying to predict what will happen in the upcoming season. House of the Dragon season 1 ended with Rhaenyra, her uncle Damon, and a growing family of kids and dragons fighting for their rightful throne. The tragic finale saw Rhaenyra’s son, Luke, killed by Aemond and Vhagar, hinting at an upcoming battle in season 2 to avenge his death.
The season’s highlight will be the fight for the throne between the Targaryens, The Greens, and their children. It’s expected that Dameon and Rhaenyra will do despicable things to avenge their son’s death and get the iron throne. Luke’s death destroyed any chance of mediation or peace. In the Fire & Blood book, Dameon does unspeakable things in this war, but with how much fans love his character, only time will tell whether they will still side with him in his quest for vengeance.
The Cast of House of The Dragon Season 2
Additional good news for House of the Dragon fans is that most of the first season’s cast will return for season 2. However, there won’t be any more flashback scenes, meaning Milly Alcock may not return as a young Rhaenyra for season 2. However, with all the show’s surprises, fans should never say never. There won’t be any more time jumps either, so this cast will likely stay the same in the second season and Season 3, which, although it hasn’t been confirmed, has already been mapped out by Martin and showrunner Ryan Condal.
Returning cast members include Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Tom Glynn-Carrey, Sonora Mizuno, and Ewan Mitchell. Fans should also expect to see Matthew Needham, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Bethany Antonia, Harry Collett, and Jefferson Hall. Showrunner Condal also confirmed that there will be new faces in season 2. The family members will be there, while new talents will help them march their armies and new dragons in the upcoming battle. Some new cast members joining the show include Gayle Rankin from The She-Wolf, Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, and Abubakar Salim.
Is There a Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2?
At the moment, there is still no public trailer for House of the Dragon season 2. However, one is expected to be released before the end of 2023. A trailer was shown during a HBO Press event, but the details about what they saw were kept under wraps.
Who Is Directing House of the Dragon Season 2?
Condal and R.R. Martin serve as executive producers on the series, with up-and-coming directors B Welty and Ebele Tate set to direct an episode in the upcoming season. Condal will also serve as the second season’s showrunner, joined by Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, and Sara Hass as directors. Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, who worked on the first season, clarified that he wouldn’t return for season 2 and is instead working on other HBO projects.
