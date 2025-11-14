Husband Took His Ex-Wife’s Dog And Abandoned Him 2000 Km Away, Now She’s Traveling To Adopt Him

There are many heartbreaking stories told by animal shelter workers which we share with you from time to time, however, this one definitely stands out of the crowd. The reason is that the poor dog in this story was left behind, betrayed, and had to look for his owners not once but twice. But after all the suffering, his owner decided to travel more than 2,000 kilometers just to be together with him again. Let’s start from the beginning!
Everything started a few years ago in 2016 when a girl named Ksenia found an exhausted dog on the side of the road. He could barely walk and was very thin and frozen, his condition was terrible. He must have been wandering on the streets for weeks. At first, he didn’t trust the girl so it took a few days for her to bring him to the animal shelter. There, he was given his new name – Bely.
But Bely’s problems didn’t stop there. Even though the people from the animal shelter, Zoozashchita, did their best, it was really hard for him to adapt. On top of that, he had a deadly disease called enteritis which is an inflammation of the small intestine and is caused by a wide range of potential problems. However, Bely didn’t give up and with the volunteers’ help, fought this disease like the true hero he is.
It took some time but with a lot of care, love, and attention, Bely transformed beyond recognition. He became much stronger, prettier and of course, happier. He even started playing with others!
One day, he finally found a home and all that suffering seemed to have gone to the past. He was taken to a beautiful family and even had a sofa at his disposal! They gave him another name – Marvin – and showed him a lot of love by training and walking him 6-8 hours a day and looking after him.
But then life happened and the family broke up. His owner decided to move to another city and couldn’t take him with her because her ex-husband served in the army and took him to the territory of the military unit. And so he was left with her ex-husband.
It seemed like Marvin wasn’t being taken care of properly because in the summer, he ran away from his owner. Marvin was brought back to him. Two months later, the inevitable happened and the owner returned Marvin to the shelter asking them to take care of him for two days. But he never came back.
For the first 2-3 weeks, Marvin suffered badly because he understood that once again he was abandoned. He wasn’t interested in anything, just hid in the corner ignoring everything and everyone. He cried in the evenings like a child and it was painful to watch him.
When the former owner Julia found out about Marvin’s situation, she was crushed. She loved that dog and simply could not take him with her because of her ex-husband. But now, she decided to act and take him with her to her home in Tuapsesee and show him the Black Sea. The only problem was to organize how to transport him there so animal activists started a campaign called “Marvin is going home”.
But how do you travel more than 2,000 kilometers with a rather big dog? According to the plan, the owner has to fly to Pskov, then go with Marvin to St. Petersburg together with volunteers, and from there go home by train. The cost of the whole trip would be 20,000 rubles which is huge money. To everyone’s surprise, Marvin did it in one day. He collected 34,224 rubles as 75 people responded. Now he will be able to come back to his owner and enjoy a happy life with her!
