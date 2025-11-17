30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Lights, camera, action! When you imagine a film set, you might picture a demanding person sitting in their classic director’s chair shouting commands at PAs and actors. And of course, there’s always someone holding a clapperboard before each take. But if you’re curious about what actually went on behind the scenes of all of your favorite films, you’re in luck.
Down below, you’ll find a list of some of the most fascinating posts from the “Behind the Clapperboard” Facebook page. From pics of Steven Spielberg chilling with Tom Hanks off-screen to shots of the cameramen and women who captured the world’s most iconic scenes, we’ve got something for all cinephiles on this list. Enjoy learning a bit more about the film industry, and be sure to upvote the pics you find most fascinating!
#1 The Terminator (1984). James Cameron
Cinematography: Adam Greenberg
Terminator Stop Motion: Pete Kleinow
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#2 The Hunt For Red October (1990). John McTiernan
Cinematography: Jan de Bont
Photo by: Bruce McBroom
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#3 True Lies (1994). James Cameron
Cinematography: Russell Carpenter
Camera Operator: James Cameron
Stunt Coordinator/Arnold Schwarzenegger Stunt Double: Joel Kramer
Jamie Lee Curtis Stunt Double: Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo by: Zade Rosenthal
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#4 Jaws (1975). Steven Spielberg
Cinematography: Bill Butler
Production Designer: Joe Alves
Photo by: Louis Goldman
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#5 Star Wars (1977). George Lucas
Cinematography: Gilbert Taylor
Photo by: John Jay
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#6 Psycho (1960). Alfred Hitchcock
Cinematography: John L. Russell
Camera Operator: Leonard J. South
Script Supervisor: Marshall Schlom
Photo by: Eugene Cook
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#7 E. T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Steven Spielberg
Cinematography: Allen Daviau
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#8 Rocky II (1979). Sylvester Stallone
Cinematography: Bill Butler
Steadicam Operator: Garrett Brown
Photo by: Christine M. Loss
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#9 The Shining (1980). Stanley Kubrick
Cinematography: John Alcott
Camera Operator: Kelvin Pike
Focus Puller: Douglas Milsome & Maurice Arnold
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#10 Alien (1979). Ridley Scott
Cinematography: Derek Vanlint
Photo by: Bob Penn
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#11 Point Break (1991). Kathryn Bigelow
Cinematography: Donald Peterman
Boom Operator: Geoffrey Patterson
Photo by: Richard Foreman Jr.
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#12 Quantum Of Solace (2008). Marc Forster
Cinematography: Roberto Schaefer
Stunt Double: Daniel Craig: Bobby Holland Hanton
Head Stunt Rigger: Diz Sharpe
Photo by: Susan Allnutt
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#13 Saving Private Ryan (1998). Steven Spielberg
Cinematography: Janusz Kaminski Photo by: David James
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#14 Joker (2019). Todd Phillips
Cinematography: Lawrence Sher
Photo By: Niko Tavernise
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#15 Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989). Steven Spielberg
Cinematography: Douglas Slocombe
Camera Assistant: Martin Kenzie
Dolly Grip: Colin Manning
Photo by: Murray Close
Vía Pedro Barnett-College Penella
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#16 Skyfall (2012). Sam Mendes
Cinematography: Roger Deakins
Photo by: François Duhamel
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#17 Goodfellas (1990). Martin Scorsese
Cinematography: Michael Ballhaus
Camera Operator: David M. Dunlap
Photo by: Barry Wetcher
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#18 The Shining (1980). Stanley Kubrick
Cinematography: John Alcott
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#19 Apocalypse Now (1979). Francis Ford Coppola
Cinematography: Vittorio Storaro
Camera Operator: Piero Servo
Key Grip: Alfredo Marchetti
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#20 Alien (1979). Ridley Scott
Cinematography: Derek Vanlint
Photo by: Bob Penn
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#21 Skyfall (2012). Sam Mendes
Cinematography: Roger Deakins
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#22 Jaws (1975). Steven Spielberg
Cinematography: Bill Butler
Camera Operator: Michael Chapman
Photo by: Louis Goldman
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#23 Return Of The Jedi (1983). Richard Marquand
Cinematography: Alan Hume & Alec Mills
Camera Operator: Peter McDonald
Photo by: Albert Clark
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#24 Iron Man (2008). Jon Favreau
Cinematography: Matthew Libatique
Photo by: Zade Rosenthal
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#25 The Ten Commandments (1956). Cecil B. Demille
Cinematography: Loyal Griggs
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#26 Poltergeist (1982). Tobe Hooper
Cinematography: Matthew F. Leonetti
Photo by: Bruce McBroom
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#27 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968). Stanley Kubrick
Cinematography: Geoffrey Unsworth
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#28 Superman (1978). Richard Donner
Cinematography: Geoffrey Unsworth
Camera Operator: Peter MacDonald
Photo by: Bob Penn
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#29 Goldeneye (1995). Martin Campbell
Cinematography: Phil Meheux
Photo by: Keith Hamshere
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
#30 Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Cinematography: Larkin Seiple
Photo by: Allyson Riggs
Image source: Behind the Clapperboard
