30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

by

Lights, camera, action! When you imagine a film set, you might picture a demanding person sitting in their classic director’s chair shouting commands at PAs and actors. And of course, there’s always someone holding a clapperboard before each take. But if you’re curious about what actually went on behind the scenes of all of your favorite films, you’re in luck.

Down below, you’ll find a list of some of the most fascinating posts from the “Behind the Clapperboard” Facebook page. From pics of Steven Spielberg chilling with Tom Hanks off-screen to shots of the cameramen and women who captured the world’s most iconic scenes, we’ve got something for all cinephiles on this list. Enjoy learning a bit more about the film industry, and be sure to upvote the pics you find most fascinating!

#1 The Terminator (1984). James Cameron

Cinematography: Adam Greenberg
Terminator Stop Motion: Pete Kleinow

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#2 The Hunt For Red October (1990). John McTiernan

Cinematography: Jan de Bont
Photo by: Bruce McBroom

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#3 True Lies (1994). James Cameron

Cinematography: Russell Carpenter
Camera Operator: James Cameron
Stunt Coordinator/Arnold Schwarzenegger Stunt Double: Joel Kramer
Jamie Lee Curtis Stunt Double: Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo by: Zade Rosenthal

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#4 Jaws (1975). Steven Spielberg

Cinematography: Bill Butler
Production Designer: Joe Alves
Photo by: Louis Goldman

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#5 Star Wars (1977). George Lucas

Cinematography: Gilbert Taylor
Photo by: John Jay

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#6 Psycho (1960). Alfred Hitchcock

Cinematography: John L. Russell
Camera Operator: Leonard J. South
Script Supervisor: Marshall Schlom
Photo by: Eugene Cook

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#7 E. T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Steven Spielberg

Cinematography: Allen Daviau

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#8 Rocky II (1979). Sylvester Stallone

Cinematography: Bill Butler
Steadicam Operator: Garrett Brown
Photo by: Christine M. Loss

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#9 The Shining (1980). Stanley Kubrick

Cinematography: John Alcott
Camera Operator: Kelvin Pike
Focus Puller: Douglas Milsome & Maurice Arnold

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#10 Alien (1979). Ridley Scott

Cinematography: Derek Vanlint
Photo by: Bob Penn

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#11 Point Break (1991). Kathryn Bigelow

Cinematography: Donald Peterman
Boom Operator: Geoffrey Patterson
Photo by: Richard Foreman Jr.

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#12 Quantum Of Solace (2008). Marc Forster

Cinematography: Roberto Schaefer
Stunt Double: Daniel Craig: Bobby Holland Hanton
Head Stunt Rigger: Diz Sharpe
Photo by: Susan Allnutt

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#13 Saving Private Ryan (1998). Steven Spielberg

Cinematography: Janusz Kaminski Photo by: David James

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#14 Joker (2019). Todd Phillips

Cinematography: Lawrence Sher
Photo By: Niko Tavernise

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#15 Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989). Steven Spielberg

Cinematography: Douglas Slocombe
Camera Assistant: Martin Kenzie
Dolly Grip: Colin Manning
Photo by: Murray Close
Vía Pedro Barnett-College Penella

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#16 Skyfall (2012). Sam Mendes

Cinematography: Roger Deakins
Photo by: François Duhamel

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#17 Goodfellas (1990). Martin Scorsese

Cinematography: Michael Ballhaus
Camera Operator: David M. Dunlap
Photo by: Barry Wetcher

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#18 The Shining (1980). Stanley Kubrick

The Shining (1980). Stanley Kubrick
Cinematography: John Alcott

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#19 Apocalypse Now (1979). Francis Ford Coppola

Cinematography: Vittorio Storaro
Camera Operator: Piero Servo
Key Grip: Alfredo Marchetti

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#20 Alien (1979). Ridley Scott

Cinematography: Derek Vanlint
Photo by: Bob Penn

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#21 Skyfall (2012). Sam Mendes

Cinematography: Roger Deakins

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#22 Jaws (1975). Steven Spielberg

Cinematography: Bill Butler
Camera Operator: Michael Chapman
Photo by: Louis Goldman

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#23 Return Of The Jedi (1983). Richard Marquand

Cinematography: Alan Hume & Alec Mills
Camera Operator: Peter McDonald
Photo by: Albert Clark

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#24 Iron Man (2008). Jon Favreau

Cinematography: Matthew Libatique
Photo by: Zade Rosenthal

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#25 The Ten Commandments (1956). Cecil B. Demille

Cinematography: Loyal Griggs

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#26 Poltergeist (1982). Tobe Hooper

Cinematography: Matthew F. Leonetti
Photo by: Bruce McBroom

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#27 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968). Stanley Kubrick

Cinematography: Geoffrey Unsworth

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#28 Superman (1978). Richard Donner

Cinematography: Geoffrey Unsworth
Camera Operator: Peter MacDonald
Photo by: Bob Penn

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#29 Goldeneye (1995). Martin Campbell

Cinematography: Phil Meheux
Photo by: Keith Hamshere

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

#30 Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Cinematography: Larkin Seiple
Photo by: Allyson Riggs

30 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Might Give You A New Perspective On Moviemaking, As Shared On This Page

Image source: Behind the Clapperboard

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
It’s Time for a Change: Vikings Needs to Be on the Big Screen
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2019
105 Of The Cutest Bunnies Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Blindspot, 'In Night So Ransomed Rogue'
Blindspot Season 2 Premiere Review: The Answers Flow in ‘In Night So Ransomed Rogue’
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2016
The Reason Why L.A.’s Finest Was Cancelled after Just 2 Seasons
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2020
30 People Break Down The Historical Lies That Are Widely Accepted To This Day
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Unpopular Opinion? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.