Challenge: Draw Something On This Picture

I want to present a new challenge for you, Bored Pandas. Just draw something on this picture. Arms, legs, a monster, just something!!!
Original image
#1 What Does The Pigeon Say
#2 Go!!! Ho Oh.. I Chose Youuuu ;d
#3 Dragon
#4 Generation Gap
#5 Pwhofffff!!
#6 Life Is Hard, Nobody Cares.
#7 Fluffy
Image source: ©WarnerBros.
#8 Perfect Game
#9 #11 Just Looking
#10 Man Stays At Home To Watch The Children
#11 Over 9000
#12 Birdy Traffic Light
#13 Shroom Trip ;p
#14 Kevin From The Movie Up
#15 Existential Peacock
#16 He Needs To Get Good
#17 Fairy Stories
Image source: Canva
#18 Side Chick
#19 Phesrider
#20 New Hair
#21 Peacock Dreams
#22 This Happenes To Me All The Time
#23 I Am Your Bird Dad
#24 #28 If I Speak Loudly, Surely It Will Understand Me.
#25 An Impressive Tragedy :d
#26 Let’s Take A Selfieee
#27 Dynamic Duo
#28 Damn, Daniel!
