Groom Rejects Bride’s ‘Weird Family Tradition’ Of Spending The Night With Her Mom, Drama Ensues

There’s a saying, ‘When you marry someone, you also marry their family.’ And their wedding traditions — no matter how utterly bizarre they are.

Although the Reddit user by the name of ‘throwratonypan‘ didn’t have to chase and butcher a chicken in order to prove his love in front of fiancée’s family, like they do in Mongolia; his soon-to-be wife expected him to wine and dine with his future mother-in-law as part of their unusual family tradition. And if that sounds a tad sinister, well, you’re not the only one.

Love is universal, yes — but marriage traditions are not

Even MIL was okay with the groom not being the biggest fan of their family tradition

But the bride was still bitter about his choice

This is what people had to say about this uncomfortable situation

