18 Pics That Show How Differently Celebrities And Normal People Are Treated During The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic continues to worry the entire world. All of us, the young and the old, the rich and the poor. Unfortunately, not everyone is equal during the ‘Coronapocalypse.’
Money and fame have been shown to be very important in how people are treated. While some ordinary folks just like you and I have difficulties in getting tested for the coronavirus, celebrities are given priority status. They have no trouble whatsoever getting tested and receiving qualified medical attention. Scroll down to see just how stark the differences are.
Everyone should be able to get tested for the coronavirus, don’t you agree?
Normal person: “10th day extremely sick in hospital isolation.”
Famous person: “I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me to take any chances.” – Charles Barkley
Normal person: “My 16-year-old daughter’s temperature since Friday, ranging from 40-38 being the lowest. They still refuse to test.”
Famous person: “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. We were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.” – Tom Hanks
Normal person: “More than half a dozen officers out sick with #COVID19 type symptoms, but they can’t get tested.”
Famous person: “Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes.” – Kristofer Hivju from Game Of Thrones
Normal person: “His flu and strep tests were both negative. He suspects he may have COVID but can’t get tested.”
Famous person: “Kris didn’t have any symptoms, but since she was in contact with someone who tested positive, she took the test.” – A source allegedly told ET about Kris Jenner
Normal person: “I’m sitting in a hospital bed possibly with #COVID19 and I can’t get tested.”
Famous person: “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated.” – Idris Elba
Normal person: “My uncle who was in FRANCE had a roommate test positive for COVID19 and they won’t test him because he has no symptoms.”
Famous people: Every member of the Utah Jazz gets a test
Normal person: “My mom (in NYC) has a cold—she’s a nurse practitioner in her 70s…”
Famous person: “I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. W are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests.” – Heidi Klum
Normal person: “Temperature still over 38 degrees [celsius], chest really sore and coughing a little. Can’t get tested.”
Famous person: “After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19.” – Celine Dion
Normal person: “A coworker was on the Grand Princess. I still can’t get tested for COVID. Been sick for over a week.”
Famous person: “No fever so I feel pretty strongly that I don’t have it but the doctor and urgent care felt the safe thing to do would be to get tested.” – Ali Fedotowsky from The Bachelorette
You probably realized by now what a difference having access to professional medical support makes. While those celebrities who contracted Covid-19 are upbeat in their social media posts, normal people are struggling.
However, there’s a positive side to all of this: some celebs are reaching out and giving back to their communities as well. For instance, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love promised 100k dollars to the workers at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
While fashion designer and businesswoman Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace Beck pledged 200k euros to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital.
“In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives,” Donatella said.
“Poorer individuals will feel that they are unable to miss work as it may result in missed loan repayments or a loss of face”
David Savage, associate professor of behavioral and microeconomics at the University of Newcastle in Australia, explained to Bored Panda that poor people may suffer more from the crisis and it falls to governments to calm people down and reduce their anxiety about the future.
“It is only natural to fear a pandemic; as such, it is all but impossible to remove such fear, however, what is possible is to reduce or eliminate the possibility of panic. Continual reassurance from healthcare professionals and experts will go a long way to minimize this problem,” Dr. Savage said.
“Anxiety and fear are a natural part of all animals, most used in the wild to alert for danger or beware of risk. It is particularly maladaptive for modern society but it is still there. Telling a person not to be anxious is pointless and doesn’t work, it is a part of who we are. Governments and officials can help minimize the anxiety and fear through leadership and planning,” he pointed out.
According to Dr. Savage, a lot of people will have “secondary fears” that aren’t directly linked to the virus. “Poorer individuals will feel that they are unable to miss work as it may result in missed loan repayments or a loss of face.”
“Another fear is that the systems without good public health care and individuals without private health insurance may be forced to suffer without aid. Government[s] could go a long way to ensuring that these don’t become additional concerns during a pandemic by guaranteeing support such as loans and healthcare.”
Other people shared how difficult it is to get tested for Covid-19 and expressed their opinions about the situation
