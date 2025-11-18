15 Cat-Modified Reproductions Of Famous Classical Paintings Created By This Professional Artist

by

Even though cats seem to rule the internet, I agree with Svetlana Petrova that we need more classical art with cats.

Svetlana is the artist behind a project FatCatArt, where she recreates famous artworks by adding her plump orange cat to the mix. From photobombing Ophelia in Sir John Everett Millais’s painting to becoming a main character in The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh, this cat has posed in more than 250 renowned art pieces. We believe that this cat’s presence just makes the paintings more iconic, but what do you think?

More info: Instagram | Facebook | fatcatart.com

#1 The Furry Night

Original artwork: “The Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh.

Image source: fatcatart

#2 Do Cats Love Irises?

Original artwork: “Irises” by Vincent Van Gogh.

Image source: fatcatart

#3 When You Date A Cat-Lover

Original artwork: “The Abduction of Psyche” by William-Adolphe Bouguereau.

Image source: fatcatart

#4 Bathing In The Pond Of Water Lillies And Other Summer Delights

Original artwork: “Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies” by Claude Monet.

Image source: fatcatart

#5 The Purrsistence Of Cats’ Meowmory

Original artwork: “The Persistence of Memory” by Salvador Dali.

Image source: fatcatart

#6 The Son Of Cat

Original artwork: “The Son of Man” by René Magritte.

Image source: fatcatart

#7 The Creation Of Cat-Dam

Original artwork: “The Creation of Adam” by Michelangelo.

Image source: fatcatart

#8 Do Cats Like Human Kisses?

Original artwork: “The Kiss” by Gustav Klimt.

Image source: fatcatart

#9 Cats Are True Angels

Original artwork: “Sistine angels” by Raphael.

Image source: fatcatart

#10 What If Ophelia Had Cats?

Original artwork: “Ophelia” by Sir John Everett Millais.

Image source: fatcatart

#11 Not Gonna Get Us

Original artwork: “Reverend Robert Walker Skating on Duddingston Loch” by Sir Henry Raeburn.

Image source: fatcatart

#12 Abduction Of The Fat Cat

Original artwork: “The R**e of the Daughters of Leucippus” by Peter Paul Rubens.

Image source: fatcatart

#13 Cat Lovers Reunited

Original artwork: “The Lovers” by René Magritte.

Image source: fatcatart

#14 The Jewish Bride And The Cat

Original artwork: “Isaac and Rebecca”, Known as “The Jewish Bride” by Rembrandt van Rijn.

Image source: fatcatart

#15 The Second Part Of Benson’s Sunlight Is Finally Found!

Original artwork: “Sunlight” by Frank Weston Benson.

Image source: fatcatart

