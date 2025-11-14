This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Greedy And Delusional Landlords, And Here Are Their 40 Best Posts

If you’ve ever lived in a rented apartment, you know the drill. Mold is sneaking out from the corner of your bedroom? Call the landlord. Your only hot water source for the past week has been a kettle? Call the proprietor. But often, it sounds easier said than done.

Not only are landladies and landlords notorious offenders in not picking up the phone when you need them the most, they are also sometimes known for “look at all these property problems, I don’t give a damn.” Spoilers: zero damns given.

So no wonder many tenants are taking photo evidence as their last resort in a fight to make their houses somewhat more livable. And the corner of Reddit called LandlordLove [sarcasm detected] documents the most troubling cases of “leeching landlords” in hopes to “abolish the archaic practice of landlording where housing is not considered a right but a privilege to be paid for.”

Of course, troublesome tenant and landlord dynamics don’t end there. Sometimes, the former are not innocent either when refusing to pay rent or subletting their couch to some random dude at uni. And although we may never find the truth, we can at least take a glimpse into what it takes.

Psst! More examples of how some landlords neglect their tenants can be find in our previous post right here.

#1 Yikes

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Be Aware Of Your Rights, Everybody

Image source: reddit.com

#3 My Landlord Pretended To Do Work The Flat But Ended Up Installing This 360° WiFi Surveillance Camera Which Also Records Audio Without Telling Me About It

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Landlord Would Like Picture Proof The Hot Water Isn’t Working

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Landlords Are Among The Worst People Ever To Exist

Image source: dasomenu

#6 Imagine Paying For Someone’s Negligence

Image source: ariellec

#7 Mask Off

Image source: mitchysuch

#8 My Landlord Told Me He’d Pressure Wash My Deck

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Wall Of Shame

Image source: KarisaMaxwell

#10 Landlords Don’t Deserve Rights

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Won’t Anybody Think Of The Poor, Unfortunate L A N D L O R D S ?!

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Are You Sure?

Image source: flamencolambada

#13 This Is How The Landlord Fixed The Leaky Ceiling

Image source: reddit.com

#14 My Landlord Is Super Serious About Fire Safety

Image source: reddit.com

#15 In What Reality Is This Normal?

Image source: _JacobDrew

#16 I’m Pretty Sure This Is Illegal

Image source: reddit.com

#17 It’s Almost Like What’s Bad For Landlords Is Good For Everyone Else

Image source: reddit.com

#18 “Landlords Provide A Service, You Should Feel Lucky!”

Image source: delanceyplank

#19 Landlord Commits A Federal Crime To Try And Get Rent

Image source: reddit.com

#20 When Landlords Can’t Legally Evict, They’ll Do Whatever They Can To Get You To Self-Evict

Image source: onlymycatgetsme

#21 Christians Love Abandoning Their Morals When It Comes To C A P I T A L

Image source: PDXORA

#22 Left The House This Morning With A Small Leak Dripping From The Ceiling. I Informed My Landlord And He Said He Would Take A Look At It Today. I Came Home At Night To This

Image source: imgur.com

#23 NYC Landlords Like

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Paint Job

Image source: smallestslime

#25 Most Leeches Are Morally Bankrupt But Trump Really Takes The Cake

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Landlord Left A Note Saying That We Need To Be Prepared For Tours From 8:00am-8:00pm For Two Weeks

Image source: 6 years ago

#27 Landlord Decided To Turn Down The Heat Today In My Mn Apartment As It Reached -40°. But The Idiot Must Have Forgotten He Pays My Electric And Doesn’t Realize That I Value My Comfort Over Safety Or Energy Conservation

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Landlords Response To Coronavirus. Had A Fever, Sore Throat, Cough, All The Symptoms And He Simply Disregards

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Even Though His Tenants Didn’t Pay Rent, This Generous Landlord Helped Them Move Out

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Joined A Facebook Group Looking To Rent A Place That Turned Out To Be 95% Landlords, Here’s A Nice Comment One Left On A Post

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Any Tips On Making A Couple Homeless Before Christmas

Image source: ftproperty

#32 Landlords Grow Rich In Their Sleep

Image source: reddit.com

#33 A Rodent Died Under Our Sunroom This Winter And Stunk Up The House. This Was My Landlord’s Answer To Fixing The Smell

Image source: 4 years ago

#34 That’s One Way To Install It

Image source: hat_works

#35 Room Temperature Is A Privilege

Image source: alexmilsom

#36 Landlord Brings Jesus Into The Conversation

Image source: racheldenav

#37 How My Landlord Handled A Nest Of Spiders In The Closet Of The Apartment I Used To Rent

Image source: reddit.com

#38 It’s Rape, Dont Call It Anything Else

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Petty

Image source: sable_sonya

#40 Our Landlord Just Parked This Out Front… Time To Start Apartment Hunting

Image source: reddit.com

