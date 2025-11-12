Artist Turns Words Into Drawings

Born and raised in Burton-on-Trent, UK Jonathan Stephen Harris has not only a steady hand but a sharp mind as well. You see, where others see letters, this artist sees shapes and forms. To prove that perspective is everything, Jonathan has created a series where he turns words into drawings, recording every step along the way. A phone, a pizza slice, a rabbit, you name it! Whether it’s an animal, a household object or something else entirely, Jonathan always gets it right with just a black marker.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us