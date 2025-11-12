Artist Turns Words Into Drawings

by

Born and raised in Burton-on-Trent, UK Jonathan Stephen Harris has not only a steady hand but a sharp mind as well. You see, where others see letters, this artist sees shapes and forms. To prove that perspective is everything, Jonathan has created a series where he turns words into drawings, recording every step along the way. A phone, a pizza slice, a rabbit, you name it! Whether it’s an animal, a household object or something else entirely, Jonathan always gets it right with just a black marker.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Daily Thoughtful Inspiration: Dare To Change Your Story!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
27 Times People Were Too Innocent For The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Pope Francis Receives The World’s Smallest Nativity Scene For Christmas
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
59 Of The Best Comebacks To Baby Boomers Who Complain About Millennials
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Times Russell Crowe Portrayed A Real-Life Person in Film & Television
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Tiny Paintings That I Create With Watercolor
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.