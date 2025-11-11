30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

by

When selling a product, its design is one of the most important aspects of its marketability. However, just as critical, if not more so, is making sure that your packaging design and your consumers’ shopping experience is memorable – and one excellent way to do this is with brilliantly designed shopping bags like these.

Maybe there’s nothing wrong with the common “Thank You, Come Again” plastic bag, but it won’t make you stand out from a crowd. With ingenious customized bags like these, not only will your customers remember their shopping experience, the people that spot their shopping tote bags in the street will also be intrigued. Or, if you don’t feel the need to make an impression, those bags can be offered as creative advertisement space to other brands. In fact, there’s already a term coined for that – it’s called “bagvertising.”

Other bags from this list are reusable, so whether they have a brand advertisement or just a cool and smart design, they are a lot more fun to carry around than the simple brown bag – and they don’t go to waste. While a few of these are mere exercises done by designers to show off their chops (those are the ones without specific brands related to them), others seem to have actually been implemented. From plastic bags to paper bags, we’ve tried to cover it all in our list.

What do you think – are these bags memorable?

1. Blush Lingerie: X-Ray Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising Agency: BBDO Berlin

2. YKM: Jump Rope Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising Agency: TBWA, Istanbul

3. ASPE Crime Stories: Revolver Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Image credits: adsoftheworld

4. Buddies: Pet On A Leash Shopping Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Designer: Yuelan Liu

5. San Li Tun Village: Let’s Play XXL Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising Agency: McCann Erickson, Shanghai, China

6. City Harvest: Empty Stomach Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Designer: Andy Winner and One Show Merit

7. ReVital: Noose Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Designed by: Antje Gerwien, from the University of Weimar

8. Max Factor: Eyelash Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett Frankfurt

9. LG: Laundry Machine Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising Agency: Y&R, Dubai, UAE

10. Tom of Finland: Crotch Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Image credits: adsoftheworld.com

11. Volkswagen: Golf GTI Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising Agency: Agence V, Paris, France

12. Astrid & Therese: Wine Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Image credits: astridentherese.nl

13. Bird Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Designer: Rob Gros

14. Stop’n Grow Bags

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising Agency: Jung von Matt, Berlin

15. Wheaties: 6-Pack Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising Agency: unknown

16. Sheep’s Wool Shopping Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Designer: Sarah Fløe Stenberg

17. GNC Burn 60: Slim Waist Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising Agency: DDB DM9JaymeSyfu, Manila, Philippines

18. Kong: Shoelace Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising Agency: Rave Communications, Birmingham, UK

19. Lipton Clear Green Tea : Tea Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising Agency: DDB Integrated, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

20. Fitness Company: Dumbell Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising Agency: Publicis, Frankfurt, Germany

21. Greenpeace: Animal Hand (or paw) Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising Agency: dentsu, Beijing, China

22. Gnome Bread Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Designer: Lo Siento Studio

23. Dubai Autism Center: Helping Hand Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Art Director: Yosef Khouwes

24. Carlsberg Shumensko Beer: Crate Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising School: Miami Ad School, Europe

25. Kiyan Dane Pars: Knowledge Makes The Difference Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Designer: Alex Design Agency

26. Global Action in the Interest of Animals (GAIA): Plastic Bags Kill

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Advertising Agency: BBDO Malaysia, MALAYSIA, Kuala Lumpur / Advertising Agency: Duval Guillaume, Belgium

27. Yarn Ball Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Designer: Rob Gros

28. Panadol: Headache Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

29. Karl Lagerfeld: Goggle Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Image credits: style.com

30. The Edinburgh Dungeon: Cannibal of Scotland Bag

30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

Creative director/Art Director John Messum

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
DVD Review – The Good Wife: The Complete First Season
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2010
The Five Best Time Travel TV Shows of All-Time
3 min read
Jul, 7, 2018
Suits
Suits Season 1 Episode 5 Review: “Bail Out”
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2015
Scorpion
Scorpion: Team Plans Quintis Party. Walter Remembers Rocket Confession.
3 min read
Apr, 18, 2017
The Bad Batch Review: “Infested”
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2021
Meet The Cast Of “Mrs. American Pie”
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.