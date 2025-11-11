30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever

When selling a product, its design is one of the most important aspects of its marketability. However, just as critical, if not more so, is making sure that your packaging design and your consumers’ shopping experience is memorable – and one excellent way to do this is with brilliantly designed shopping bags like these.
Maybe there’s nothing wrong with the common “Thank You, Come Again” plastic bag, but it won’t make you stand out from a crowd. With ingenious customized bags like these, not only will your customers remember their shopping experience, the people that spot their shopping tote bags in the street will also be intrigued. Or, if you don’t feel the need to make an impression, those bags can be offered as creative advertisement space to other brands. In fact, there’s already a term coined for that – it’s called “bagvertising.”
Other bags from this list are reusable, so whether they have a brand advertisement or just a cool and smart design, they are a lot more fun to carry around than the simple brown bag – and they don’t go to waste. While a few of these are mere exercises done by designers to show off their chops (those are the ones without specific brands related to them), others seem to have actually been implemented. From plastic bags to paper bags, we’ve tried to cover it all in our list.
What do you think – are these bags memorable?
1. Blush Lingerie: X-Ray Bag
Advertising Agency: BBDO Berlin
2. YKM: Jump Rope Bag
Advertising Agency: TBWA, Istanbul
3. ASPE Crime Stories: Revolver Bag
4. Buddies: Pet On A Leash Shopping Bag
Designer: Yuelan Liu
5. San Li Tun Village: Let’s Play XXL Bag
Advertising Agency: McCann Erickson, Shanghai, China
6. City Harvest: Empty Stomach Bag
Designer: Andy Winner and One Show Merit
7. ReVital: Noose Bag
Designed by: Antje Gerwien, from the University of Weimar
8. Max Factor: Eyelash Bag
Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett Frankfurt
9. LG: Laundry Machine Bag
Advertising Agency: Y&R, Dubai, UAE
10. Tom of Finland: Crotch Bag
11. Volkswagen: Golf GTI Bag
Advertising Agency: Agence V, Paris, France
12. Astrid & Therese: Wine Bag
13. Bird Bag
Designer: Rob Gros
14. Stop’n Grow Bags
Advertising Agency: Jung von Matt, Berlin
15. Wheaties: 6-Pack Bag
Advertising Agency: unknown
16. Sheep’s Wool Shopping Bag
Designer: Sarah Fløe Stenberg
17. GNC Burn 60: Slim Waist Bag
Advertising Agency: DDB DM9JaymeSyfu, Manila, Philippines
18. Kong: Shoelace Bag
Advertising Agency: Rave Communications, Birmingham, UK
19. Lipton Clear Green Tea : Tea Bag
Advertising Agency: DDB Integrated, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
20. Fitness Company: Dumbell Bag
Advertising Agency: Publicis, Frankfurt, Germany
21. Greenpeace: Animal Hand (or paw) Bag
Advertising Agency: dentsu, Beijing, China
22. Gnome Bread Bag
Designer: Lo Siento Studio
23. Dubai Autism Center: Helping Hand Bag
Art Director: Yosef Khouwes
24. Carlsberg Shumensko Beer: Crate Bag
Advertising School: Miami Ad School, Europe
25. Kiyan Dane Pars: Knowledge Makes The Difference Bag
Designer: Alex Design Agency
26. Global Action in the Interest of Animals (GAIA): Plastic Bags Kill
Advertising Agency: BBDO Malaysia, MALAYSIA, Kuala Lumpur / Advertising Agency: Duval Guillaume, Belgium
27. Yarn Ball Bag
Designer: Rob Gros
28. Panadol: Headache Bag
29. Karl Lagerfeld: Goggle Bag
30. The Edinburgh Dungeon: Cannibal of Scotland Bag
Creative director/Art Director John Messum
