Hey Pandas, Power Puff Yourself And Show Us The Results (Closed)

All credit goes to bye y’all (go follow them). Here’s the website: powerpuffyourself.com.
#1 Me In 2D
#2 Hair Color Is Closest I Could Get
#3 I Couldn’t Change The Frame Color Of My Glasses Sadly
#4 The Powfactor Seems A Bit Random, Somehow It Doesn’t Fit With My Answers To The Quiz. But This Was Fun
#5 Make The Dog A Rottweiller And Add Cat Ears To My Headphones
#6 Chillzilla
#7 Nothing Really Worth Pointing Out, I Look Average Lol
#8 The Glass Frame Color Should Be Purple
#9 Nothing Like Me But Whatever Lol
#10 It’s Pretty Accurate. I Even Have A Skirt That Looks Exactly Like That!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us