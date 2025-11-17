Hey Pandas, Power Puff Yourself And Show Us The Results (Closed)

by

All credit goes to bye y’all (go follow them). Here’s the website: powerpuffyourself.com.

#1 Me In 2D

#2 Hair Color Is Closest I Could Get

#3 I Couldn’t Change The Frame Color Of My Glasses Sadly

#4 The Powfactor Seems A Bit Random, Somehow It Doesn’t Fit With My Answers To The Quiz. But This Was Fun

#5 Make The Dog A Rottweiller And Add Cat Ears To My Headphones

#6 Chillzilla

#7 Nothing Really Worth Pointing Out, I Look Average Lol

#8 The Glass Frame Color Should Be Purple

#9 Nothing Like Me But Whatever Lol

#10 It’s Pretty Accurate. I Even Have A Skirt That Looks Exactly Like That!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
