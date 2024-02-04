Shaun of the Dead: Revisiting the Zombie Classic 20 Years Later

Shaun of the Dead hit movie theaters in 2004 and quickly became a smash hit. The horror comedy catapulted its cast to worldwide fame and introduced Hollywood to the dazzling talent of Edgar Wright. Despite the movie being released two decades ago, its allure only continues to grow year by year.
Shaun of the Dead‘s impact on pop culture was immense to say the least. With a booming soundtrack, quirky camera angles and heaps of zombie nostalgia, it has truly become an iconic movie. So, let’s dive into the legacy of this classic movie 20 years after its initial release.
How Shaun of the Dead Was Much More Than a Zombie Parody
The early 2000s served as a triumphant time for parody movies, arguably starting with the zany Scary Movie franchise. However, when it comes to Shaun of the Dead, the movie actually stands on its own two feet as a unique work of art. Realistically, the only parody element of the movie lies with its name, which is play on words of the classic horror movie, Dawn of the Dead. Of course, Edgar Wright was inspired by this movie. However, he chose to pay subtle homages to it instead of skitting it and falling into the parody realm.
At its heart, Shaun of the Dead is both a coming-of-age story and a love story with a zombie outbreak as its backdrop. The plot follows Shaun (Simon Pegg), a 29 year-old assistant manager at an electronics store. Although he has a job, the rest of his life is rather stale. His best friend Ed (Nick Frost) is a lay-about pot dealer with no aspirations of going straight anytime soon. The two of them spend their lives drinking at the local pub, a trait that doesn’t go down well with Shaun’s girlfriend Liz (Kate Ashfield). So, when she finally has enough and dumps Shaun, he finally steps up to the mark to try and win her back. However, he must also protect her from herds of flesh-eating zombies. The result is a classic gore-fest of a horror comedy that spawned its own genre, inspiring countless movies and TV shows thereafter.
Shaun of the Dead Became the First Edition of an Unofficial Trilogy
Before the glaring success of Shaun of the Dead, both Simon Pegg and Nick Frost had collaborated with Edgar Wright on the wacky british TV show, Spaced. In fact, a popular episode where Pegg’s character fights off zombies in a bizarre dream served as the basis and inspiration for Shaun of the Dead. After this, the trio worked together two more times with Hot Fuzz and The World’s End. This triplet of movies would go on to be known as the Cornetto trilogy.
This unofficial trilogy name all started with Shaun of the Dead from a scene where Shaun goes to the corner store to pick up a Cornetto ice cream. When speaking with Vanity Fair, Wright explained that this easter egg stemmed from his life at university, as when he was hungover, he would always have a craving for ice cream. To pay homage to his breakout film, and connect the worlds in a playful manner, both Hot Fuzz and The World’s End featured the prop of a cornetto ice cream.
Shaun of the Dead’s Influence on the Zombie Genre
Shaun of the Dead is undoubtedly a groundbreaking film that revolutionized the comedy horror genre, particularly within the realm of zombie-themed movies. With its release, a new wave of films, such as Zombieland and Warm Bodies, emerged, firmly establishing themselves as part of this unique category that flawlessly blended shocking gore, fast-paced editing, and striking humor. Shaun of the Dead not only reinvigorated the zombie genre in movies and TV but also played a pivotal role in its resurgence and popularity, eventually leading to the creation of hit shows like The Walking Dead. To summarize, Shaun of the Dead undoubtedly left an indelible mark on Hollywood, redefining the possibilities of comedy horror and cementing its place as a key trailblazer in the realm of zombie-themed entertainment.
Will There Ever be a Shaun of the Dead Sequel?
Although Pegg, Frost and Wright have not worked together since The World’s End in 2013, they have all gone on record in saying that the idea has not been ruled out. In recent years, Wright has forayed into other genres, with Last Night in Soho seeing him tackle time travel, exploring the underbelly of 1960’s London. Furthermore, both Pegg and Frost have become household names, starring in an array of hit movies. However, if the trio get together again, the idea of a Shaun of the Dead sequel is not completely out of the question.
This potential sequel was first thrown into the air during a DVD commentary track, where the concept of a vampire-themed Shaun of the Dead sequel, possibly titled From Dusk Till Shaun, was first floated. Despite the fact that it seemed like a joke in passing, enthusiastic fans held onto these statements and yearned for the film to be made. However, Simon Pegg said that he has developed a treatment for From Dusk Till Shaun in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2017. He also mentioned that Wright stated it would be funny to recreate the vibe of Shaun of the Dead but using vampires instead of zombies this time around. So, if you’re clinging on to hopes of a sequel, here’s why it may or may not happen.
Watch Shaun of the Dead on Netflix
