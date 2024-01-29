The Walking Dead: Red Machete – Everything You Need to Know

The Walking Dead: Red Machete is one of the numerous media spawned from AMC’s The Walking Dead. The webisode series explores the origin of Mandy, the infamous red machete used by Rick Grimes and several others to slay Gareth and a myriad of walkers. The red-handled machete has a special place in The Walking Dead franchise, so much so that a separate screen project was created for it. Aside from Red Machete, other web series based on The Walking Dead are Torn Apart (2011), Cold Storage (2012), and The Oath (2013).
A cult classic American post-apocalyptic horror television series, The Walking Dead premiered on October 31, 2010, and was concluded on November 20, 2022, after 11 seasons and 177 episodes. Nevertheless, the franchise has grown so big with several spin-offs such as Fear the Walking Dead (2015–23), The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020–21), Tales of the Walking Dead (2022), and The Walking Dead: Dead City (2023–present) with more in the works. Additionally, the franchise has expanded its horizon to include webisodes and video games, including The Walking Dead: Red Machete, a webisode dedicated to the story of the red-handled machete used by several characters to unleash terror. Discover the story behind the red machete in The Walking Dead timeline in this article.
What Is The Walking Dead: Red Machete About?
One of the webisodes based on The Walking Dead franchise, The Walking Dead: Red Machete takes viewers back to the the events that led up to The Walking Dead season 1 and extends beyond season 8. The six-part webisode focuses on the red machete and the girl it was named after, starting from when it was first spotted in a hardware store. The first man who used the machete on a walker was gored to death because he went for the walker’s stomach instead of the head.
David, a father of two girls (Alyssa and Mandy) retrieved the machete and named it after one of his daughters, Mandy. He used the weapon to keep his girls safe but empty cabinets in their bunker led the family to venture into the waker-infested world. While fighting off the undead, Alyssa was eaten by a walker as Mandy and David barely escaped. Most of the main characters, including David end up dead with the fate of others unknown.
Recap Of The Origin and Timeline Of Mandy, The Red Machete
The journey of the red machete began in a hardware store. Before the world became infested with zombies, Mandy was a regular machete sold at Gerald’s Hardware store until a young man pulled it from the shelf to defend himself. The unnamed man who was running from walkers was devoured by them because he stabbed one through the stomach instead of the head.
Subsequently, David recovered the machete and gave it to his daughter Mandy after naming the weapon after her. However, Derek stole the machete and wrapped the handle with red tape. After Derek’s death, the red machete ended up with Joe, the head of the Claimers but Rick killed Joe and took possession of it. Rick used the red machete to slay Gareth and some walkers before the Saviors stole it. Eventually, the red machete came back to Mandy who stuck it in the grave where she buried her father and sister but an unknown survivor retrieved it. Indeed, the red machete has a remarkable legacy in the popular television franchise.
The Walking Death: Red Machete Cast
During its brief run, The Walking Dead: Red Machete featured some new faces. Known for her appearance in Till Death Do Us Part (2023), Anais Lilit played Mandy in The Walking Death: Red Machete. Sofia Esmaili played Mandy’s sister Alyssa while their father David was portrayed by Jose Rosete. Meanwhile, Jeff Kober reprised his role from the fourth season of The Walking Dead where he appeared as Joe, the leader of the Claimers. Other actors featured on The Walking Dead: Red Machete are Michael Wayne Foster and Davi Jay as Tony. Most of the characters end up dead while the rest are unaccounted for.
The Walking Dead: Red Machete Premiered In 2017
The Walking Dead: Red Machete premiered on October 22, 2017. The web series recorded the most on-screen deaths compared to other webisodes from The Walking Dead franchise. Written and directed by Nick Bernardone and Avi Youabian respectively, Red Machete scooped a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series in 2018.
Watch The Walking Dead: Red Machete on Youtube
