George Tillman Jr., director of the 2018 coming-of-age teen drama The Hate U Give, returns to feature film with the biographical sports drama Big George Foreman. In an era of sports biopic, Big George Foreman (2023) centers on the sporting and spiritual life of legendary former professional boxer George Foreman. The boxer-turned-minister is one of the greatest to have ever played professional boxing.
Big George Foreman (2023), released on April 28, 2023, was one of the anticipated biographical dramas of 2023. The 129-minute film follows the boxer’s life from his childhood, being an Olympic gold medalist, two-time world heavyweight champion, minister, and entrepreneur. To help bring Frank Baldwin and George Tillman Jr.’s screenplay to life, these are the top cast of Big George Foreman.
Khris Davis as George Foreman
Film, television, and stage actor Khris Davis is cast to portray George Foreman. He has played the boxer from when he was a youth to the point after he won his second world heavyweight boxing title. At 45 years and 360 days, when he had his second win, George Foreman became the oldest person to win the heavyweight boxing title. To make the character more relatable to audiences and Davis, director George Tillman Jr. opted against using visual effects of a body suit to portray the older George Foreman. As a minister, Foreman, having stopped training and boxing, gained weight. To achieve this, the director paused the film’s production for six weeks to allow the actor to gain weight naturally. Besides his work in theater, Khris Davis is known for his roles in Atlanta (2018–2022), Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), and Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021).
Forest Whitaker as Doc Broadus
Before Forest Whitaker was cast as Doc Broadus in Big George Foreman (2023), actor Michael Kenneth Williams was initially offered the role. However, the Academy Awards winner, Forest Whitaker, delivered an amazing performance as Foreman’s trainer. Whitaker is one of the more recognizable faces amongst the cast, having starred in and worked with several Hollywood top directors and actors. Forest Whitaker is known for his Oscar-winning role in The Last King of Scotland (2006). He also starred in Bird (1988), The Great Debaters (2007), The Butler (2013), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), Black Panther (2018), and Respect (2021).
Sullivan Jones as Muhammad Ali
There’s no telling or re-telling of a George Foreman biopic without featuring the 1974 The Rumble in the Jungle heavyweight championship boxing match against Muhammad Ali in Kinshasa, Zaire. The fight was a defining moment in George Foreman’s career and life. Until that point, he was already an Olympic gold medalist and the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion. His loss to Muhammad Ali not only raised Ali’s profile and international recognition but also marked the beginning of the end of Foreman’s boxing career. Actor and video game voice actor Sullivan Jones portrays Muhammad Ali in Big George Foreman (2023). Jones, who made his feature film debut in 2012, is known for his roles in The Looming Tower (2018), Wu-Tang: An American Saga (2019), Halston (2021), and Harlem (2021–2023).
Sonja Sohn as Nancy Foreman
Actress and filmmaker Sonja Sohn plays Nancy Foreman, the mother of George Foreman. Like many African-American mothers at the time, Nancy was a God-fearing Christian who tried to bring up her children in the Christian faith. However, George Foreman was never able to understand his mother’s religiousness, especially because they lived in poverty. Although she wants the best for Foreman, boxing isn’t exactly part of her plan. Nancy Foreman remained part of Foreman’s life, from being a boxing champion to ministry to when he eventually returned to the ring to support his family financially. Sonja Sohn is known for her role as Baltimore Detective Kima Greggs in The Wire (2002–2008), Samantha Baker in Body of Proof (2011–2012), and Amanda Wagner in Will Trent.
Erica Tazel as Mary Foreman
Of all of his siblings, Mary Foreman was the one George Foreman shared the closest bond. Early in the film, Mary is the only one who cares to share her food with George and ensure he is comfortable. During childbirth, fearing Mary’s child would not survive, George Foreman prayed for the first time, making a bargain of his life for that of the child. Erica Tazel, who played US Deputy Marshal Rachel Brooks on FX Justified, is cast as Mary Foreman.
Shein Mompremier as Paula Foreman
Rising actress Shein Mompremier is cast as Paula Foreman in Big George Foreman (2023). Paula Foreman becomes George Foreman’s first wife in the film. However, the real-life George Foreman’s first wife was Adrienne Calhoun. For unknown reasons, Adrienne’s name was changed to Paula. In Big George Foreman, Paula pauses her career to marry Foreman and raise a family. However, they divorce after she confronts Foreman about his infidelities. Before her casting in the film, Mompremier was known for her performances in Black Lightning (2018), Ludi (2021), and Long Slow Exhale (2022).
Jasmine Mathews as Mary Joan
George Foreman has been married five times and has 12 children. Mary Joan is Foreman’s fifth wife and has been married to the former boxer since 1985. After his spiritual awakening, George Foreman first met Mary Joan during a church service. Although initially hesitant to allow Foreman to return to the ring, after a dream, Mary Joan believes it is God’s will to not only make him the world’s heavyweight boxing champion again but to give him a platform to spread the Christian gospel. Before her casting in Big George Foreman (2023), Jasmine Matthews (who plays Mary Joan) is known for her roles in Sweetbitter (2018–2019), The Tomorrow War (2021), and The Man from Toronto (2022).
Watch Big George Foreman on Netflix
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!