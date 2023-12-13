As 2023 wraps up, numerous biographical dramas have been released within the year. While several have seen massive success at the Box Office, others underperformed or flew under the radar. The beauty of biographical dramas is that they come in different sub-genres, making them available to a wider range of audiences.
Over the years, biographical dramas have witnessed astonishingly massive success and audiences. Most of its success can be attributed to its written original and adapted screenplays, which are better suited for film audiences rather than documentaries. Fans and audiences of the genre can play catch-up during the holidays with some of the best biographical dramas released in 2023. Here are the top 11 biographical dramas of 2023, arranged by to their release date.
Tetris (2023)
IMDb: 7.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 82%
Directed by Scottish director Jon S. Baird, Tetris (2023) is a biographical thriller about the puzzle video game Tetris. Although created by a Russian, Alexey Pajitnov, in 1985 during the Cold War, the film follows the race to patent and license the game from the Russians. For fans of the game, Tetris (2023) offers a background story of the game’s rise and success. Kingsman film series actor Taron Egerton leads the movie’s cast. Tetris premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival. It was released two weeks later by Apple TV+ on March 31, 2023.
Big George Foreman (2023)
IMDb: 6.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 42%
The biographical sports drama Big George Foreman tells the life story of world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman. Despite the low ratings by critics, it’s a must-watch for fans of sports drama or George Foreman. The movie examines Foreman’s life from when he was a kid through his early success as a boxer, retirement to become a preacher, and comeback to be the oldest heavyweight boxing champion at 45 years old. Khris Davis portrays George Foreman, Sullivan Jones portrays Muhammad Ali, and Forest Whitaker plays Foreman’s trainer Doc Broadus. Big George Foreman was released theatrically on April 28, 2023.
BlackBerry (2023)
IMDb: 7.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 98%
The Canadian biographical comedy-drama BlackBerry was one of the most talked about biographical dramas in the first half of 2023. BlackBerry‘s screenplay was written and adapted by its director Matt Johnson and Matthew Miller from Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff‘s book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry. Although a more fictionalized view of the brand’s creation and market domination, BlackBerry examines the rise and fall of the BlackBerry line of mobile phones. BlackBerry premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival in February 2023. However, it had its theatrical release on May 12, 2023.
Flamin’ Hot (2023)
IMDb: 6.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 69%
Actress Eva Longoria made her feature film directorial debut with the biographical comedy-drama Flamin’ Hot (2023). The movie was adapted from Richard Montañez‘s memoir A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive by screenwriters Linda Yvette Chávez and Lewis Colick. Although the movie was criticized for its historical accuracy, Flamin’ Hot tells the story of a janitor who helped invent the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Flamin’ Hot is packed with humor to keep audiences entertained. It premiered at the South by Southwest (SXSW) in March 2023 before it was released on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9, 2023.
Oppenheimer (2023)
IMDb: 8.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 93%
Oppenheimer was one of the most anticipated films of 2023, going head-to-head with Barbie in what became known as “Barbenheimer.” The biographical thriller tells the story of the creation of the world’s first nuclear weapons. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is a must-watch for fans of the director and appreciators of history. The film chronicles the life and career of J. Robert Oppenheimer, especially during World War II’s Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer (2023) attracted a star-studded cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Jason Clarke. Oppenheimer was theatrically released on July 21, 2023.
Dumb Money (2023)
IMDb: 6.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 84%
Dumb Money (2023) is a biographical comedy-drama based on an event that happened a few years ago with the January 2021 GameStop short squeeze. Directed by Australian-American Craig Gillespie, Dumb Money‘s screenplay is based on and adapted from Ben Mezrich‘s 2021 book The Antisocial Network. If you loved the 2013 The Wolf of Wall Street, Dumb Money is definitely one to check out. It also has an impressive cast with top actors. These include Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Seth Rogen, Shailene Woodley, and Nick Offerman. Dumb Money premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and received a limited theatrical release a week later, on September 15, 2023.
Priscilla (2023)
IMDb: 7.1/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 82%
Sofia Coppola, daughter of renowned filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, is the director of Priscilla (2023). The film’s screenplay is adapted from a 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, of Priscilla Presley, written with Sandra Harmon. Priscilla centers on the life of Elvis Presley‘s wife, Priscilla Presley, and her romantic relationship with the singer. It offers Elvis Presley fans another look at the singer’s life as told from the perspective of his only wife. Priscilla premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in early September 2023 before its limited theatrical release on October 27, 2023.
Napoleon (2023)
IMDb: 6.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 58%
Since the release of his last feature film and biographical crime drama, House of Gucci, in 2021, Ridley Scott put all of his energy into the production of Napoleon (2023). With actor Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character, Napoleon tells the true story of the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte to become the revolutionary French leader. Napoleon also examines his relationship with Empress Joséphine. Released on November 22, 2023, Napoleon (2023) also stars Vanessa Kirby and French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim.
Maestro (2023)
IMDb: 7.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 82%
Maestro (2023) is a biographical drama about composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre. The film examines the life and career of Leonard Bernstein, from his rise from assistant conductor to one of the top conductors and composers in the country. Directed by Bradley Cooper, Maestro also stars Cooper as its cast lead, alongside Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman. The film premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in September 2023. Although it had a limited theatrical release in November 2023, it’ll be available for streaming on Netflix on December 20, 2023.
The Iron Claw (2023)
The Iron Claw (2023) is a must-watch for biographical sports drama audiences and wrestling fans. With the film’s screenplay written and directed by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw tells the story of Kevin Von Erich and his family. The famous wrestling family shared more than a history of professional wrestling but one of personal struggles and tragedies. Although released at the Texas Theatre in November 2023, The Iron Claw will be released theatrically on December 22, 2023.
Ferrari (2023)
IMDb: 6.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 75%
Directed by Michael Mann, Ferrari details the life and career of Enzo Ferrari around the time of the 1957 Mille Miglia. Troy Kennedy Martin adapted the movie’s screenplay from Brock Yates‘ 1991 biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine. Ferrari‘s top cast includes Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, and Patrick Dempsey. It premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in August 2023 but will be released theatrically on December 25, 2023. Ferrari (2023) will be one of the last top biographical dramas of 2023.
