How old was Priscilla Presley when she dated Elvis? This is a commonly asked question because the answer is a bit unclear. There are some rumors that the lovely Priscilla Presley was only 14 when she began dating Elvis, but other reports state this is not the case at all. Either way, though, people continue to ask how old was Priscilla Presley when she dated Elvis. Their relationship and subsequent marriage were not the ideal love story many believe that it was. Their lives were fraught with tragedy and upset, and the family of the late, great Elvis continues to suffer tragically in 2023 with the loss of Lisa Marie Presley.
How Old Was Priscilla Presley When She Dated Elvis?
Priscilla Presley met Elvis at a party in Germany in 1959. She was 14, and he was 24. He was already a superstar with women all over him, but he was serving in the Army at that point. Priscilla’s stepfather, who raised her following the death of her own father, was also in the Army. The two went on four dates before her parents became concerned that he was 10 years her senior and interested in a 14-year-old and that he was an international celebrity. They allowed it, however. She was 17 when her family allowed her to move from Germany to Memphis to finish her high school education and live with Elvis. That was 1963. They married in 1967, they divorced in 1973, and their daughter was born in 1968.
Elvis’ Tragic Death
The first of the many tragedies this family would face came in 1977 when Elvis died at the age of 42. The autopsy reported that his cause of death was a heart attack. He’d been divorced from his wife for almost four years at that point, but his daughter was only nine when he died. Lisa Marie Presley grew up without her father, and it was a horrible time for this family and the world.
The Death of Lisa Marie Presley’s Son
Lisa Marie Presley married her first husband in 1988. His name is Danny Keough, and they welcomed two children. Their oldest is famed actress Riley Keough. Their son, Benjamin, was born in 1992. He would grow up to look strikingly similar to his late grandfather, Elvis. He spent his entire life being compared to his grandfather, and it took a toll. He wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father and his grandfather to become a musician, and he made it happen. However, he felt the pressures of the world sitting on his shoulders. Everyone compared him to Elvis – a man whose genes he shares, but he’d never had a chance to meet. The pressure was so much. They compared him all the time. His looks. His music. Everything. Sadly, he could not take the pressure, and he killed himself at the age of 27 in 2020.
The Death of Lisa Marie
Lisa Marie Presley has not been the same since her son’s death, and it showed. She was miserable, and no one blamed her. Losing a child is nothing that any mother should ever go through, and she endured a lot during that time. On January 12, 2023, Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest. She was brought back to life via CPR, but she died the same day in a California hospital. She leaves behind her oldest daughter, her 14-year-old twin daughters, and a granddaughter. Her daughter, Riley Keough, and her husband welcomed a daughter of their own in 2022 and managed to keep it from the world. Her husband mentioned it at his mother-in-law’s funeral in 2023.
The Family Tragedy Strikes Regularly
This is a family in which tragedy is almost a part. There is nothing that they seem to be able to avoid, and it is tragic and heartbreaking. So many people gone entirely too soon, and a story that began with so many questions. The world speculates so many things, but this is a family in deep mourning. They’ve been mourning for many years, but the past few years have been the most difficult, the hardest, and the most tragic. Thankfully, all of the children Lisa Marie Presley leaves behind have their fathers and their sisters to help them through these tragic times. May all of the many people in the Presley family gone too soon rest in peace, and may those left behind find peace as best they can.
