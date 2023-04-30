10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Alfonso Ribeiro 

Alfonso Ribeiro is a multi-talented performer who’s had quite a successful career in the entertainment industry. He is perhaps best known for his iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. But there is much more to him than just that.
Here are ten little-known facts about Alfonso Ribeiro that will give you a deeper insight into the man behind the beloved character. From his early years as a child actor to his recent ventures in the world of competitive dance. Overall, Alfonso Ribeiro is considered a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and has a considerable level of fame.
1. Alfonso Ribeiro Comes From A Family Of Artists
Sometimes showbiz is a family business, and that’s the case for Alfonso Ribeiro. His grandfather, Albert Ribeiro, was a calypso singer who went by the moniker Lord Hummingbird. Then there’s his aunt, who danced on the sketch comedy show Laugh-In, which starred Lily Tomlin and Goldie Hawn. Ribeiro’s parents saw his skill at a young age and worked hard to ensure he would develop into a well-rounded artist.
2. He Shot A Commercial With Michael Jackson
Back in the 80s, Alfonso Ribeiro was in a Michael Jackson commercial. It was for a new Pepsi product called Pepsi New Generation, and the star played a young Michael Jackson who danced beside the King of Pop himself. In the commercial, Ribeiro and Jackson performed a dance routine together, which became known as the Pepsi Generation dance. Altogether, it was a major success and is considered one of the most iconic commercials of the 1980s.
3. Ribeiro Is A Great Dancer
By now, it should be established that Ribeiro is quite the dancer. In fact, he’s well known for his limber moves. He made his Broadway debut as The Tap Dance Kid when he was 12 years old. About ten years later, while playing Will Smith‘s cousin Carlton Banks on the TV comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, he created The Carlton Dance. He was also the celebrity winner of Dancing with the Stars in 2014.
4. He Doesn’t Want His Children In Show Business
According to Ribeiro, he’s not keen on his children building careers in the entertainment industry. His reason? Well, while showbiz has its highs, there’s a whole lot of rejection going around. Though the star says he doesn’t take rejection personally, he knows how hard it is to develop thick skin. For that reason, he’d rather not have his kids in show business.
5. Alfonso Ribeiro Is A Race Car Driver
Alfonso has been driving competitively since the mid-90s. In fact, he’s won a couple of big-time races in his day. This includes the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race at the Long Beach Grand Prix in 1994 and ’95. He also won it in 2015 and 2016. His first car was a brilliant red Chevy Camaro RS that he purchased with his Silver Spoons paycheck. “It was my first splurge,” he said.
6. He Was Voice Actor In Extreme Ghostbusters
In 1997, Alfonso Ribeiro joined the cast of the animated series based on the blockbuster film, Ghostbusters. In the show titled Extreme Ghostbusters‘, he played Roland Jackson, one of four college students recruited by Dr. Egon Spengler (Maurice LaMarche) to form a new Ghostbusters crew. He’s also done some voice work for productions like Spider-Man: The Animated Series and Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales For Every Child.
7. Alfonso Ribeiro Is Also A Director
For the most part, Ribeiro is widely known as an actor. However, he’s also an accomplished director who’s been at it for decades now. His first stint as a director had him working on an episode of the 6th season of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Since then, he’s directed approximately 200 episodes of series, including In The House, All Of Us, Are We There Yet, and Meet The Browns. In 2016, he directed two episodes of K.C. Undercover, starring Zendaya.
8. He Has Published A Book
Adding to his many titles, the star is also a published author. Altogether, Ribeiro published a 99-page instructional book named Alfonso’s Breakin’ & Poppin’ Book in 1985 under Telmak Teleproductions. Needless to say, he’s always been resourceful and entertaining.
9. Alfonso Ribeiro Released A Few Music Singles
Add singing to Ribeiro’s portfolio because the star has got quite some pipes too. He’s been signed to the record label Prism Records since his early days in the industry. Though his songs were not technically commercial hits, they solidified his status as a multifaceted individual. A few of his songs include Dance Baby, Not Too Young (To Fall in Love), and Ooh Child.
10. He’s A Successful TV Host
These days, Ribeiro is pretty much dominating the talk show world and has hosted tons of TV shows. It all started in 1994 when he guest-hosted a single episode of Soul Train. But it didn’t end there, the 2000s bode well for him as he got more hosting gigs. Some of them include Your Big Break, GSN Live, and America’s Funniest Home Videos.
