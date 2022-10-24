Meet the Cast of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis”

Baz Luhrmann has risen up the ranks as one of the most recognizable directors in Hollywood. He has directed and produced some high-grossing movies. The 60-year-old director and producer was born Mark Anthony Luhrmann on September 17, 1962, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.
Since its year of release, The Great Gatsby has been Baz Luhrmann’s highest-grossing movie, pulling in $353.6 million at the box office with a $105–190 million budget. But the Australian director has broken his record with the successful release of his 2022 movie, Elvis.
Since its release in mid-2022, Elvis has so far grossed $286 million on an $85 million budget. With about 13 biopic movies about Elvis already released, Baz Luhrmann delivered exceptionally with an amazing cast.
These are the top cast of Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 Elvis biopic.
Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks)
This particular Elvis Presley biopic was from the perspective of his former manager, Colonel Tom Parker. According to Parker, he discovered Elvis and made him a superstar. It’s hard not to put the Colonel as a villain at certain points in the movie. But for what it’s worth, Parker came off as greedy and over-ambitious.
Maybe Colonel Tom Parker could have been more without his addiction to gambling. Unfortunately, it’s one of those things we’ll never get to know. It’s hard to think of an actor who could have pulled off the character like Tom Hanks. Hanks has always had a knack for important roles, and he came through here.
Elvis Presley (Austin Butler)
Elvis Presley naturally needs no introduction, especially as the world’s best-selling solo music artist of all time. The biopic follows his life and how he got his inspiration and sound from the black community.
While there can be arguments about the accuracy of the story, there’s consensus on the quality of performance delivered by Austin Butler. Butler gives us a sensational experience of the life and times of Elvis Presley.
Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)
Olivia DeJonge plays the role of Priscilla Presley. Elvis Presley may have been every lady’s desire, but he kept his eyes and love for Priscilla till the very end. Priscilla became acquainted with Elvis when he served in the military. They eventually had an elaborate celebrity wedding, and it’s comforting to know she stuck by his side.
Elvis and Priscilla would go on to have a daughter, Lisa Marie. With his continued dependence and drug addiction, Priscilla moved away but kept the love she had for him.
Gladys (Helen Thomson)
Helen Thomson plays the role of Elvis Presley’s mother and matriarch of the Presley family. She’s actively instrumental in the encouragement and growth of Elvis’ style of music. Although she did have her shortcomings, it was borne out of love and protection for her son.
Her death and lack of guidance definitely played a role in Elvis’ eventual dependence on drugs. But as much as she desired to make him remain true to his sound, she secretly battled her addiction to alcohol. Elvis’ enrollment in military service in West Germany got her depressed and worsened her alcohol addiction. Ultimately, the addiction would lead to her death.
Vernon (Richard Roxburgh)
After serving a jail term for eight months, he returns to his family at a point when Elvis has become a recognizable face in the music industry. He became the manager of the Elvis Presley Enterprise and was a guide when needed.
Trusting Colonel Tom Parker, Vernon mostly stayed away from the musical business aspect of Elvis. It is at the point when Elvis chooses to fire Parker that Vernon realizes that the Elvis Presley estate is near bankruptcy. Unfortunately, Vernon does little to stop Parker’s continued exploitation of Elvis and his career.
Young Elvis Presley (Chaydon Jay)
The cast list would not be complete without adding Chaydon Jay’s portrayal of young Elvis Presley. Starting the movie with young Elvis gives viewers a better understanding of how Elvis Presley’s style of music was crafted. Watching him get caught by the spirit in one of Memphis’s black community churches is one of the movie’s highlights.
Although Chaydon Jay is not a popular name and face at the moment, there’s no doubt the young actor has a successful future in Hollywood.