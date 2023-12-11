Bradley Cooper has proven he has as much talent as a filmmaker as he does as an actor with his new 2023 film, Maestro. Making his directorial debut in 2018, Cooper starred in and directed the successful box-office musical romantic drama film A Star Is Born. Although renowned directors Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese were initially attached to direct Maestro at different times, Spielberg endorsed Cooper to direct the film after watching Cooper’s early cut of A Star Is Born.
Maestro is a biographical drama about legendary American composer Leonard Bernstein and his relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre, before and after their marriage. Maestro premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in September 2023 before a limited theatrical release in November 2023. It’ll be available on Netflix for streaming on December 20, 2023. Since its premiere, Maestro has received positive reviews from audiences and critics, with special praise for the cast performances. Here are the top cast members of Maestro.
Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein
Playing the lead role and directing the film is no small feat. Although Bradley Cooper makes it all look easy, behind the scenes, the actor has put in a lot of work to portray composer Leonard Bernstein. Cooper spent six years learning how to conduct like Bernstein, watching footage of the composer before choosing to focus on one to learn his mannerisms and style. Cooper’s dedication to the project shines through in his performance. Cooper had to gain weight and wear a prosthetic nose to portray an older Leonard Bernstein.
Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre
Movie audiences and critics have watched English actress Carey Mulligan‘s growth from her film debut performance in Pride & Prejudice (2005) to the sensation she has become. Mulligan’s performance in Maestro may just be her best yet, and it could be her third Oscar nomination and a possible win. Carey Mulligan portrays Costa Rican-Chilean actress Felicia Montealegre, Leonard Bernstein’s love interest and eventual wife. Felicia Montealegre became integral to Bernstein’s life after they first met and were introduced at a party in 1946. Their marriage in 1951 produced three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein.
Matt Bomer as David Oppenheim
American actor Matt Bomer was cast as clarinetist David Oppenheim in Maestro. In the upcoming movie, it is revealed David Oppenheim and Leonard Bernstein had an intermittent sexual and romantic relationship while they were younger. Like Bernstein, Oppenheim also struggled with and tried to hide his homosexuality by marrying actress Judy Holliday. Matt Bomer, who breathes life into Oppenheim’s character, has starred in several film and television productions. He played a world-class forger, conman, and criminal consultant in White Collar (2009–2014). In film, he’s known for his roles in Flightplan (2005), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006), In Time (2011), Magic Mike films, and The Magnificent Seven (2016). As a voice actor, he has voiced iconic superhero characters, Superman/Clark Kent and Barry Allen/Flash, in animated films like Superman: Unbound (2013).
Maya Hawke as Jamie Bernstein
Jamie Bernstein is the oldest child of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre. She’s the only child given a prominent role in Maestro (2023). Actress Maya Hawke plays the character of Jamie Bernstein. Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in Netflix’s Stranger Things, is the daughter of actress Uma Thurman and actor Ethan Hawke. Besides Stranger Things, Maya Hawke is known for her performances in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), Do Revenge (2022), Asteroid City (2023), and alongside her mother in The Kill Room (2023).
Sarah Silverman as Shirley Bernstein
Actress, stand-up comedian, and writer Sarah Silverman is cast as Shirley Bernstein, Leonard Bernstein’s younger sister. Portraying Shirley Bernstein isn’t Silverman’s first film portrayal of a historical character, having portrayed American tennis player Gladys Heldman in Battle of the Sexes ( 2017). Her other notable film roles include A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014), I Smile Back (2015), and Don’t Look Up (2021). Sarah Silverman also voiced Vanellope von Schweetz in Wreck-It Ralph (2012) and Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018). Besides starring in Maestro, Silverman continues to voice Ollie Pesto and Ms. Schnur on the Fox animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!