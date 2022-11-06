5 Best Jonathan Majors Movies and Tv shows

If you don’t know who Jonathan Majors is, you’ve probably been living under a rock for the past few years. From starring in blockbuster MCU shows like Loki to critically acclaimed drama series like The Lovecraft country, Jonathan Majors has made it clear that he is a force to reckon with in the acting world. From his growing acting catalog, we know it’s true!
This 32-year-old American actor from Dallas, Texas, made his first on-screen acting debut in the ABC series When We Rise. He got this role while still at Yale School of Drama in 2017. And things have been going great since then! Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jonathan Majors.
And we’re genuinely excited to see what he does next. But first, here is a look at five of his best movies and TV shows that you should watch:
1. Lovecraft Country (2020)
Jonathan Majors got his first major role in the horror fantasy series Lovecraft Country. From the mind of Matt Ruff, this series follows Korean war veteran Atticus Freeman as he goes in search of his missing father and ends up in the clutches of horrors that he never imagined. Atticus travels across the U.S in the 1950s in the company of her friend Letitia. They have to deal with racist individuals and a sleuth of supernatural creatures ready to kill them. This is one of the best fantasy adventure series if you’re looking for something horrific to watch. Although this series was canceled after only one season, Jonathan Majors did a spectacular job, earning a league of loyal fans and admirers after this role. Check out why HBO canceled Lovecraft Country.
2. The Harder They Fall (2021)
The Harder They Fall is an American western m film with plenty of cowboys, gunslinging thieves, and salons in every corner. With a fantastic star-studded cast featuring big names like Idris Elba, Regina King, and Lakeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors had no problem standing out. Majors plays Nat Love, a brutal outlaw who made a name for himself by the time his sworn enemy escapes from jail. What does Nat do upon hearing this news? He reunites his crew and makes a plan to take down Rufus Black. This thrilling western is fun and filled with action and drama. And with an ending you won’t see coming!
3. Loki (2021-)
Marvel fans have a lot to be happy about since Loki was renewed for a second season. But one thing we were excited to see was Jonathan Majors in the final episode of Loki season one. Why? Because it was finally revealed that Kang / ‘He Who Remains’, played by Jonathan Majors, has been pulling the TVA strings all along. The Loki series follows Loki, the God of mischief, as he deals with the fallout of the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). After stealing the tesseract, an alternative version of Loki is sent to the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization tasked with monitoring the timeline.
Jonathan Majors plays an overwhelmed but evil Kang the Conqueror, and you can’t help but want to know more about this powerful being from the moment he appears on the screen. This time-traveling series was also a set-up to introduce Kang to Marvel Universe fans before his upcoming appearance in MCUs Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023. Here is Jonathan explaining what it’s like to play the villain in Loki.
4. Devotion (2022)
In this American war drama, two Elite fighter pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom, become one of the most celebrated wingmen in the US Navy’s history during the Korean War. This movie is based on a true story of the life, troubles, and service of historic African American aviator Jesse Brown. Although they come from different racial and economic backgrounds, when they join Strike Fighter Squadron 32, these two men form a unique friendship, especially when it’s a life-and-death situation to fight the enemy.
5. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco was probably one of Major’s best movies to date. Although this was a small-budget indie project, Jonathan was a breakout star helping the movie gain critical acclaim and recognition as one of the best movies of 2019. This movie is about two young black men who have lived in San Francisco since they were children but are slowly coming to terms with the fact that the city no longer has a place for them.
Other good movies that Jonathan Majors has made an appearance in include: White Boy Rick (2018), Jungleland (2019), Captive State (2019), and Hostiles (2017).