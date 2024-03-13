Top 5 Spectacular Bar Rescue Failures We Can’t Forget

Let’s face it, ‘Bar Rescue’ is one of those shows that makes you feel a tiny bit better about your life decisions. Watching Jon Taffer scream his way through failing bars like a drill sergeant with a vendetta against dirty countertops is oddly satisfying. But sometimes, even the Taffer touch can’t turn the tide. So, let’s pour one out for the top 5 spectacular bar rescue failures we just can’t forget – and maybe learn a thing or two about what not to do in the hospitality biz.
1. O’Face Bar (Season 3, Episode 14)
Oh, O’Face Bar, where do we even start? It’s like watching a train wreck in slow motion – you know it’s going to end badly, but you just can’t look away. This bar had its 15 minutes of fame for all the wrong reasons. The owners, Matthew and Karen Overmyer, seemed to think running a bar was all fun and games until reality hit them like a poorly mixed cocktail. Their lack of experience turned every night into an episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Bar Management’.
Despite Jon Taffer’s best efforts, which included the ultimatum to fire a problematic employee, the owners just couldn’t get their act together. Between the legal issues and management that could make a saint swear, it’s no wonder O’Face Bar is still remembered as one of the biggest flops in ‘Bar Rescue’ history. And let’s not forget the owner assaulting an employee on video – it’s like they were trying to get a spin-off called ‘Bar Lawsuit’. They’ve had their liquor license yo-yo’d more times than I’ve had hot dinners.
2. Zanzibar (Season 3, Episode 11)
Zanzibar was that stubborn old mule of a bar that just wouldn’t budge. The owner’s resistance to change was as strong as their outdated decor. Taffer gave them the golden nugget of advice to
Trust your staff, but alas, it fell on deaf ears. The owner clung to his Mediterranean-American menu like a life raft, even boasting ‘the biggest burger in town’.
Despite some post-rescue changes, Zanzibar’s downfall was written in the stars – or rather, in its refusal to update its theme and management style. The owner’s intense personality clashed with Taffer’s, creating fireworks that were more destructive than celebratory. In the end, public demand led them back to their original moniker and old ways. It wasn’t just the decor that was stuck in the past; it was their entire approach to running a bar.
3. The Kasbah (Season 2, Episode 1)
The Kasbah’s story is like watching someone trying to fit into skinny jeans from high school – it’s just not going to work out. They tried everything from karaoke nights to line dancing but somehow managed to alienate both their old school dancers and the young crowd alike. I mean, enforcing a strict dress code at a place that also offers step dance lessons? Talk about mixed signals.
Poor leadership led to sanitation problems and fire hazards that would have made Smokey Bear have a meltdown. Employees took advantage of the nice guy owner and customer service was as absent as my motivation on Mondays. It eventually closed down post-pandemic – shocker! The Kasbah became synonymous with mismanagement and disconnection from its demographic; it was doomed from the get-go.
4. Brix Wine Bar (Season 3, Episode 8)
Brix Wine Bar was that friend who gets a makeover but still can’t land a date because they have the personality of a cardboard cutout. Even after Jon Taffer swooped in with his cape and rebranded it as Pacific Coast Wine Bar, the owner couldn’t resist going back to their old sign faster than you can say ‘identity crisis’.
The financial inefficiency was staggering – imagine pouring $7,500 worth of wine and only pocketing $3,000. That’s not just bad business; that’s practically charity for winos. With no proper systems in place and service slower than molasses in January, Brix Wine Bar accumulated around $180 grand worth of debt before calling Taffer for help.
5. MT Bottle (Season 4, Episode 7)
Last but not least is MT Bottle – which might as well have stood for ‘Mighty Tragic’. Here we had a bar that thought sticking to beer was playing it safe when really they were playing themselves out of business. Locals got so bored with the beer-only menu they started bringing their own bottles – turning MT Bottle into an unintentional BYOB spot.
The lack of a liquor license was just one issue among many for this establishment that found itself over $250k in debt post-rescue. Despite Tracy’s creative efforts with stages and coolers, reverting back to old habits sealed MT Bottle’s fate faster than you can say ‘last call’.
Follow Us