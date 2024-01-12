‘What If…?’ Renewed For Season 3: Everything You Need to Know

What If…? is an MCU animated anthology series that takes place Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series takes fans through alternative scenarios where their favorite characters live completely different lives than what fans have already seen on screen. When What If…? dropped on Disney +, it gave fans interesting storylines like Peggy Carter becoming Captain America instead of Steve Rogers.
With several unique What If…? stories, it quickly became popular among viewers because of the endless possibilities the show’s writers could go with. Season 2 didn’t disappoint fans either. It provided many great episodes, with most characters that fans have known as good gradually becoming evil before they have a change of heart. With this season’s success, it’s unsurprising that the series is already getting a third season, however with Season 2’s recent conclusion, many fans had not realized the show was already renewed for Season 3. Here is everything you need to know about What If…? Season 3
What Is the Plot of ‘What If…?’ Season 3?
Like the previous season, while there might be an overarching plot and villain, the series will consist of many individual stories for all fans to enjoy and relate to. As usual, the Watcher, who narrates many episodes, will also appear this season. But according to Marvel Studios Brad Winderbaum, there will be more focus on characters like The Watcher now that they’ve got a third season to delve deeper into these characters. The Watcher is always rooting for these characters, so knowing more about his story and inspiration can explain why he loves these characters and what makes him tick.
So it’s obvious that Wright, who voices the Watcher, will return for the third season. Some stories that weren’t completed in the first two seasons could continue in What If…? Season 3. As the MCU saga continues, there are more ways the animated TV series can utilize these stories and bring characters like Echo, She-Hulk, Daredevil, Eternals, and Ms. Marvel to these animated worlds. However, the MCU has released a sneak peek of what the future holds with an episode featuring the Winter Soldier and Red Guardian driving through a police blockade. A car chase ensues with these super soldiers, and it seems viewers are in for some action and comedy with this upcoming season.
What Happened in ‘What If…?’ Season 2?
While What If…? Season 1 focused more on the characters from the Infinity saga and their possible storylines, the second season focused more on the multiverse saga and its characters. What If…?S eason 2 was still fun, with storylines like Hela, Thor and Loki’s evil sister, meeting the Mandarin and his Ten Rings when she was banished to Midgard. That was one of the most surprising episodes of this season but surprisingly the most emotional, but it wasn’t the only one.
There are also stories about new characters like Kahhori from pre-colonial America. Another exciting episode that needs an honorable mention is when the Avengers assemble in 1602, mixing various characters for a fun storyline. The season ends with The Watcher offering to take Carter back home, but she refuses and instead asks to travel across the multiverse. This story arc should be interesting for her character and The Watcher in What If…? Season 3.
The Cast of What If Season 3
Although there are still very few details about this upcoming season, Lake Bell will likely continue as Black Widow, Hudson Thames as Spider-Man, Josh Keaton as Steve Rogers, and Mick Wingert as Iron Man to voice these characters in place of the live-action performers in this animated series. Other Cast members expected to make a voice appearance in What If Season 3 include. Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster from Ant-Man and the Wasp, and America Ferrera as Ranger Morales.
What If…? Season 3 Release Date?
Marvel fans will be excited because, according to Deadline, the MCU announced in July 2022 that there will be a third season of What If…? It is currently in development, With a sneak peek of the season already released by the MCU, it is clear that production is far along but, unfortunately, there is not confirmed date for the upcoming season. However, What If…? Season 3 could come sooner than fans think, with a speculated release date around the end of 2024 or early 2025.
