Ghost Rider’s reputed invulnerability is due to his exceptional ability to regenerate, but there is an X-Men mutant who proved the character is mortal and can be killed. The anti-hero has ruled Marvel Comics since his debut — thanks to the demonic hellfire energies. In 2007, Ghost Rider made it to the big screen and served as a huge box-office success. The supernatural story was one of the main reasons why the movie survived even after the negative reviews from the critics.
The film portrayed the Ghost Rider as a human imbued with ancient invulnerability powers. The character, Johnny Blaze, was seen possessed by the Spirit Of Vengence which granted him supernatural powers of strength and regeneration. The comics follow the same plot, but some moments prove Ghost Rider isn’t as impervious to attacks as depicted. Ghost Rider’s invulnerability was questioned when an unappreciated mutant single-handedly killed him in the comic books. Let’s discover how this character caused havoc upon the hellfire demon.
Chamber Annihilated Ghost Rider With A Single Hit
Chamber, also known as Jono Starsmore, is the most underrated Marvel mutant in comic history. The character’s abilities come with the drawback of harming his chest and jaw, which is why he is rarely seen in action throughout the comic book lore. Despite this, the hero killed Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider, with his psionic powers. The event occurred in a reality wrap event of “Age of X: Universe” in 2012 when Professor X’s son Legion tried to reshape reality. The instances in the Age of X impacted the whole world and created a wave of hate against mutants worldwide.
Si Spurrier illustrated Chamber as an escaped prisoner in Age of X: Universe #1. Throughout the comic, he fights against evil Avengers led by an alternate Captain America. In the fight between mutant Marrow and the invisible Sue Storm, Ghost Rider captures Marrow and proceeds to use his Penance Stare ability on her. Seeing that, Chamber uses the psionic blast which obliterates Johnny Blaze in a single take and kills him instantly.
Marvel Is Wasting Jono Starsmore’s Place In The Franchise
Jonothan Starsmore joined X-Men as Chamber in 1944’s “Generation X #1”. In addition to his psionic blast abilities, Jono possessed the power of telepathic communication, allowing him to speak directly into the minds of others. According to the Mastermind, a mutant supervillain in the Marvel comics, Chamber had the potential to obtain mind control ability only if he worked on it a bit more. Unfortunately, Marvel didn’t focus much on the character even after a mention in “Uncanny X-Men #404.”
Chamber’s psionic powers prove that he has omega-level potential in himself. The character isn’t used anywhere near his potential, even after notable mentions by comic characters such as Pete Wisdom and Mastermind. The annihilation of the indestructible Ghost Rider proves that Chamber deserves a place at the front lines in the movies along with the other X-Men mutants. It would be thrilling to see this underrated hero in the X-Men franchise, as he will prove to be an ideal character in mutant-focussed stories.
