Marvel Lore Means That Thanos Risked a Very Strange Fate With The Snap

Thanos‘ snap in the Avengers: Infinity War was an important moment for the MCU, but it would have risked a very strange fate for him. Using the gauntlet that held the six infinity stones, Thanos was able to wipe out half of the population of the entire universe, which caused many people to lose their loved ones. Although this event was reversed in Avengers: Endgame, it left an impact forever.
Thanos believed that the universe was unbalanced and there was a lot of population but limited resources. Thanos’ past was quite traumatic as he was born on the planet Titan which was very advanced but due to the overpopulation and lack of resources, faced many problems. This inspired Thanos to wipe out half of the population to create a balanced and sustainable universe; however, the Marvel lore shows that he might have faced a strange fate in doing so.
How Did Thanos Almost Became A Gorilla?
In the Marvel lore, a character called Kenneth Hale became a Gorilla Man because of a curse. Hale was a soldier of fortune who was obsessed with adventures, so when he heard that a Gorilla Man was living in Africa, he decided to go there, but a strange fate was waiting for him. He had also heard that whoever killed it would become immortal, and when he killed the Gorilla Man, he became immortal, but it came with a price; his body transformed into the body of a gorilla, becoming Gorilla Man himself.
Since the snap of Thanos killed half of the population, he may have killed Kenneth Hale as well. It is worth pointing out that the Gorilla Man was immortal, which means he was only immune to dying from natural death, just like Loki or other immortal characters. If the curse was still in effect at the time of the snap, Thanos could have become the next Gorilla Man.
Reasons Why Thanos Didn’t Become Gorilla Man
Thanos never transformed into a gorilla, as he was shown in his normal real form while resting on a planet after the snap, so it is a possibility that Gorilla Man was not killed because of the snap. Afterall, there was a 50% chance of Thanos becoming Gorilla Man because only half of the population was wiped out during the snap. There is another possible reason which can be explained through the nature of infinity stones. When Thanos combined six infinity stones through the gauntlet, he could do anything according to his wish, so it all came down to the intentions; Thanos never intended to become the Gorilla Man during the snap, so he was not transformed into one. There is also the chance that if Gorilla Mad did die, the universe may not have recognised Thanos’ snap as the Mad Titan doing the killing but a cosmic force ending Gorilla Man’s life.
Lastly, Gorilla Man has different versions, and all of them have different histories. Plus, this character has not been a part of the MCU timeline, which is somewhat different from the comics. Since most of the rules of the comics do not apply to MCU, it can also be a reason why Thanos did not turn into Gorilla Man after the historic snap.
