3 Times Loki Season 2 Dropped the Multiverse Ball Hard

Oh, the Hype That Led to a Multiverse of Disappointment
Remember when we were all on the edge of our seats, waiting for Loki Season 2 to blow our minds with its multiverse shenanigans? Yeah, good times. Well, let’s take a stroll down the lane of ‘what could have been’ and dissect the moments where this season dropped the ball harder than Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
That One Episode That Made Us Go Meh
In a particular episode that shall remain nameless to protect the innocent, the multiverse felt about as developed as my last attempt at a home garden. We expected a narrative where timelines intertwine like spaghetti in a plate, but instead, we got a side dish nobody asked for. It was like watching someone promise you a magic trick and then they just pull out a coin from behind your ear.
As one might say,
Loki had played with time loops for much of the second season, but with Loki’s emergent mastery of time, the finale takes this narrative device a step further… Oh, does it now? Because it felt like they took that step right off a cliff. The multiverse concept here was about as underwhelming as realizing your lottery win was just enough to cover the ticket cost.
A Character’s Missed Multiverse Moment
Then there was this character who had more potential than my high school career counselor believed I had. But alas, they ended up being as utilized as that gym membership you get every January.
We’re talking about a character who could’ve shined brighter than a diamond in the rough multiverse setting. Instead, they were left in the background like an extra in their own story. Remember Classic Loki?
Loki Laufeyson was a Variant of Loki who survived Thanos’ assault… Classic Loki lived on an isolated planet for centuries before attempting to reunite with Thor… And then what? Pruned and sent to the Void for his troubles. Talk about missing the mark.
The Climax That Was Supposed to Wow Us
Last but not least, let’s chat about that climax that promised us fireworks but gave us a sparkler that fizzled out in seconds. The big showdown was supposed to be this intricate tapestry of multiversal chaos. Instead, we got something that made us question if we accidentally switched to watching paint dry.
It’s like hearing someone hype up their mixtape only to find out it’s just recordings of them doing karaoke.
The Loom will never be able to accommodate for an infinitely growing multiverse, they said. Well, apparently neither could this season’s storyline.
Wrapping Up with a Bow of Sarcasm
In conclusion, Loki Season 2 had us ready for a rollercoaster ride through the cosmos, but instead, we got the teacups at Disneyland—mildly amusing but not what we signed up for. Here’s to hoping Marvel takes notes and gives us the multiverse masterpiece we deserve next time around—or at least something that doesn’t make us feel like we’re watching grass grow in Asgard.
Follow Us