Chappell Roan Breaks Her Silence After “Disgusting” Grammys Look Sparked Outrage

Chappell Roan had zero apologies to give after one sheer dress and two n**ple rings sparked a frenzy on the 2026 Grammys red carpet.
The 27-year-old artist, who had scuffles with “rude” photographers in the past, posed for flashing cameras outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1.
After causing a stir on the 68th Grammy Awards red carpet, she shared a message suggesting she was having the last laugh.
Image credits: chappellroan
Chappell Roan returned to the Grammy Awards this year with nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year.
Even though she went home empty-handed, she emerged as one of the night’s biggest talking points for her outfit choice.
The Hot to Go performer showed up in a Mugler dress, with a skin-tone bodice flaunting her temporary body art.
The outfit included fabric that hung from her faux n**ple piercings and fell all the way down to her heels.
Image credits: Entertainment Tonight
“I love her, but this is too much. Is she gonna get banned?” a concerned fan commented on her outfit.
Critics were harsher with their comments, saying: “Disgusting. Absolutely low class.”
“Award shows need a dress code. We don’t need to see your b**bs, ladies!” another said.
“What outfit?” one asked. “There was barely any fabric on her lmao, how embarrassing.”
The singer had zero apologies over showing up with one sheer dress and two n**ple rings
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
After her outfit dominated Grammy conversations, Chappell shared on social media and called her look “awesome” and “weird.”
She went on to express gratitude for attending the 2026 Grammys, a year after winning the Best New Artist award in 2025.
“Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit,” she wrote on social media.
Image credits: rukkiwi
“The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D,” she continued. “Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!”
Loyal fans supported her in the comments section, saying, “It’s giving icon I can’t hear anything else anyone is saying.”
“Some people have never seen b00bs in their life and it shows,” one said. “You looked absolutely INCREDIBLE!”
“Don’t listen to the haters and free the nip babe!!” a fan commented on her outfit
Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Image credits: wildlifegiri
During the Grammys, the Casual singer’s presence in front of paparazzi was praised by fellow nominee Sabrina Carpenter, who also had her chance to pose for red carpet photographers at the 2026 Grammys.
Sabrina gave a shoutout to Chappell for seemingly taming red carpet photographers through her past confrontations with them.
Image credits: chappellroan
Image credits: GrateScotty
“You guys are so quiet this year,” the Espresso singer told photographers as they snapped pictures of her in her Valentino gown.
“Chappell really started a movement,” she quipped. “She really whipped them into shape.”
Sabrina Carpenter gave a shoutout to Chappell for seemingly taming red carpet photographers and starting a “movement”
Image credits: chappellroan
Image credits: Sassygalshops
Chappell has built a reputation for putting photographers in their place.
The Pink Pony Club singer once scolded a photographer who allegedly told her to “Shut the f*** up!” at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
“You shut the f*** up!” she yelled back, before firmly saying, “No. Not me, b****.”
Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
The singer later told ET that such instances were “quite overwhelming and quite scary.”
“For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying and I yelled back. You don’t get to yell at me like that,” she explained.
“You shut the f*** up!” the Pink Pony Club singer once yelled at a photographer
Image credits: AP Archive
The same year, she chided a photographer at the premiere of the Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour concert film for allegedly being “so disrespectful” to her at the Grammys earlier.
“You yelled at me at the Grammy party. Yes, I remember,” she said, talking directly at the photographer in the paparazzi section. “You were so rude to me. And I deserve an apology for that. You need to apologize to me.”
Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
At the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Chappell spoke to E! News’ Zuri Hall and admitted that the “hardest” part of such events was posing on the red carpet.
“I’m not performing this year,” she told Zuri, “so this is a piece of cake.”
She went on to explain that it was “overstimulating” to be standing on the red carpet and posing before a sea of photographers.
Chappell admitted that posing for red carpet photographers was the “hardest” part of such events
“People are just filming you, and you don’t know what they’re doing with it, so, it’s kind of crazy!” she added.
When Zuri asked what she hoped people meant when they say the Good Luck, Babe singer has “got a way,” she said: “That I do it my own way. Which is kind of my whole vibe. I like breaking the mold, so I would think that. Hopefully that!”
“Her music is about s** and adult relationships,” one netizen commented online, “why would she want to be a role model for children”
