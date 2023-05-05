Casting Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson In The MCU

Dwayne Johnson’s long conversations with the MCU boss, Kevin Feige, on different projects are no secret. But, unfortunately, it never became a reality. However, the actor made his superhero live action debut as the titular character in 2022’s Black Adam and after a lacklustre reception, would later reveal that that Black Adam would not be a part of the future plans of DCU. This means it is a perfect time for Dwayne Johnson to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even though nothing has been confirmed, one should never say never.
Dwayne Johnson is an influential and multi-talented person as he had been a professional wrestler before becoming an actor. Ever since Dwayne Johnson shifted his focus from wrestling to acting, he has been a part of many popular film franchises, including Jumanji, Fast and Furious, and more. Due to his experience with superhero movies, casting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU could be a good idea, so let’s have a look at some potential MCU roles that can be played by him.
1. Hercules
Dwayne Johnson could be an excellent choice to play Hercules in the MCU. Firstly, his impressive physique matches the expectation of Hercules, who is known for his stature. Better yet, Johnson has the charisma to bring the character to life on the big screen as he has already played action roles in many movies, such as Hobbs in the Fast and Furious franchise. Interestingly, he has also played the character before in the 2014 action-adventure fantasy film aptly titled Hercules. It is important to note that the film is based on the character of legend with not connection to the MCU or the comic book world.
Coming back to the Marvel character, Hercules was inspired by the Greek mythology hero Heracles. The character was the son of the king of the gods and a mortal woman, which gave him both divine and human qualities. Therefore, Hercules has superhuman strength and endurance, making him powerful enough to smash rocks into powder. All in all, this strong character can be an intriguing role for Dwayne Johnson to portray in the MCU.
2. Hyperion
Hyperion is a Marvel character who was written by Roy Thomas and was first introduced in “The Avengers #69″. He is known to be a member of the Eternals and has superhuman abilities, including strength, speed, and durability — often compared to DC’s Superman. However, the character of Hyperion is quite complex as he also has a dark edge and can be ruthless when dealing with his enemies.
The physique of Hyperion is very similar to the Black Adam, for which Dwayne Johnson had to train properly so it would be easy for him to fit in this role. As mentioned earlier, the role of Hyperion is quite complex, just like the role of Black Adam, which will also be a plus for the actor Dwayne Johnson as it would be easy for him to demonstrate these qualities. By casting him in a Marvel movie with a character as significant as Hyperion, the studio would also benefit from his established fan base.
3. Colossus
Colossus is a Marvel character that is known for his ability to transform his body into a nearly indestructible form made of organic steel. The character was created by the writer Len Wein and made its first appearance in “Giant-Size X-Men #1″ as a member of the X-Men. When it comes to personality, Colossus is known for his honest and gentle nature, as well as his loyalty to his friends.
This character is also known to be one of the strongest members of the X-Men and can lift large amounts of weight and withstand great amounts of damage. Keeping these things in context, Dwayne Johnson would be an ideal choice to portray this role in the MCU perfectly. Johnson’s muscular build would fit the bill for Colossus’ metal form, and his experience with action scenes would be a great asset to bringing Colossus to life. Interestingly, the character has been voiced by Stefan Kapičić in both movies in the Deadpool franchise. With Deadpool joining the MCU for his third movie, it remains to be seen if Marvel Studios will recast the role moving forward.
4. Silver Surfer
After Thanos, the next supervillain of the MCU might be Kang the Conqueror, and that could be followed by the Galactus. According to the comic books, Silver Surfer is known for serving Galactus for quite a while, but after meeting Fantastic Four, he becomes a rebel. As a servant of Galactus, Silver Surfer has the Power Cosmic, which gives him the ability to absorb or manipulate the energy of the universe.
This opens a new opportunity for this character to enter the MCU, and Dwayne Johnson has all the skills to bring this character to the big screen. Johnson’s experience as a wrestler and action star could be useful in this scenario, as Silver Surfer is often depicted as a powerful and skilled fighter. To wrap it up, playing an important role, such as Silver Surfer, could be a great opportunity for Johnson and MCU alike.
The Thing
The Thing is a member of the Fantastic Four in the Marvel comics. He is originally a human but transformed into a rock formation due to exposure to cosmic radiation while on a mission in space. He is also known to be extremely loyal to his friends.
Marvel will soon bring this character to life as a Fantastic Four movie has been confirmed to be on the way now that they hold the rights to franchise after the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Disney. If they do so, Dwayne Johnson would be a good fit for this because of his physique and willingness to take active roles in the past. The Thing has a sense of vulnerability, humor, and depth, allowing Dwayne Johnson to depict the skills he showed in Jumanji and Moana.
