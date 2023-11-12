‘Echo’: Everything We Know About the MCU Series

Over the last few years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has successfully extended its reach beyond the boundaries of cinema and ventured into the realm of television. Through a slew of highly acclaimed series, the MCU has captivating audiences and excelled to massive heights. With an unprecedented level of interconnected storytelling, the MCU has seamlessly woven its characters and narratives across various platforms, expanding its universe and immersing fans in a rich and cohesive story tapestry.
In 2024, Marvel Studios’ Echo will land on Disney+ as part of MCU Phase 5. The series was announced back in 2021 but faced a series of mishaps and delays. However, MCU fans won’t have to wait much longer to watch the new action packed series. So, here’s everything we know so far about Echo.
Who Is Echo?
Echo, also known as Maya Lopez, is a highly skilled and complex character in the Marvel Universe. She was raised by the villainous Kingpin and was trained to become a deadly assassin. However, after learning the truth about her origins, she turns against him and walks a different path, eventually becoming a hero. Throughout the evolution of the comic book character, Echo masters various forms of combat and possesses a photographic memory, allowing her to effortlessly mimic any physical action she sees. She is also deaf, which adds to the uniqueness of her character. To that, she must use American Sign Language to communicate.
Over the years, Echo has been a member of the Avengers and the Daredevil supporting cast, and has often crossed paths with other heroes such as Spider-Man and Moon Knight. Through her struggles with her past and her journey as a hero, Echo has become a beloved and influential character in the Marvel Comic Book Universe. Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Echo was introduced in 2021’s Hawkeye on Disney+, with Alaqua Cox taking on the role. Although her character only served as as a minor antagonist, her limited scenes were both dazzling and intriguing. As a result, a spin-off was soon announced with Cox set to continue her rendition.
What Is the Plot of MCU’s Echo?
Although Echo is not a sequel to Hawkeye, it does have story elements that tie in. After the conclusion of Hawkeye, Maya Lopez discovered that Kingpin was to blame for her father’s demise. Realizing she has no one left to trust, she decides to go back to Oklahoma, where she embraces her family and community and slowly rediscovers her Native American heritage. Based on the official plot synopsis, Echo will serve as somewhat of an origin story for the character. However, as she attempts to integrate into her community, she also battles personal demons from her previous life.
Who Are the Stars of Echo?
As we mentioned, at the forefront of the series is Alaqua Cox as Echo. Born on February 13, 1997, her career as a young actress has only just begun, with Echo marking her second onscreen performance. However, in the series, Cox is given the opportunity to rub shoulders with Hollywood heavyweight, Vincent D’Onofrio. Echo marks the second time D’Onofrio has took on the role of Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, after featuring in Hawkeye. From the official trailer, it is clear that the series will amply explore Echo’s backstory through flashbacks, detailing how she first encountered Kingpin.
Joining them as part of the cast is Charlie Cox, who will reprise his role as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil. In terms of the project staying consistent with the Marvel comics, it makes perfect sense for Daredevil to be featured in the series. Throughout the comics, Echo is often depicted as a sidekick to Daredevil, and the two quickly form a close allegiance. Furthermore, Charlie Cox is listed on IMDB to star in a total of 5 episodes. Therefore, we can safely assume the two characters will cross paths in the murky underworld.
When Will Echo be Released?
Since the series was announced in 2021, it has been plagued with a multitude of delays. As a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delaying many productions in Hollywood, Echo has been pushed back a total of three times. The series was initially set to release on November 29, 2023, however it was then moved to the current release date of January 10, 2024. Furthermore, Echo will mark a significant moment in the MCU as it will be the first series to drop all episodes on the day of its release. The series will be available in full on Disney+ following on from other Phase 5 productions – which are Secret Invasion, October 2023’s Loki season 2, and What If…? season 2, which will release in December, 2023.
