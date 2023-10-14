Loki Season 2 Cast and Characters: Who Stars in the MCU Series?

Loki Season 2 premiered on October 5, 2023, on Disney+ to critical acclaim and groundbreaking viewership numbers. Joining the league of top shows as the second most-viewed season premiere on the network, the show pulled in 10.9 million views within the first three days. The dramatic entrance has streamers anticipating the best from the cast. Interestingly, Most of the cast of Loki season 1 are reprising their roles in the series with Tom Hiddleston still taking the lead in the title role.
Other notable cast members to look out for include Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer. New entrants on the Loki season 2 cast list include Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Ke Huy Quan. Based on Marvel Comics, Loki is the third television series produced by Marvel Studios in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It also observes the continuity inherent in the franchise films. With Eric Martin as head writer and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead leading the team of directors, here are the major cast and characters to expect in Loki season 2 as the series unfolds.
1. Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Tom Hiddleston brings back the Asgardian god of mischief to life in Loki season 2. The character is based on the eponymous mythological deity and Thor’s adopted brother. Hiddleston embodies the deity with a perfect depiction of the MCU character which shot him to international fame after his performance in Thor (2011). He also played the role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) Now headlining the Loki series, Hiddleston is also returning as an executive producer alongside Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Kevin Feige, and Michael Waldron.
2. Owen Wilson as Mobius
Loki’s friend and an agent of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), Mobius M. Mobius is described as a a hard-boiled detective. He has served in the TVA for about four hundred years, but he doesn’t remember much from the past due to multiple memory wipes. Mobius and Loki travel through time in search of the variant Sylvie and form a close bond. An award-winning American actor, Owen Wilson is known for portraying comedic roles as seen in projects such as Shanghai Noon (2000), Wedding Crashers (2005), and the Night at the Museum film series (2006–2014).
3. Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie
Sophia Di Martino reprises her role as the alternate version of Loki. In Loki season 2, Sylvie is seen working as a cashier at a McDonald’s in 1982. According to Hiddleston, Di Martino owns the role wholly despite tapping into his style of portraying Loki. Widely lauded for her portrayal of the Marvel Comics character, the English actress scored many award nominations, winning two MTV Movie & TV Awards.
4. Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros (O.B)
Loosely based on Mr. Ouroboros, Ouroboros “OB” is an important agent of the TVA. As the chief engineer, he is in charge of designing, maintaining, and repairing all complex tools. His roles also include maintaining the time travel devices. A multiple award-winning American actor, Ke Huy Quan debuted in Loki season 2 to rave reviews.
5. Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15
As a high-ranking Hunter of the TVA, Hunter B-15 is dedicated to stopping the variant that has been killing Minutemen troops. A brainwashed “time-variant”, this agent of the TVA was written as a male character but Wunmi Mosaku changed the narrative after her audition. Portraying Hunter B-15 resonates with Mosaku as she relates to the character’s honesty and integrity.
6. Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer
Ravonna Renslayer rose through the ranks from being the former TVA Hunter A-23 to becoming a judge and Gugu Mbatha-Raw feels a certain connection to the former TVA agent. Director Kate Herron thinks they are a perfect match as Mbatha-Raw brings warmth to the character. The award-winning British actress made her Marvel debut with the role.
7. Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely
Jonathan Majors also returns in Loki season 2 as two variants of Kang the Conqueror. Aside from playing He Who Remains in Loki season 1, Majors is portraying an additional Kang the Conqueror variant – Victor Timely in season 2. The latter was introduced to Marvel fans at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)
8. Rafael Casal as Hunnter X-5/Brad Wolfe
One of the new faces fans should expect in Loki season 2, Rafael Casal portrays Hunter X-5/Brad Wolfe. The character often comes off as an earlier version of Loki. Casal has a hand in numerous parts of the entertainment industry, making a great impact as a writer, actor, rapper, director, and producer.
9. Eugene Cordero as Casey
Casey is a TVA receptionist who transitioned into Hunter K-5E in the new TVA at the end of Loki season 1. Of Filipino descent, Eugene Cordero is an American actor, writer, and comedian best known for his comedic roles in projects such as Other Space (2015), Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ (2017–2019), and Tacoma FD (2019–2021). As such, Loki is one of the few projects he has embarked on outside comedy. He has been a series regular on the Disney+ series since 2021.
10. Tara Strong as the Voice of Miss Minutes
Tara Strong is the voice behind Miss Minutes, the animated clock mascot of the TVA inspired by Felix the Cat. Before voicing Miss Minutes in the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Strong established herself as a seasoned voice actress across film, television, and video games. Her most notable projects include The New Batman Adventures, Teen Titans, and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. Strong notably applies a “Southern drawl while voicing Miss Minutes.