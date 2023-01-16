Ke Huy Quan is set to star in Loki season 2. Quan details how Kevin Feige approached him after the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once was released. The head of the MCU made an offer that many actors would say yes to immediately, and it appears that Quan will make his way to the MCU when Loki returns.
This is another sign that Quan’s career is on a high note, as his appearance with Michelle Yeoh was a fun surprise for many people. Quite a few fans remember Quan from movies such as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. He has also starred in other movies such as Encino Man and several others. But 2022 saw him emerge as a big name once again.
His fortunes are only improving since it sounds as though he has several other projects coming up as well. Ke is a nice surprise to the industry at the moment, as for many years, he’s been hard to notice. His success as a child actor defined his career for many years.
Now though, his successful showing in 2022 is helping him to gain ground and become the star that he was when he was younger.
Quan is a good actor; there’s no denying this
His acting is solid now and has been since he was young. While some can state that it was a bit campy for The Goonies, this is typical. He was a kid, and most of the actors were kids. It was bound to happen that a few moments would feel campy.
But the truth is that his acting skills are where they need to be and have been for many years. His time as Short Round proves this since he was perfect for the role. The other roles he’s taken on over the years haven’t gained as much notice, but he’s remained a solid talent.
Comparing Quan to the actors in the MCU is easy enough. He has the talent to hang with many of them. What will challenge him is the writing, as this has tripped up some of the best actors over the years. But in regard to his talent and his ability to work with others, it feels that Quan will excel anywhere he ends up.
How long he’ll remain with the MCU is hard to say
This is a question that has to be asked of many individuals. Some actors that appear happy with the MCU have still expressed the desire to move on. It sounds as though Quan’s schedule is getting busier as the days go on. Hopefully, he’ll be able to stick around if he finds it enjoyable enough, or he’ll put in a great performance and move on satisfied. Either way, it feels that fans are going to be excited to see him.
Seeing Quan stick around sounds like a great idea since it feels that he could take on a character that fans would embrace. His unassuming appearance is great since it doesn’t inspire greatness, but his ability is great enough to make a character work perfectly. In other words, Quan feels like he can easily survive in the MCU.
Loki will return in the summer of 2023
The Loki series will return this coming summer, as Kevin Feige has stated. This means that fans will get to Quan sooner rather than later. It also sounds as though he will portray a character that will interact with the titular character.
If Quan is present for all six episodes of the second season, it will be impressive. It will also make the point that he is a highly desired name in Hollywood. It would be even better if he is able to convince those in charge that a Short Round series is a good idea. But at this time, his role in the Loki series is a good indication that his star is on the rise again.
It does feel that Quan will experience a plateau in his career once again. But at this time, he is climbing, and many fans are willing to support him. It is a little surprising that he has made such a comeback after so long, but it is also highly entertaining.
Quan’s role in the Loki series is not fully defined yet
All that is known at this time is that he will portray a TVA archivist, which is interesting. It feels as though this role speaks to his appearance and could allow him to emerge as a character that no one sees coming. Of course, reading too much into it might be a mistake.
When all is said and done, Quan’s career is on a serious uptick. Many fans would agree that this is a positive move that, hopefully, will continue for a while.