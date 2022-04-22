Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Tru Calling?”

Tru Calling was one of the most promising shows to debut on Fox in 2003. Created by Jon Harmon Feldman, who worked on shows like The Wonder Years and Dawson’s Creek, Tru Calling presented an intriguing plot and a list of talented cast members to breathe life into the series. The plot of the series, according to IMDb, is as follows: “A university graduate working in the city morgue is able to repeat the same day over again to prevent murders or other disasters.” Unfortunately, the show only lasted for two seasons. Killed by low ratings, it left a lot of unresolved storylines, which disappointed fans who faithfully watched the series. However, it has since cultivated a cult following, with a Russian adaptation even being developed in 2012. Tru Calling featured a line of cast members — B-listers during the time — who would eventually become some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. If you want to know what’s happened to the cast of Tru Calling, read ahead. Here are the latest updates on the cast members of the canceled-too-soon Fox supernatural TV series Tru Calling.
Eliza Dushku
Eliza Dushku portrayed the show’s primary protagonist, Tru Davies, in Tru Calling. Prior to the canceled series, Dushku appeared in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. While her brief stint as the star of Tru Calling wasn’t too successful, she eventually made it big with shows like Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. She’s also frequently appeared in major movies, like Locked in and Jane Wants a Boyfriend. Dushku also appeared in a few episodes of the hit series Bull.
Shawn Reaves
Shawn Reaves played Harrison Davies in Tru Calling. Right after the series, he worked on shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI: Miami, Life, Sanctuary, and Almost Human. On the big screen, he performed in Dandelion, 8 Ball, and Shadowheart.
Zach Galifianakis
Perhaps the biggest star to emerge from Tru Calling is A-list comedian Zach Galifianakis. On Tru Calling, he played the character Davis. After the show, he continued appearing on different TV shows, including Reno 911!, Dog Bites Man, The Sarah Silverman Program, and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! He gained serious recognition in 2008 for hosting Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis, which he continues to do today. This led to roles on films like The Hangover and its sequels, as well as The Campaign, Masterminds, Tulip Forever, Between Two Ferns: The Movie, and Ron’s Gone Wrong. According to a Rolling Stone profile on the actor, via IndieWire, Zach Galifianakis hated Tru Calling and even tried to get fired from the show. “According to the profile, Galifianakis hated “Tru Calling” and was desperate to get off the show, so he decided the best way to get out of his contract was to get fired. He would tell Dushku she was “eating her way to cancellation.” Other times, after a table read he would stand up and say to the writer, “Great script, Karen,” and then proceed to throw the script in the trash.”
A.J. Cook
Actress A.J. Cook played Lindsey Walker in the series. Right after her shortlived stint in Tru Calling, she snagged a lead role in the hit CBS police procedural series Criminal Minds, portraying the role of Jennifer Jareau for 15 years, from 2005 to 2020. On the big screen, she’s played parts in Mother’s Day, Least Among Saints, Wer, and Back Fork.
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer played Luc Johnston in True Calling. A little-known actor back then, Bomer’s star power exploded a few years later when he appeared in Magic Mike and starred in the TV series White Collar, appearing in the show for 81 episodes and even serving occasionally as a producer. He has since worked on films like Viper Club, Papi Chulo, Jonathan, The Boys in the Band, and Anything. He is set to appear in an Australian drama series titled Echoes as well as a show titled Fellow Travelers, where he also serves as an executive producer.
Jessica Collins
Jessica Collins portrayed Meredith Davies in the short-lived series Tru Calling. Prior to the show, Collins appeared in the soap opera Loving. In 2011, she returned to soap opera, this time working on the show The Young and the Restless, for which she won a Daytime Emmy. She has since appeared in shows like NCIS, Perception, 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and Heartstrings. Currently, she stars in the Apple TV+ series Acapulco.
Benjamin Benitez
Mexican actor Benjamin Benitez appeared in Tru Calling as Gardez. According to his IMDb profile: “Benjamin moved to Los Angeles and garnered series regular roles in “Tru Calling”, “Wanted” and “Moonlight’, as well as recurring roles in “My Name is Earl”, “Life”, “Gemini” and most recently “True Detective: Season 2″. Some of Benjamin’s recent roles have included appearances in ‘Castle” and “Ray Donovon.”
Jason Priestley
Canadian actor Jason Priestley starred in Tru Calling as Jack Harper. After the show, he started snagging lead roles in shows like Side Order of Life and Call Me Fitz. He’s also guest-starred in popular TV shows like Psych, How I Met Your Mother, The Twilight Zone, The Order, and Corner Gas Animated. On the big screen, he’s worked on projects like Made in Brooklyn, The Last Rites of Ransom Pride, Enter the Dangerous Mind, and Zoom.
Recurring cast members
Liz Valley appeared in Season 2 of Tru Calling as Dr. Carrie Allen. She has appeared in shows like Two and a Half Men, Castle, Nine, Necessary Roughness, and Sexting in Suburbia. Cotter Smith also joined Season 2 of the show, portraying Richard Davies. The actor appeared in critically acclaimed movies like The Post and joined TV shows like Mindhunter, Madam Secretary, Blindspot, The Following, One Dollar, and The Code. Eric Christian Olsen appeared in the second season as Jensen Ritchie. He currently stars in NCIS: Los Angeles. Lizzy Caplan, who was previously popular for the show Freaks and Geeks and the movie Mean Girls, has appeared in Castle Rock, Truth Be Told, and Inside Job. Lastly, Parry Shen appeared in the last season of the show as Tyler Li. He currently has a recurring role in the daytime soap opera General Hospital.