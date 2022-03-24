Five Scenes That Went too Far on NCIS: Los Angeles

For more than a decade, NCIS: Los Angeles has kept millions of people entertained. While the show has given us some great characters and awesome storylines, it’s also had quite a few moments that left people shocked – and not always in a good way. Just like almost every other show on the air, NCIS: Los Angeles has gone a little too far at times which has made some fans feel a little uncomfortable. At the same time, however, there are plenty of viewers who live for these moments regardless of how intense they are. No matter which side you’re in, you’ll agree that these moments are always unforgettable. Keep reading to see our list of five moments from NCIS: Los Angeles that went a little too far.
5. Callen in Shark-Infested Waters
Even if you’re the kind of person who loves the beach, you have to admit that the idea of swimming with sharks is pretty terrifying. Needless to say, the episode in season eight that showed Callen (Chris O’Donnell) having to fight off hungry sharks was pretty intense. Still, however, most viewers probably didn’t feel like the scene went ‘too far’ but that’s because they didn’t know about what was going on behind the scenes. Apparently, O’Donnell is terrified of sharks in real life so shooting the scene was very difficult for him. Fortunately, he was able to make it through and he did a great job of bringing the moment to life.
4. Delilah Almost Died In An Explosion
On a show like NCIS: Los Angeles, it isn’t uncommon for characters to die violently. However, that didn’t make it easier to watch Delilah almost be blown to pieces by a bomb during season 17. Although she didn’t end up dying in the explosion, she was hit with lots of shrapnel and left paralyzed from the waist down. I think we can all agree that any time a character has a serious injury, such as paralysis, it can be difficult to watch. If there’s a silver lining to this scene, it’s the fact that Delilah’s storyline took a much more positive turn after this incident.
3. Ziva David Kitchen Fight
As with Callen’s shark-infested waters scene, Ziva David’s kitchen fight scene was another that went too far in a way that isn’t entirely evident on-screen. While filming the scene, Cote de Pablo, the actress who played Ziva, was injured when a cabbage came flying at her head. During an interview with Prevention, she said, ” It was a very simple stunt. I had to say one line, turn around, and then there would be explosions, gunshots, all sorts of things. But we had never rehearsed it, so I had no idea what it was going to be like…We were supposed to be in a big restaurant kitchen, and I was being hit by flying cabbage–I still have the bruises on my legs. [A few days later] I woke up in horrible neck pain. My mother always used to say, “You don’t think about your teeth until you have a cavity.” It was the same thing with my neck. But it’s 100% better now. Because of that injury I’m going back to yoga.”
2. Kensi and Deeks Fight in The Parking Lot
It’s not unusual for couples to have disagreements and go back and forth. Most of the time, however, those disagreements don’t put another person’s health and safety at risk. If there’s one thing fans know about NCIS: Los Angeles, it’s that these characters’ lives aren’t like most people’s. That said, when Kensi and Deeks got into a fight during season nine, it was an especially big deal because the two were supposed to be helping to rescue a little boy whose life was in danger. Instead of focusing on the task at hand, the two were arguing in a parking lot over their own desire (or lack thereof) to have children. This scene was difficult to watch because it was stressful to know that someone could potentially die because these two couldn’t keep their relationship issues in check.
1. Sam and Deeks Get Tortured
Sam Hanna and Marty Deeks are two of the toughest characters in NCIS: Los Angeles. However, even they aren’t immune to finding themselves in sticky situations. During season four, the two were brutally tortured and it was very difficult for lots of viewers to watch. This was particularly true during moments when Deeks was literally being drilled in the mouth. Even Hanna couldn’t help but cry when he saw what Marty was dealing with.