50 Funny Times People Accidentally Texted A Wrong Number And Weren’t Disappointed (New Pics)

A wrong number text is like an uninvited guest – you never know when it’ll show up, and there’s little you can do to prevent it.

Sometimes, however, things take an unexpected turn, and this unasked text can turn into too many tales. Imagine a parallel world where anything can happen, now multiply these scenarios by quantum possibilities, and pick a random one and there you have it– a tale of mistaken identity to be shared on this corner of Reddit.

Welcome to the “Wrong Number” subreddit which boasts an impressive collection of some of the funniest, weirdest, most wholesome, and anything-in-between texts exchanged by complete strangers. And when you’re done, check out our previous post with more funny texts!

#1 I’m Going With You!

Image source: Cakalusa

#2 I’m Not The Principal

Image source: PlayaNomad

#3 My Husband’s Response To A Wrong Number Text

Image source: -Ember_Light-

#4 Thanks Papa Gary

Image source: ridergeek1

#5 I Don’t Change Identities For Free… Lol. I Did Start Out Politely At Least

Image source: Dartainia

#6 The Wrong Number LED To A Wholesome Experience

Image source: DaWesSog

#7 I’m So Sorry If Any Of You Wake Up With S**t In Front Of Your Door

Image source: True_Investment_4133

#8 Girl Accidentally Gives Me The Wrong Phone Number

Image source: sephiralenden

#9 Tried To Get Everyone A Raise

Image source: Gonnaholdmytung

#10 Grape Juice Is Better

Image source: ohutouchmytralala

#11 I Got One Today

Image source: Darth_Xenic

#12 How’s The Factory?

Image source: andyworthless

#13 Had A Little Fun

Image source: natopotatomusic

#14 My Number Is On Some Real Estate Listing, Been Getting These Texts For Years

Image source: PorkPotSticker

#15 Is There A Scam Going On With Texts Like This? I’m Loving Them

Image source: PeelEatShrimp

#16 Sorry, Gilberts

Image source: Happy-Nature9089

#17 Messing With Ms Lisa

Image source: Jullees

#18 I Like Spaghetti

Image source: stayelevated33

#19 When A Random Person Sends You A Random Pic, It’s Only Courteous To Send One Back

Image source: Allyson_Chains

#20 Bruh What

Image source: theflymantop

#21 Best Wrong Number Text I’ve Ever Received

Image source: xUnbakedPiex

#22 Who Was The Right Person? (I Know Not A Wrong Number)

Image source: SILLYLILLEGS34

#23 I Thought It Was Spam At First. Maybe I Came On A Little Strong?

Image source: Unfair-Ad-6693

#24 On Today’s Episode Of Scared Straight

Image source: berkeleyjake

#25 Never A Wrong Number If You Stay On The Offense

Image source: archebald_roughneck

#26 What A Bargain

Image source: ReidyJnr

#27 Yikes Sarah

Image source: LiamInvalid

#28 It’s Me Mario…

Image source: Goldenwork

#29 Was Told That People Here Would Love This

Image source: CrosxBoww

#30 Removed A Laugh From A Movie

Image source: HelloImugl

#31 Omega Still Looking For White Boy More Than A Year Later

Image source: MoskvaSinkingEnjoyer

#32 Wrong Number, Decided To Have Some Fun

Image source: 8LeggedSquirrel

#33 Breakup Advice From Not Danny

Image source: Rough-Definition1719

#34 Stop Hissing At The Yoga Instructor

Image source: liamduritz88

#35 I’m In Between Jobs Right Now So This Could’ve Been Big

Image source: MasterpieceWaste23

#36 Hail Satan (Not Mine But A Friend Got This Text)

Image source: CrispyBigToes

#37 Some Lady Texted Me About A Child

Image source: ThatgothWitch2004

#38 Got A Random Text This Morning

Image source: Kingdog369

#39 Sometimes Telling Them They Have The Wrong Number Just Isn’t Enough

Image source: AnAlienNamedAlvin

#40 Wrong Phone Number

Image source: jojo-822, twitter.com

#41 I Feel Like A Bad Person…

Image source: IonasFinser

#42 Wrong Number Chaos

Image source: Marianeta

#43 Wrong. Number

Image source: dmkern

#44 New Work Phone Offers Brief Amusement

Image source: Nacho_Sunbeam

#45 I Thought This Was Funny

Image source: brookeisshook

#46 Friend Sent Me This Today

Image source: CaptainJackpot3

#47 If You Want To Play The Game, You Should Know The Rules

Image source: berkeleyjake

#48 A Nice Little Giggle For The Day

Image source: chimchim66

#49 My Name Is Not Kristin

Image source: Nicholas_Akira

#50 The TV Text

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
