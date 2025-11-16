50 Funny Times People Accidentally Texted A Wrong Number And Weren’t Disappointed (New Pics)

A wrong number text is like an uninvited guest – you never know when it’ll show up, and there’s little you can do to prevent it.
Sometimes, however, things take an unexpected turn, and this unasked text can turn into too many tales. Imagine a parallel world where anything can happen, now multiply these scenarios by quantum possibilities, and pick a random one and there you have it– a tale of mistaken identity to be shared on this corner of Reddit.
Welcome to the “Wrong Number” subreddit which boasts an impressive collection of some of the funniest, weirdest, most wholesome, and anything-in-between texts exchanged by complete strangers. And when you’re done, check out our previous post with more funny texts!
#1 I’m Going With You!
Image source: Cakalusa
#2 I’m Not The Principal
Image source: PlayaNomad
#3 My Husband’s Response To A Wrong Number Text
Image source: -Ember_Light-
#4 Thanks Papa Gary
Image source: ridergeek1
#5 I Don’t Change Identities For Free… Lol. I Did Start Out Politely At Least
Image source: Dartainia
#6 The Wrong Number LED To A Wholesome Experience
Image source: DaWesSog
#7 I’m So Sorry If Any Of You Wake Up With S**t In Front Of Your Door
Image source: True_Investment_4133
#8 Girl Accidentally Gives Me The Wrong Phone Number
Image source: sephiralenden
#9 Tried To Get Everyone A Raise
Image source: Gonnaholdmytung
#10 Grape Juice Is Better
Image source: ohutouchmytralala
#11 I Got One Today
Image source: Darth_Xenic
#12 How’s The Factory?
Image source: andyworthless
#13 Had A Little Fun
Image source: natopotatomusic
#14 My Number Is On Some Real Estate Listing, Been Getting These Texts For Years
Image source: PorkPotSticker
#15 Is There A Scam Going On With Texts Like This? I’m Loving Them
Image source: PeelEatShrimp
#16 Sorry, Gilberts
Image source: Happy-Nature9089
#17 Messing With Ms Lisa
Image source: Jullees
#18 I Like Spaghetti
Image source: stayelevated33
#19 When A Random Person Sends You A Random Pic, It’s Only Courteous To Send One Back
Image source: Allyson_Chains
#20 Bruh What
Image source: theflymantop
#21 Best Wrong Number Text I’ve Ever Received
Image source: xUnbakedPiex
#22 Who Was The Right Person? (I Know Not A Wrong Number)
Image source: SILLYLILLEGS34
#23 I Thought It Was Spam At First. Maybe I Came On A Little Strong?
Image source: Unfair-Ad-6693
#24 On Today’s Episode Of Scared Straight
Image source: berkeleyjake
#25 Never A Wrong Number If You Stay On The Offense
Image source: archebald_roughneck
#26 What A Bargain
Image source: ReidyJnr
#27 Yikes Sarah
Image source: LiamInvalid
#28 It’s Me Mario…
Image source: Goldenwork
#29 Was Told That People Here Would Love This
Image source: CrosxBoww
#30 Removed A Laugh From A Movie
Image source: HelloImugl
#31 Omega Still Looking For White Boy More Than A Year Later
Image source: MoskvaSinkingEnjoyer
#32 Wrong Number, Decided To Have Some Fun
Image source: 8LeggedSquirrel
#33 Breakup Advice From Not Danny
Image source: Rough-Definition1719
#34 Stop Hissing At The Yoga Instructor
Image source: liamduritz88
#35 I’m In Between Jobs Right Now So This Could’ve Been Big
Image source: MasterpieceWaste23
#36 Hail Satan (Not Mine But A Friend Got This Text)
Image source: CrispyBigToes
#37 Some Lady Texted Me About A Child
Image source: ThatgothWitch2004
#38 Got A Random Text This Morning
Image source: Kingdog369
#39 Sometimes Telling Them They Have The Wrong Number Just Isn’t Enough
Image source: AnAlienNamedAlvin
#40 Wrong Phone Number
Image source: jojo-822, twitter.com
#41 I Feel Like A Bad Person…
Image source: IonasFinser
#42 Wrong Number Chaos
Image source: Marianeta
#43 Wrong. Number
Image source: dmkern
#44 New Work Phone Offers Brief Amusement
Image source: Nacho_Sunbeam
#45 I Thought This Was Funny
Image source: brookeisshook
#46 Friend Sent Me This Today
Image source: CaptainJackpot3
#47 If You Want To Play The Game, You Should Know The Rules
Image source: berkeleyjake
#48 A Nice Little Giggle For The Day
Image source: chimchim66
#49 My Name Is Not Kristin
Image source: Nicholas_Akira
#50 The TV Text
