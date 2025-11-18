British Couple To Use “Double” Euthanasia Pod In Switzerland Following Heartbreaking Diagnosis

The first British couple to sign up to use a double suicide pod opened up about their bittersweet decision. Peter Scott, a former Royal Air Force (RAF) engineer, and his wife, former nurse Christine Scott, have been married for 46 years and reportedly decided to end their lives together in Switzerland.
Christine, who is 80 years old, was diagnosed with early-stage vascular dementia. Vascular dementia is a condition that affects the brain, causing problems with thinking, memory, and behavior, the National Institute of Aging explains.
According to the Institute, the condition is caused by a lack of blood flow to the brain, which damages blood vessels and brain tissue.
As a result of the heartbreaking diagnosis, the couple wants to travel to Switzerland to die in each other’s arms in the death capsule – known as the Sarco – to mark the end of their long and happy marriage, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday (September 7).
The device is a blue, human-sized capsule with a sleek design, with aerodynamics that suggest that it must move well through time and space, Le Monde reported in July.
Image credits: thelastresort
Named “Sarco” (for sarcophagus), the box reportedly allows a person to die by suicide without outside help. Inside, the candidate for voluntary death simply presses a button, releasing nitrogen, as per Le Monde.
The saturation of nitrogen causes the individual to lose consciousness due to lack of oxygen, followed by a painless death in a matter of seconds.
The method reportedly requires no poison to be swallowed or injected into the veins. And because the materials “Sarco” is made of are biodegradable, it can also be used as a coffin.
Peter and Christine shared their fears of suffering years of infirmity within a failing NHS, UK’s public healthcare system, and losing their home and life savings to pay crippling care costs.
Image credits: Peter and Christine Scott
Eventually, the couple’s son and daughter reluctantly said they’ll respect their choice following an emotional family summit, The Mail reported.
Both euthanasia, which is the act of deliberately ending a person’s life to relieve suffering, and assisted suicide, which is the act of deliberately assisting another person to kill themselves, are illegal under English law, the NHS states.
The 86-year-old former RAF engineer and Christine, who have six grandchildren, are reportedly in the process of registering with The Last Resort, a Swiss-based organization that offers assisted dying in the Sarco.
The Scotts reportedly said they will wait until the new twin model of the machine is launched later this year. They also revealed their plans to campaign to allow assisted dying in the UK.
Image credits: Peter and Christine Scott
“We have had long, happy, healthy, fulfilled lives but here we are in old age and it does not do nice things to you,” Peter told The Mail.
He continued: “The idea of watching the slow degradation of Chris’ mental abilities in parallel to my own physical decline is horrific to me.
“Obviously I would care for her to the point I could not, but she has nursed enough people with dementia during her career to be adamant she wants to remain in control of herself and her life.
“Assisted dying gives her that opportunity and I would not want to go on living without her. We understand other people may not share our feelings and we respect their position.
Image credits: thelastresort
“What we want is the right to choose. I find it deeply depressing we can’t do that here in the UK. Yet look at the alternative.
“The chances of getting prompt NHS treatment for the ailments of old age seem pretty remote so you end up trapped by infirmity and pain.”
Peter further admitted: “I don’t want to go into care, to be lying in bed dribbling and incontinent – I don’t call that a life.
“Finally, the Government swoops in to take your savings and your house to pay for it all.”
Peter is currently dealing with the paperwork for the full application and reportedly feels anxious about Christine’s case.
Securing assisted suicide for dementia patients is more difficult than for those with terminal illnesses like certain late stages of incurable cancers, The Mail reported.
“It’s a lovely life but I have this diagnosis, and that’s crystallized our thinking,” Christine told The Mail. “Medicine can slow vascular dementia but it can’t stop it. At the point I thought I was losing myself, I’d say: ‘This is it, Pete, I don’t want to go any further.’”
Peter chimed in: “I’ve said to her, ‘You make the decision and I’ll be with you.’ Death holds no problem for me whatsoever.
“I’d just give her a big hug and say: ‘Hope to see you later.’”
Image credits: David Mariuz/Getty Images
Philip Nitschke, the doctor behind Sarco, confirmed the couple’s suicide pod was ready for launch, telling the British tabloid: “The capsule for two people works exactly the same as the single Sarco but there is only one button so they will decide between them who will push it.”
He added: “Then they’ll be able to hold each other and one of them will push the button.”
Meanwhile, Christine shared: “I’d like to go walking with Peter in the Swiss Alps, by a river. I’d have a beautiful plate of fish for my last supper, and enjoy a great bottle of Merlot.
“I’d make a playlist including Wild Cat Blues and The Young Ones by Cliff Richard and I’ve found a poem called Miss Me But Let Me Go, which sums up exactly how I feel.”
Image credits: thelastresort
As for Peter, the 1930s song Goodbye by the American composer Gordon Jenkins will feature on his playlist, according to The Mail.
As of 2023, euthanasia is legal in Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal (law not yet in force, awaiting regulation), Spain, and all six states of Australia.
Moreover, assisted suicide is legal in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, parts of the United States, and all six states of Australia.
The legal frame for a person’s right to choose to end their life has evolved in other countries.
In Peru, human rights advocate and lawyer Josefina Miró Quesada Gayoso helped secure exceptional euthanasia approval for a woman for the first time ever in the Latin country.
