50 Of The Most Unique Abandoned Homes People Ever Came Across

by

When we call a place home, instead of a house, we’re ascribing a sort of positive emotion to it. But on the flip side, a windowless, empty house can evoke melancholy, sad, and even spooky emotions as our brains wonder why the people left in the first place. Mortgage costs are boring, it must be ghosts. 

The “Old and Abandoned Houses” Facebook page gathers images of buildings from a bygone age that no one lives in anymore. So get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites and comment why you think some of these places are devoid of people below. 

#1 Grimmenstein Castle, Austria

Image source: Log Homes

#2 A Boot-Shaped House Hidden Deep In The UK Forest

Image source: Log Homes

#3 Abandoned Fairy Tale House

Image source: Log Homes

#4 Abandoned Mansion In Michigan

Image source: Abanoned Story

#5 Abandoned Victorian Bathtub

Image source: Log Homes

#6 Abandoned Castle

Image source: Log Homes

#7 Into Abandoned Old House

Image source: Log Homes

#8 Abandoned Mansion

Image source: Abanoned Story

#9 Such A Shame

Image source: Log Homes

#10 Abandoned Beauty Found In An Apartment

Image source: Log Homes

#11 Abandoned

Image source: Log Homes

#12 An Abandoned Mansion In The Irish Forests

Image source: Abanoned Story

#13 The Room Of An Old Abandoned House In Italy

Image source: Old and abandoned houses

#14 Abandoned Mansion In France

Image source: Log Homes

#15 Left Behind In France

Image source: Log Homes

#16 An Overgrown Pool At An Abandoned Mansion

Image source: Abanoned Story

#17 Entrance Of An Abandoned Castle, France

Image source: Abanoned Story

#18 Would You Explore This?

Image source: Abanoned Story

#19 Abandoned House In Coudersport, Pennsylvania

Image source: Log Homes

#20 Abandoned House In Forest

Image source: Abanoned Story

#21 Your Inheritance… Keep It Or Sell It?

Image source: Abanoned Story

#22 Abandoned House

Image source: Abanoned Story

#23 An Abandoned Haunted House Located In Berlin, Germany

Image source: Abanoned Story

#24 A Forgotten Masterpiece In An Abandoned Mansion

Image source: Log Homes

#25 Abandoned Castle

Image source: Abanoned Story

#26 Amazing Abandoned Castle’s In The World – Scotland

Image source: Old and abandoned houses

#27 Witch House. Wooden Cottage , Tatra Mountains , Poland

Image source: Log Homes

#28 Abandoned Mansion In The Forest

Image source: Abanoned Story

#29 Abandoned Guitar Factory

Image source: Log Homes

#30 Abandoned Hotel – 2019

Image source: Abanoned Story

#31 The Red Stairs

Image source: Abanoned Story

#32 Abandoned House

Image source: Abanoned Story

#33 Abandoned Bedroom

Image source: Log Homes

#34 Abandoned Church

Image source: Abanoned Story

#35 A Decaying Neo-Gothic Turret Hidden Among The Hills – Italy

Image source: Abanoned Story

#36 Abandoned Mansion, Belgium

Image source: Log Homes

#37 Abandoned Spa Town In The Czech Republic

Image source: Abanoned Story

#38 Abandoned Castle, Ireland

Image source: Abanoned Story

#39 A 14th Century Abandoned Caste In Scotland

Image source: Abanoned Story

#40 Would U Like To See Inside ?

Image source: Abanoned Story

#41 Old Abandoned Victorian House

Image source: Log Homes

#42 Abandoned Beauty!

Image source: Khánh Jenny

#43 Looks Like It Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale!

Image source: Abanoned Story

#44 St Pancras Renaissance Hotel Staircase

Image source: Abanoned Story

#45 This Car And Cabin

Image source:  Log Homes

#46 Abandoned In Scotland

Image source: Abanoned Story

#47 Cochem, Germany

Image source: Mysweetchubs

#48 A 900-Year-Old Church Still Standing In Ireland

Image source: Abanoned Story

#49 Germany

Image source: Abanoned Story

#50 Edinburgh, Scotland

Image source: Abanoned Story

