50 Of The Most Unique Abandoned Homes People Ever Came Across

When we call a place home, instead of a house, we’re ascribing a sort of positive emotion to it. But on the flip side, a windowless, empty house can evoke melancholy, sad, and even spooky emotions as our brains wonder why the people left in the first place. Mortgage costs are boring, it must be ghosts.
The “Old and Abandoned Houses” Facebook page gathers images of buildings from a bygone age that no one lives in anymore. So get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites and comment why you think some of these places are devoid of people below.
#1 Grimmenstein Castle, Austria
Image source: Log Homes
#2 A Boot-Shaped House Hidden Deep In The UK Forest
Image source: Log Homes
#3 Abandoned Fairy Tale House
Image source: Log Homes
#4 Abandoned Mansion In Michigan
Image source: Abanoned Story
#5 Abandoned Victorian Bathtub
Image source: Log Homes
#6 Abandoned Castle
Image source: Log Homes
#7 Into Abandoned Old House
Image source: Log Homes
#8 Abandoned Mansion
Image source: Abanoned Story
#9 Such A Shame
Image source: Log Homes
#10 Abandoned Beauty Found In An Apartment
Image source: Log Homes
#11 Abandoned
Image source: Log Homes
#12 An Abandoned Mansion In The Irish Forests
Image source: Abanoned Story
#13 The Room Of An Old Abandoned House In Italy
Image source: Old and abandoned houses
#14 Abandoned Mansion In France
Image source: Log Homes
#15 Left Behind In France
Image source: Log Homes
#16 An Overgrown Pool At An Abandoned Mansion
Image source: Abanoned Story
#17 Entrance Of An Abandoned Castle, France
Image source: Abanoned Story
#18 Would You Explore This?
Image source: Abanoned Story
#19 Abandoned House In Coudersport, Pennsylvania
Image source: Log Homes
#20 Abandoned House In Forest
Image source: Abanoned Story
#21 Your Inheritance… Keep It Or Sell It?
Image source: Abanoned Story
#22 Abandoned House
Image source: Abanoned Story
#23 An Abandoned Haunted House Located In Berlin, Germany
Image source: Abanoned Story
#24 A Forgotten Masterpiece In An Abandoned Mansion
Image source: Log Homes
#25 Abandoned Castle
Image source: Abanoned Story
#26 Amazing Abandoned Castle’s In The World – Scotland
Image source: Old and abandoned houses
#27 Witch House. Wooden Cottage , Tatra Mountains , Poland
Image source: Log Homes
#28 Abandoned Mansion In The Forest
Image source: Abanoned Story
#29 Abandoned Guitar Factory
Image source: Log Homes
#30 Abandoned Hotel – 2019
Image source: Abanoned Story
#31 The Red Stairs
Image source: Abanoned Story
#32 Abandoned House
Image source: Abanoned Story
#33 Abandoned Bedroom
Image source: Log Homes
#34 Abandoned Church
Image source: Abanoned Story
#35 A Decaying Neo-Gothic Turret Hidden Among The Hills – Italy
Image source: Abanoned Story
#36 Abandoned Mansion, Belgium
Image source: Log Homes
#37 Abandoned Spa Town In The Czech Republic
Image source: Abanoned Story
#38 Abandoned Castle, Ireland
Image source: Abanoned Story
#39 A 14th Century Abandoned Caste In Scotland
Image source: Abanoned Story
#40 Would U Like To See Inside ?
Image source: Abanoned Story
#41 Old Abandoned Victorian House
Image source: Log Homes
#42 Abandoned Beauty!
Image source: Khánh Jenny
#43 Looks Like It Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale!
Image source: Abanoned Story
#44 St Pancras Renaissance Hotel Staircase
Image source: Abanoned Story
#45 This Car And Cabin
Image source: Log Homes
#46 Abandoned In Scotland
Image source: Abanoned Story
#47 Cochem, Germany
Image source: Mysweetchubs
#48 A 900-Year-Old Church Still Standing In Ireland
Image source: Abanoned Story
#49 Germany
Image source: Abanoned Story
#50 Edinburgh, Scotland
Image source: Abanoned Story
