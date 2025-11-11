Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

by

Did you ever have a history teacher who used to draw awesome pictures for you and all the other students on the blackboard every day? No? Neither did we. Which probably explains why we’re just slightly jealous of the lucky pupils of this creative teacher.

The artistic historian, who goes by the name of jmayne, recently posted the pictures on Imgur and they’ve since been viewed over 100k times. “Every day (except when students draw), I draw a quick Picture of the Day 5-10 minutes before my first morning class,” wrote the artist. “Sometimes I take student suggestions, sometimes my creativity is sapped, other times I draw whatever weird thing is on my mind.”

“My desire with these pictures is to brighten the days of my students and provoke discussion or simply a smile.” Why can’t we all have teachers like this?

#1

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#2

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#3

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#4

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#5

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#6

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#7

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#8

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#9

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#10

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#11

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#12

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#13

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#14

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#15

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#16

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#17

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#18

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#19

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#20

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#21

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#22

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#23

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#24

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#25

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#26

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#27

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#28

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#29

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#30

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#31

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#32

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#33

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#34

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#35

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#36

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#37

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#38

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#39

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#40

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#41

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#42

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#43

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#44

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#45

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#46

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#47

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#48

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#49

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#50

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#51

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#52

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#53

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#54

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#55

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#56

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#57

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#58

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#59

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#60

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

#61

Teacher Draws Awesome Pictures For His Students Every Day (61 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Know about Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur So Far
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2021
“Her Poor Mum Blamed Herself”: 90 Stories Of Lives That Ended In The Most Unexpected Ways
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Shelter Dog Photobooth Pics Helps More Pups Find Forever Homes (25 pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Mentalist Season 7 Episode 5 Review: “The Silver Briefcase”
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2014
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 14-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Photographer Captures The City Where Tradition Merges With Modernism, Tokyo
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.