Everything to Know About Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 2

The first season of What If…? was released in 2021. It was the first animated TV series to be made by Marvel Studios. Now, two years after the release of the largely successful anthology series, the release of the second season has been announced.
The premise of What If…? relies on the existence of the Multiverse, which was established in the MCU after Loki. The TV show was the MCU’s first major exploration of the Multiverse, as it offers stories from alternate timelines, all of which arose from past events in the MCU. The Watcher who is the lead in the show, watches over the Mutliverse and explores all the possible timelines. By the end of the first season, he takes on a more active position in the Multiverse than the one he previously held as an observer and has now created a team called the Guardians of The Multiverse, a team made up of heroes from different timelines. In this article, we cover some of the things to expect from the upcoming season.
When Is The Release Date For What If…? Season 2?
Season 2 of What If…? is expected to be released on December 22, 2023. The creation of the second season was first announced in July of 2023. It was only four months after that the MCU confirmed what day it would be getting released in December. This second season of What If…? is expected to have 9 episodes, all of which will be released a day after each other with the final episode arriving on the 30th of December.
The show will be available on Disney+. This largely owes to the fact that the Marvel Studios is under Disney. So fans can catch all episodes of the second season of What If…? exclusively on Disney+.
Who Will Star In The New Season Of What If..?
Based on the fact that this is a second season, the cast is expected to have the same people it had in the first season. Jeffery Wright, who voiced the main character The Watcher in the first season, will be reprising his role. For other characters in the show, they were voiced by the actors who initially played the role in the live-action versions.
There will be new characters in the upcoming season, one of which is Hela. Cate Blanchett, who will reprise her role from Thor: Ragnarok as Hela in the upcoming season. Aside from Blanchett other actors who will join the cast voicing characters they played are Laurence Fishburne and Atandwa Kani. Fishburne will be voicing Bill Foster, his character in Ant-Man and The Wasp. For Kani, he will voice T’Chaka, a role he played in Black Panther.
Some actors voice characters they did not play in the live-action film. These actors will also be reprising their roles in the second season and they are, Hayley Atwell, Lake Bell, Mike Wingert and Cynthia McWilliams. There promises to be an ensemble of beloved MCU characters some of whom might be voiced by the same actors that play them.
Is There A Trailer For What If…?
The trailer for the new season of What If…? was released in November 2023. The trailer features elements of what the upcoming season is expected to have. However, it manages to not give too much of what the story might be. While the information from the trailer is limited, at the moment the trailer offers the most information on what viewers can expect. If the trailer is anything to go by, then the new season will feature a lot of twists and interesting character appearances. It is clear that over the course of the 9 episodes, What If…? promises to be action-packed and deeply entertaining.
