50 Secondhand Finds That Are As Strange As They Are Wonderful

#1 Before And After. Found In A Local Thrift Store. I’m Not A Vase Person Really But The Color Peeking Out From Under The Black Paint Was Just Begging To Be Revealed
#2 My Son Went Antiquing Today And Found Me The Best Lock Ever!
#3 I Found A Tiny Hello Kitty Couch For 4 Dollars At The Goodwill Bins In Hillsboro, OR. Cherry Loves Her New Throne
#4 A Few Days Ago, My Boyfriend Went To An Estate Sale At His Uncle’s House, And Came Home With This Bronze, Glowing-Eye Cat Lamp. From What He Found Online, It Was Apparently Made In Austria And May Be Over 100 Years Old. It’s A Little Creepy, But We Love It!
#5 From Trash To Treasure, Barn Find… A Very Neglected Trophy Saddle From Many Years Ago. Great Accent Piece
#6 Does He Go With The Rest Of My Decor? Absolutley Not. Did I Drop Everything To Snag Him Off Facebook Marketplace. Absolutely Did. I’m Tempted To Add A Bunch Of Leaves To The Lampshade So It Looks Like He Is Peeking Out Of Trees
#7 I Found My Hippo. Found At Goodwill In Owasso Oklahoma, Not Sure It’s For Candy, I Thought My Husband Could Put His Wallet, Keys, Pocket Change Inside. He Bought The Kisses And Filled It Up
#8 I Found This Grandfather Clock On The Fb Market Place (For Free) The Day Before Mother’s Day. I’d Like To Think It’s A Mother’s Day Gift From The Universe
#9 This Beautiful Cabinet I Picked Up On The Side Of The Road In My Neighborhood! I Can’t Believe They Were Just Gonna Throw It Away !!! Can’t Wait To Clean Her Up And Give It Life
#10 I Picked This Up A Couple Days Ago From Second Hand Sale. I’m So Happy, I’ve Always Wanted A Tiffany Styled Lamp
#11 Found This Lightbulb At The Rescue Mission, Was Not Expecting What Happened When I Flipped The Switch. Now I Have To Find The Perfect Lamp For It
#12 Found At A Thrift Store In Sedona Arizona. I Was Explaining To A Friend What A House Hippo Is. I Looked Down To My Left Hand & This Beauty Magically Appeared
#13 I Was Always Wondering Whats With The House Hippo Trend? Until I Spotted Hyacinth On The Thrift Store Shelf Being Her Absolute Cute And Fabulous Self
#14 I Picked Up This Crocheted Rose Bud Afghan At A Thrift Store In Grand Rapids Mi For Less Money Than Two Skeins Of Yarn!
I hoped it may at least have been a full size but after giving it a wash and dry and spread it out on the queen size bed in our guest room I found it was king sized! So much work went into this afghan. We live in a 1800s farm house so it fits right in!
#15 Today I Found The Purr-Fect Toilet Brush Holder For My Mid-Century Modern Inspired Bathroom! Found At A Consignment Shop In Tarpon Springs Fl. The Staff Thought She Was A Planter
#16 I Was So Excited To Find This Stained Glass Gingerbread House At Goodwill Today!
#17 Purchased From An Estate Sale For $30! I Have Never Seen One Like It! It’s Solid Wood And All The Sections Swivel Completely Around! Going To Use It As A Plant Stand!
#18 The Big Cookie Jar Belonged To My Grandma. I Got It After She Passed Away Over 24 Years Ago. I Found The Salt And Pepper Shakers Today At An Antique Store For $8.00. I Was Thrilled To Find Them
#19 My Bed That I Paid 100 Dollars For From A Buddy, He Got It Out Of A House In Detroit. The Bed Frame Is Eastlake In Style And Is Solid As A Rock, Very Comfortable Too
#20 Just Found This Mini Wicker Egg Chair At My Local Goodwill For $25 So I Snagged It For My Cat. She Loves It!
#21 One Of My All Time Favorite Garage Sale Finds, And Only $4! I Don’t Have A Banana, So Cats For Scale
#22 Someone Down My Street Had A Free ‘Sale’ At His Mother’s House When She Passed
He gave me this lamp that his uncle made for his mom back in the late forties early 50s. I had to get it down from the place it’s hung since new, along with the dust lol i had to reglue several pieces back in by the time I got it home and rewire it for safety. It now hangs in my castle room and reminds me of dragon scales lol and collecting a new layer of dust.
#23 One Of Favorite Finds While Thrifting
#24 Stayed Up All Day After My Midnight Shift To Drive Two Hours To Grab This Gem I Found On Marketplace! I Had To Have It
#25 Hard To Believe. Went To A GW Out Of My Area. Found This “Blue” Atlantis Fenton Hand Painted Glass Bowl Hand Signed By Peggy Lane. Wait For It…….$7.99
#26 I Couldn’t Believe My Eyes. I Found This Beauty For $2.97 At My Local Thrift On Half Off Day. Now To Find A Wall….
#27 Found These At A Friend’s Grandmas Estate Sale. So Cute. Had To Get Them. Has No Markings Just Adorable
#28 I May Have Sprinted To The Table When I Saw This At A Garage Sale Even Though My Husband And I Were The Only Ones There. $5 And You Bet I Brought It Home. My Thrifted Glass Clown Collection
Yes, I know everyone loves the Mosser cats and hates the clowns…which makes me want the clowns even more because I’m a weirdo.
We built the shelves to go in between the kitchen cabinets over the sink, because my clown babies deserved a place of prominence in all their friggin glory.
The chandelier was thrifted in plain white and made rainbow with alcohol inks to be the crowning jewel of the clown army.
#29 I Want To Share This Truly Wonderful Marketplace Find! A Handmade, One Of A Kind, Lifesize Piranha Plant! I Am Obsessed With All Things Piranha Plant, And This Was The Perfect Addition To My Collection
#30 Here’s Another I Found At The Arc In Loveland Co! Yes I Did Take It Home
#31 Only People Here Would Understand Why I Just Had To Have These. Found On Antique Marketplace
#32 I Found My Holy Grail Of Vintage Christmas. I Couldn’t Believe It. Found At A Local Antique Mall For $12.00. Made Of Safety Pins And Plastic Beads But Oh So Beautiful
#33 My Husband & I Rode Our Tandem Bicycle Over To Canada (From Minnesota) To Run Some Errands And I Found An Old Singer Featherweight Sewing Machine At The Salvation Army Store In Fort Francis!
#34 When People Ask Why A Girl Needs A Big Truck?……..well…. For A Variety Of Various, Assorted Reasons….. Someone Was Throwing Them Out And Said I Could Have Them I Think I’ll Paint Them All Sorts Of Fun Ways
#35 My Sister Found This Recently For Free. Roadside In Seattle WA
#36 We Call It The Ugly Cat. My Mom Bought It At An Auction In England In The Early Nineties
It now sits in my dining room. We all joke about the ugly cat being worth a ton but we know nothing about it other than she bought it for a pound at an auction years ago. I have always thought it was beautiful and weird.
#37 My Friend Found This At A Yard Sale Years Ago And Gifted It To Me
#38 My Daughter Likes To Play A Game Of Finding Something Weird At A Thrift Store And Just Place It In My House And See How Long It Takes For Me To Notice It!!
#39 This Has To Be One Of My Favorite $1.00 Flea Market Finds! It’s Called A Sugar Plum Tree. It Was In The Original Box. So Fun For Christmas! All I Had To Add Was Gumdrops. Pretty Sure It’s From The 60’s
#40 Found This Tissue Box Holder From Goodwill For Only 2.99!!
#41 I Can’t Tell You How Many Gallons Of Kool-Aid I Drank Straight From The Pitcher! ￼ My Fave Was Cherry. Of Course I Bought It, I Haven’t Had Kool-Aid In 30 Some Years
#42 Drove 4 Hours To Get This Big Boy Off Facebook Marketplace. Best Find Yet. No I Don’t Own An Ice Cream Shop Hehe
#43 I Found This Cast Bronze Sculpture Under A Pile Of Construction Garbage Many Years Ago. I Call Him Bob. His Origin Is A Mystery I May Never Solve. Very Heavy, No Feet???
#44 My 3 Years Of Thirfting And Yard Sale Vintage Frogs Got Their New Teeth Today
#45 Found At My Local Thrift Store. Loved This! It’s From 1964
#46 $79.99. It Did Not Come Home With Me From Goodwill
#47 Saw An Opportunity & Had To Take It At Our Local Flea Market. Now We’re Serving Up All The Vibes With This Throwback Taco Bell Sign
My husband even ran lights behind it. He didn’t want it at first because it was his first job, but now he loves it!
#48 Left At Goodwill, Kirkland WA. But If I Were A Carolyn, It Would Have Absolutely Come Home With Me!
#49 I Have Come Across A Lot Of Strange And Unusual Items Over The Years, But Today’s Find (From An Estate Sale In Indianapolis, In) May Just Be My Favorite! Behold My Kewpie Head Tea Set!!!
#50 I Left These At Goodwill But I’m Tempted To Go Back For Them
