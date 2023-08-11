How Kang Can Appear In Loki Season 2 & What It Will Mean

The trailer for Loki season 2 was released recently, and as any trailer does it hints at the events that would take place in the upcoming seasons. One of the things it promises is answers to some of the questions posed by the end of the first season with the biggest questions being about the resurgence of Kang. Season one ended with the death of a Kang Variant, The One Who Remains and the introduction of a Kang-run TVA. However, these are not the only things that have caused worry about this character’s future.
Jonathan Majors who plays Kang is currently facing allegations of abuse. He is now dealing with a court case based on this and the nature of the alleged crimes may ruin the actor’s future. This in turn has an impact on the Kang character and his many variants which are a key part of the Loki tv show and the MCU at large.
More Kang Variants Will be Featured
The first major appearance of Kang is in Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania, in the film we learn more about the character, beyond the story given by The One Who Remains to Loki and Sylvie by the end of the first season of Loki. The influence of this character on multiversal travel has been alluded to in the MCU and it is clear that there are many other variants of Kang who exist, have existed and will exist. It is expected that this new season will expound on this and introduce some of the other Kang variants who have been as powerful as Kang the Conqueror.
By doing this, the lore of this character can be explored. Offering insights into his origins and the origins of other variants like him. Kang’s presence has already started to take root in the MCU, especially as the franchise comes into a post-Thanos period. With the second season of Loki fans of the franchise can begin to learn more about Kang and his variants without having to read the comics.
Who Are the Kang Variants That Might be on Loki Season 2?
Victor Timely is one of the more popular variants of Kang and in the post-credit scene of Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania he made an appearance. Timely is known for creating a town called Timely in Wisconsin. His has continued living in this town by pretending to be his son and grandson, basically continuing his reign.. Timely is the identity Kang took on. He went back to the past and started to create modern technology that will help in his conquering of the world as it inches forward to the future and aligns with his own timeline. The expectation of Timely’s appearance in the new season is hinged on his appearance in the post-credit scene where Loki and Mobius witnessed him do a presentation.
Other Kang variants who might make an appearance in this new season are Rama-Tut and Immortus. They are variants who have been in the comics and might be in the show’s second season. While The One Who Remains may be dead, he might make an appearance in this season, either as a flashback on the process of Loki’s time travelling to the past or present.
Is Jonathan Majors Still a Part of the MCU
Majors was getting primed to be the big villain for the present tone of the MCU, where the Multiverse is a big motif. He was set to be the best villain especially as he was playing a multiversal conqueror. However, with the charges levelled against him, it appears that the MCU will have to make changes to their plans for the actor. Prior to the charges, Majors was already in 2 MCU projects and was going to be in more in the coming future, but there have been reports that Marvel had made changes to their plans regarding him.
There is currently no announcement about the changes to the actor’s role in the franchise. It remains uncertain if Kang will be kicked out of the MCU or if his projected long future in the franchise will be cut short. In the meantime, the actor, who has pled not guilty to the charges, is still in court over the allegations.