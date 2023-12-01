5 Best Sophia Di Martino Movies and TV Shows

Sophia Di Martino is an English actress most famous for her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Loki Variant Sylvie. She first appeared in the MCU in Loki Season 1, and while her character made some bad choices that plunged the entire multiverse into chaos, she has become a fan favorite. Di Martino was born in 1983 in the United Kingdom and is in a long-term relationship with White Lotus star Will Sharpe. The pair met while working on the medical drama Casualty.
Di Martino’s talents aren’t only on screen. She is an acclaimed screenwriter and directed her first film, The Lost Films of Bloody Nora, which was screened at the London Film Festival, Underwire, and LSSF. She’s also done some work in theatre and music. This art lover is never afraid to push the boundaries and her skill level. For fans of her acting career, below are Sophia Di Martino’s best movie and TV roles, from Casualty to Loki.
1. Loki (2021-2023)
In Di Martino’s most significant breakthrough role, she stars as Sylvie Laufeydottir in the MCU. Loki is MCU’s most successful TV shows and Di Martino is one of the leading actors that made it a thrill to watch. She plays a Loki variant who, after having the universe take away her chances at a life, is ready to take out the person at the top, He Who Remains. Her character bonds with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, and their time travel adventure begins. Her iconic performance as a wounded variant looking to get what she deserves made her a lovable character to MCU fans. Di Martino won two awards for her work in the Disney + series.
2. Flowers (2016-2018)
In the British sitcom Flowers, Di Martino plays Amy Flowers about a family with three kids. Amy’s father is a sad author, her mother is a teacher, and she has twin siblings. Amy is trying to find her way around the world as an artist, which is more complicated than she thought. While a talented cast surrounds Di Martino, she had no problem standing out as the heart of the show. The series had two seasons but Di Martino perfectly portrays Amy’s compassion and vulnerability as she endures life’s challenges. Flowers is one of her breakout roles that showcased what a talent Di Martino is and what she can do.
3. Casualty (1986-Present)
Casualty is one of the longest-running TV drama shows in the world, created in 1986. Di Martino was a guest star on this BBC One show as Polly Emerson before becoming a series regular in 2009. Casualty is a medical drama that follows different paramedics and medical professionals like Emerson but, at heart, shows how challenging yet rewarding saving lives can be. Di Martino’s character is young, and while she struggles to fit in with her experienced colleagues, she has the same drive and dedication to do well in this line of work at Holby City Hospital. Di Martino did a fantastic job portraying a hopeful paramedic and appeared in 83 episodes. Casualty is one of her longest-running roles on a TV show.
4. Yesterday (2019)
Di Martino’s acting range is impeccable, as she’s starred in various genres with great success. Though known for her roles in TV, Sophia Di Martino has also made her mark in movies as well. In 2019, Di Martino stars as Carol in the musical comedy, Yesterday. The film follows Jack Malik, a singer and songwriter who gets hit by a bus during a global power outage. When he wakes up and sings the Beatles song, Yesterday, to his friends, he realizes he is living in a world where the Beatles never formed or released music. The film is fun and exciting for music lovers. Carol is part of Malik’s friend group and helps him get the courage to perform the songs. While Carol has a small role in this film, she carries her weight surrounded by stars like Lily James, Ed Sheeran, and Kate McKinnon.
5. Sweetheart (2021)
Sweetheart is a coming-of-age film about a shy teenager, AJ, dreading her upcoming family trip to a park. This romantic comedy is about how AJ would rather spend time going on the gap year trip she was planning all year long. The family trip becomes more interesting than she thought when she is captivated by a sun-loving lifeguard, Isla. Di Martino also has a small role in this film but blends easily with other cast members to create an enshrining movie for all ages.
