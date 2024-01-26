The Academy Awards, universally known as the Oscars, undoubtedly stand as the most prestigious awards ceremony in Hollywood. Long before the grandeur of the distinguished evening envelops the industry, a palpable excitement fills the air as speculation and predictions emerge about who will earn recognition for their exceptional work. The mere anticipation of the nominations ignites a flurry of mixed emotions, as aspirants who have poured their hearts into their craft understand the significance of being acknowledged by their peers.
When the long-awaited nominations are finally revealed, a whirlwind of emotions engulfs the industry. Some individuals are unjustly overlooked, leaving a sense of disappointment, while others rise triumphantly with surprise nominations that validate their tireless efforts. So, with that said, here are the 5 biggest surprises from the 2024 Oscar nominations.
5. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects
It is extremely rare for an action movie to land nominations in the leading Oscar categories like Best Picture, Best Actor or Best Actress. However, blockbuster movies often find themselves recognised for their dazzling sound effects, visual effects or film editing. Despite hitting theaters in the summer of 2023, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning stands out as a surprise entry in the 2024 Oscar nominations list. To land nominations in the categories of Best Sound and Best Visual Effects despite being released outside of the typical contentions window makes these recognitions rather remarkable. Whether the movie will take home any gold is another question, as it is up against the likes of Oppenheimer, The Creator, and Maestro. Nevertheless, simply being nominated is a massive moment for the franchise, as after seven installments, Dead Reckoning is the first Mission: Impossible movie to ever make it The Oscars.
4. Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer – Best Original Screenplay for Maestro
Maestro garnered an impressive seven Oscar nomination in 2024. With Bradley Cooper raking in nominations for Best Actor, as a producer for Best Picture, and as a co-writer for Best Original Screenplay, this takes his Oscar nominations to a staggering 12 as of 2024. So, perhaps 2024 could be the year that he finally takes home the gold. However, while the movie’s nominations are well-deserved, its nod for Best Original Screenplay is one of the biggest surprises of the year.
Given that Maestro is a biopic, technically it could have been nominated in the Adapted Screenplay category. This would have created more room for original movies such as American Fiction, which was a purely original concept not recognised for its screenplay. Furthermore, while it failed to garner any nominations whatsoever, Saltburn was easily one of the most unique movies this cinematic season, which at the very least deserved recognition in the Best Original Screenplay category, making Maestro‘s nomination for Cooper and writing partner Josh Singer an even bigger surprise.
3. Sterling K. Brown – Best Supporting Actor for American Fiction
Sterling K. Brown making the list of the 2024 Oscar nominations is a huge surprise. This is not because his role was unworthy of a nod, but more because he has quickly broke free from the realm of TV talent after his iconic role as Randall Pearson in This Is Us. Of course, in today’s era, working in TV does not carry the level of stigma that it used to. Now, the top actors in the world criss-cross between TV and film, and each medium can propel the opportunities available in the other.
However, actors who play recurring characters on hit TV shows tend to build a certain presence that makes them less likely to contend with Oscar voters. Yet, it seems The Academy couldn’t deny the charm Brown displayed in American Fiction. In the movie, Brown stars as Cliff Ellison, a troubled yet enigmatic man drawn back into the throes of his family after a tragedy.
2. Justine Triet – Best Achievement in Directing for Anatomy of a Fall
The fact that Anatomy of a Fall garnered five nods in the 2024 Oscar nominations is no big surprise. However, the fact that it was nominated for Best Achievement in Directing is a major surprise. This is not to discredit the direction of Justine Triet, who executes deep drama and nail-biting tension masterfully, however, the speculation that she beat Greta Gerwig to the nominees is the big shock here. Barbie was the biggest movie of 2023, bringing in a whopping $1.446 billion. Not only this, the movie was a critical triumph too. However, amongst its eight Oscar nominations it received, Gerwig failed to land a nomination for Best Director.
This is a very precarious subject, as The Academy, whether intentional or not, have followed a pattern over the years of nominating one female director per year. In 2024, they have kept this pattern going, with Triet being the only female director being graced with a nod. Of course, she is totally deserving of the nomination, but arguably, Gerwig’s visionary might has been somewhat overlooked, making for a huge snub of the year.
1. America Ferrera – Best Supporting Actress for Barbie
As with Sterling K. Brown, America Ferrera‘s 2024 Oscar nomination is a big surprise. Widely known for her role in Ugly Betty, Ferrera is one of the biggest television stars of the last few decades. She further built upon this status with the hugely popular sitcom, Superstore. Although she was predicted by many Hollywood insiders to garner an Oscar nomination in 2024, the fact that it came to fruition is a pleasant surprise.
Ferrera is utterly deserving of her nomination, without a doubt. However, the surprise lies with the fact that she actually has rather limited screen time in Barbie. Yet, as showcased by Anthony Hopkins‘ Best Actor win for The Silence of the Lambs, minimal screen time doesn’t mean you can’t still shine. And that’s exactly what Ferrera did. Her nomination undeniably comes from her touching and empowering monologue about being a woman. Not even a year after its release, the speech has already become iconic. So, it’s clear that she deserved her Oscar nomination. However, there is one more surprise around the nod – the fact that she was recognized despite her lack of screen time, where as Margot Robbie‘s lead role as the titular character was completely snubbed.
