The Top Five Moments In The Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer

Tom Cruise is back, risking his life again. This time, it’s the seventh outing of his popular Mission Impossible franchise. It’s been confirmed that the eighth installment of the series will be the final, so it’ll be interesting to see how they up the stakes from previous films. Tom Cruise is hot off the heels of Top Gun: Maverick. But will that momentum carry Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning into the billion-dollar club? Given how consistently entertaining the franchise has been, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if Mission Impossible 7 finally reaches that status.
The upcoming film follows Ethan Hunt and his team. As usual, they embark on a mission to track down a weapon that has the power to destroy humanity once and for all. With Ethan’s past coming to light and the world at stake this time, this mission could finally break him and end the lives of billions. In addition, there’s an all-star cast including Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Easi Morales. Here are the five best moments of the latest trailer:
There’s A Bit Of A Dive Into The Past
The topic of Ethan Hunt’s past is nothing new as far as the franchise is concerned. But each film slowly reveals how Ethan’s world will be rocked because of his actions. With Dead Reckoning, the past and present will finally collide. That’s confirmed when Henry Czerny‘s Eugene Kittridge delivers a haunting message about what’s to come.
The action has always been high in the Mission Impossible series, but the storytelling department is equally top-notch. The premise is simple, but there are so many layers to it that it’s surprising that more films aren’t coming out of the Mission Impossible brand. There are plenty of directions the franchise can go with this story.
What’s best about this moment is that it feels final. Granted, there will be a part II (so Cruise is likely staying alive in Part One), but this being the finale of the story, ups the stakes dramatically. Plus, the action scenes during Czerny’s brief monologue gear viewers for something truly exciting and wild.
There’s A Hint That Someone May Die In The Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Trailer
The visuals for the entire Mission Impossible series are simply stunning. While the submarine explosion does look green-screened, it emphasizes the stakes even further. Questions arise following Eugene’s chilling message, with the biggest being whether someone from Ethan Hunt’s team dies. The context of the submarine attack is unclear, though it’s interesting that we never see who’s inside beforehand. So far, there’s no confirmation on the death of a main cast member so far. But it would be surprising if nothing big happens.
As great as the action sequences are, for stakes of this nature to truly stick, then someone has to die. As previously stated, it won’t be Cruise’s character in the first part, but the loss of a secondary character like Grace, Benji, or Luther will add more weight to the overall theme. A war is coming, and it should be interesting to see who survives it.
Interesting Characters Are Introduced
The dramatic heft of the film narrates the first part of the trailer, but the action sequences rev up the further it goes along. The most important thing about this segment is the series of potential threats coming Ethan’s way. It’s clear that war looms ahead, but the set of characters introduced is intriguing. It’s going to be fun to see the different fighting styles these characters bring to the plate.
The Trailer Drives Home The Importance Of Family
In the Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning trailer, the threat of death looms for everyone. Ethan’s world has only two options: kill or be killed. As mentioned earlier, there’s the possibility of someone from the main cast dying. The latest films have established the importance of Ethan’s team, but Dead Reckoning seems to be going the extra mile to highlight their bond. Needless to say, that heightens the tension and drama. This could be a foreshadowing that something major will happen in the seventh installment.
The Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Trailer Features Incredible Action
Of course, we can’t go through an entire Mission Impossible trailer without detailing the jaw-dropping action. Mission Impossible: Fallout managed to pull off an impressive feat by topping the spectacle of action pieces that came in the last installment. With the cool knife fight, the exciting car chase, and the scene-stealing train sequence, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning is looking to up the ante once again. Altogether, it’ll be fun to watch how Cruise gets out of dire situations in the seventh film.
