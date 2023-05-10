Why Edge Of Tomorrow Is Tom Cruise’s Best Action Film So Far

Tom Cruise‘s incredible career in Hollywood hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. That’s especially true in the action department, as the Oscar nominee is fresh off Top Gun: Maverick. Even more, he has Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning coming out this summer. Despite the actor’s lengthy filmography in the genre, Edge of Tomorrow remains the best action film he’s made so far.
Does it top some of the crazy action sequences in Mission Impossible or Top Gun? No, but the reason Edge of Tomorrow stands out is its well-balanced story that blends action, sci-fi, and drama proportionately. It’s one of the more underrated features in his catalog but still packs a punch nearly a decade later. The movie itself is about a soldier reliving the same day amid a war against aliens. Overall, it has a tremendous amount of substance that places it above most sci-fi/action pictures. Here’s why Edge of Tomorrow is Tom Cruise’s best action film.
Edge of Tomorrow Expands on The Time Travel Gimmick
Back to the Future may not be the first time travel movie, but it popularized the genre as a whole. Then there’s Groundhog Day, starring Billy Murray and Andie MacDowell. The film is about a weatherman who’s trapped in a time loop. Needless to say, the concept has been used in plenty of movies since the 1993 Blockbuster. But Edge of Tomorrow is the first movie to use the gimmick in an action/sci-fi setting.
The great thing about Edge of Tomorrow is that the gimmick itself doesn’t define the film. Time travel is just the backdrop for Cage’s (the protagonist) story. Doug Liman and Tom Cruise proved that a compelling, character-driven story can be told beyond the surface of comedy.
Time travel and action aren’t anything new, seeing as Terminator used this concept, albeit in a different light. Edge of Tomorrow isn’t trying to be an epic action-sci-fi film that uses its gimmick to enhance what we see on the battlefield. Rather, it’s telling a complex story that evolves the gimmick itself.
It Also Has A Set Of Compelling Characters
Edge of Tomorrow could’ve easily focused more on the action and used the time loop to enhance the actual war. But the creators understood that an important storytelling device is character development so audiences can better invest in the story. Cruise is right in his element, thanks to a sharp script that allows him to showcase different layers of his performance. He has proven plenty of times that he has the acting chops to carry a film, but Edge of Tomorrow takes Cage through a roller coaster of emotions that grounds him as a relatable human being.
To see Cage slowly go from a terrified rookie to an elite soldier is why the film stands so strong. War is a terrifying experience, and the film subtly grapples with the fears and anxiety that come with it. Cruise isn’t the only star in the 2014 feature as Emily Blunt is part of the cast. Her character evolves as she trains him, and it’s her vulnerability and realistic reaction to the situation that make her such a strong female lead.
Edge of Tomorrow’s Blend of Genres Allows It Stand Out in Tom Cruise’s Résumé/Filmography
Some of the best films balance different genres effortlessly. Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a mix between sci-fi, action, and drama. The Dark Knight infuses film noir elements into a pulpy superhero story that elevates the genre. Alien danced between horror, sci-fi, and action to create a new subgenre that remains prominent today.
It could’ve been easy for Edge of Tomorrow to get lost within its premise; wisely, the film doesn’t spend time explaining the whole alien invasion as it simply dives into the story. That allows it to flow effortlessly as it avoids overcomplicating the narrative. The screenwriters understand what the story is from the beginning and never get sidetracked by its time travel or alien plot. It’s a masterclass on effortlessly fusing multiple genres, which is no easy feat.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!